SOUTHERN SPRINTS ANNOUNCE NEW PRESENTING SPONSOR

March 14, 2025 – The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series announced today that P1 Chassis has agreed to sponsor the series for the remainder of the 2025 season beginning with the April 12 event at Auburndale Speedway.

The series will now be known as the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Presented by P1 Chassis. Exact details of the sponsorship will be announced prior to the next race at Auburndale Speedway on April 12.

P1 Chassis is the brainchild of Florida pavement sprint car drivers Troy DeCaie and Chaz Hambling. DeCaire will be participating in all Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series events in 2025. Hambling is currently recovering from a racing accident that occurred at Punta Gorda, Florida in 2019.

“We chose to sponsor the series because it’s a series that I started in, its in our backyard, its in our home state of Florida, and we’re gonna be racing all of the races” explained Hambling. “It just makes sense to sponsor locally and get out car and chassis out there”.

The goal of P1 Chassis is to sell winged pavement sprint cars chassis, kits, components, and complete cars coast to coast. The chassis is still in the development stage, but the company expects cars to be available for sale soon.

“We’re on our second chassis right now. It’s kinda like 2.0 for us. Each race we find things we don’t like and make changes to them. We’ll probably have one or two more changes that we’ll probably make to them. Then we’ll start welding the frames together and you’ll see them at the track this season.

“We’ve incorporated the driven seat mounting to our cars. We have our front ends so guys can run bumps if they wanna run bump stops. There are things I want in the car as a bigger guy. There are things Troy wants in the car based on past performances. There are also ideas we have together that we’ve incorporated.

“We have a few silent partners involved with us as well. We have some serious backers. We’re based out of Ft. Myers, Florida. One of the partners in P1 is Chris Ratteree. He has our shop in Meridian, Idaho. He has secured our West Coast shop for us. Our goal is to have five race cars ready as rollers and kits for sale at our Idaho shop.

We wanna start in Florida because it’s our backyard and it just makes sense. As we get the new applications and adjustments built into the frames, then we’ll be ready for production. Right now, it’s still early in the testing phase. I thought it made sense to sponsor the series since we’ll be competing in it this season. We need to increase the purse and prize money. We have way too many cars sitting in Florida, not racing. By sponsoring the series, maybe we can help get cars on the track” concluded Hambling.