Oklahoma, Texas on Tap in April for ASCS National Tour

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (March 21, 2025) — After a long break through February and March, the ASCS National Tour is set to return to action with three races scheduled for the month of April.

The Tour’s first-ever appearance at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park kicked off the points championship season in January-February. Looking ahead, it’s back to the ASCS homeland in Oklahoma and Texas for the April slate.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Salina Highbanks Speedway (April 12) — Oklahoma was the birthplace of ASCS in 1992, and the Sprint Car fans of the Sooner State will have eyes on the National Tour as it begins the regular season with a visit to Salina Highbanks.

Historically, drivers with the last name “Johnson” have made out well with ASCS at the high-banked, 3/8-mile oval. 2000 Tour champion Wayne Johnson has three wins at the track — most of any driver — which came back-to-back in May and July of 2001 before he won again there in 2012. Five-time Tour champion Jason Johnson won back-to-back in June and August of 2012.

More recent ASCS trophies from Salina have been awarded to present-day Tour stars Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2014), Blake Hahn (2015), and Jason Martin, who won there in 2023 en route to his first Tour championship. Other National Tour winners include Paul White (1998), Tim Crawley (May 1999), Gary Wright (July 1999, 2000), and Jeff Swindell (2013).

Tickets for this event will be sold at the track on race day. For all other event information, including important times, click here.

RPM Speedway (April 25–26) — The ASCS National Tour’s one and only trip of the year into the Lonestar State goes 30 minutes Southeast of Dallas to find the 1/4-mile oval of RPM Speedway.

The National Tour made its debut at the Crandall, TX-facility last October in a two-day event, where 2024 champion Seth Bergman and five-time champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. took the checkered flags. Hafertepe has also made previous ASCS trips to Victory Lane at RPM, winning a Gulf South Region event there in May 2018.

Though RPM has hosted only two National Tour events in its 16-year history, ASCS’ involvement there goes back to the track’s inaugural season in 2009. Present-day RAMCO Speed Group team owner Kevin Ramey won the first two touring Sprint Car series races it hosted, taking the checkered flag in back-to-back ASCS Lonestar Region races in July and September.

Tickets for this event will be sold at the track on race day. For all other event information, including important times, click here.

Video Recap (Oct. 25); Video Recap (Oct. 26)

If you can’t make it to either track to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

