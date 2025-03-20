LOCAL CHIC-FIL-A JOINS UP AS A MARKETING PARTNER WITH PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, March 19, 2025) Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian announced on Wednesday morning that the track has inked a deal with the local Chic-Fil-A located at Hwy. 215 and Nuevo Road to become the track’s newest marketing partner. The popular restaurant will hand out coupons for a free chicken sandwich to the first 250 fans at this Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series race on the famous Riverside County half-mile oval. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m., and Steve Russell’s green flag will signal the start of the first race at 7:05.

large.jpg

In addition to the coupons, Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwiches, fries, teas, and lemonades will also be available for purchase on Saturday and several other races throughout the 2025 racing campaign.

485503512_18486865114001500_828741166067687366_n (1).jpg

“We are very pleased to say that the local Chic-Fil-A has joined our family of marketing partners,” Kazarian said. “Chic-Fil-A is a very popular restaurant with great food. I love the chicken sandwiches, fries, and the lemonades. I did not realize that it was actually founded as a small diner in Georgia in 1946 and the first actual location named Chic-Fila-A came about in 1967. Now there are more than 3,000 locations in 48 states. There are also locations in Canada, England, and South Africa.”

The location at Hwy. 215 and Nuevo Road is only about six miles from the track and is next to the 215. It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

“Like all of our marketing partners, we urge our fans to support Chic-Fil-A and let them know they heard about them at the racetrack,” Kazarian stated. “We want the fans to patronage all of the sponsors of racing, whether they be track sponsors, series sponsors, or sponsor names they see on the sides of the cars.”

This Saturday night’s invasion by the popular Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series will be the only High Limit appearance at the track in 2025. Tickets for the historic race are available online at https://bit.ly/4h1ijAa

The Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will return to The PAS on April 5th. They will be joined by the PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints and the PASSCAR Super Stocks and American Factory Stocks. Advance tickets for all of the USAC/CRA & PASSCAR, and Night of Destruction shows are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or 800-595-4849.

Tickets for the September 13th return of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at The PAS are available at https://bit.ly/42Dssil.

Camping on the fairgrounds is available for all races for $25.00 a night beginning at noon on Friday.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located close to the freeway at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. To get there, take the 215 freeway, exit at the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For online directions, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

Perris Auto Speedway 2025 Schedule

MARCH 22nd Kubota High Limit Racing, a 410 winged NATIONAL sprint car series owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. FIRST APPEARANCE AT THE PAS, COME BE A PART OF HISTORY! TICKETS ON SALE SOON.

April 5th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

April 12th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

April 26th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

May 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

May 24th “SALUTE TO INDY” AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

June 14th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

June 21st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

JUNE 28TH “FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR AND SKY CONCERT” LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

July 19th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

July 26th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 9th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 16th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

August 30th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

September 6th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

SEPTEMBER 13TH THE “GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT!” THE WORLD OF OUTLAW SPRINT CARS

September 20th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

September 27th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

October 18th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

October 25th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION,

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

November 1st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET and FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Showtime 6:30)

November 8th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

(Front Gates open at 5:00 – Showtime 6:30)

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2024 marketing partners.

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chic-Fil-A Perris – Hwy 215 & Nuevo Road Location | Chick-fil-A

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

LKQ Pick Your Part – https://www.lkqpickyourpart.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Mike’s Produce

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Rapid Tire and Automotive – https://rapidtireauto.com/

Rapid Wraps – https://www.rapidwrapsandtint.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Symbiosis – https://symbiosiscare.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Weathertight Roofing – https://weathertightroofing.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

For information on 2025 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134 and ask for Charlie Watson.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

The PAS has a segment on Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show every Sunday afternoon. The show airs from 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST and The PAS segment comes on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at kcbq.com or 1170 AM on the radio if they are in the San Diego area. Replays are available at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radioshow.html.

mailto:perrisautospeedway1@gmail.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment