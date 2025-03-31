BUSY MONTH OF APRIL ON TAP FOR USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 26, 2025… April will be a busy month for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. With four events on the schedule and point leaders Jake Swanson and Ricky Lewis returning to the Midwest, these early season races could prove vital in the chase for the championship and rookie of the year honors.

APRIL 5: PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY – PERRIS, CALIFORNIA

On Saturday, April 5th, the non-winged sprints will return to their “home track,” Perris Auto Speedway for their fifth championship point race of the season. The event will mark the 260th race in series history at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds oval and for more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com.

APRIL 11: CENTRAL ARIZONA RACEWAY – CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA

On Friday, April 11th, the USAC/CRA Sprints will make their debut at Central Arizona Raceway as part of a special doubleheader. Once a regular stop on the USAC SouthWest Series schedule, the Casa Grande oval was set to host USAC/CRA in March 2023 until rain cancelled the shows. For more details, visit centralazraceway.com.

APRIL 12: CENTRAL ARIZONA RACEWAY – CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA

On Saturday, April 12th, the traditional sprints of USAC/CRA are back in action at the Pinal County Fairgrounds oval. Multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. led all USAC Southwest Drivers with seven Casa Grande victories and will be looking to celebrate in victory circle. The event will be the last chance for series regulars to test and tune for October’s “Western World Championships” with the USAC National Series. For more information, visit centralazraceway.com.

APRIL 26: PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY – PERRIS, CALIFORNIA

After a short break, the USAC/CRA Sprints will battle at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, April 26th. The non-winged sprints will headline an action packed card with the PAS Young Gun Sprints, PAS Senior Sprints, PASSCAR Super Stocks, and PASSCAR Street Stocks. For more details, visit perrisautospeedway.com.

At press time, Jake Swanson sits atop the point standings ahead of Ricky Lewis, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, defending champion R.J. Johnson, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Logan Calderwood, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Braden Chiaramonte, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and A.J. Bender rounding out the top-ten.

Brody Wake leads a talented list of rookie contenders with USAC/CRA over Connor Lundy, Cole Wakim, Dayton Shelton, Caleb Stelzig, Lonnie Oliver, Connor Speir, Brecken Guerrero, and Blake Hendricks.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS

1. Jake Swanson 299, 2. Ricky Lewis 245, 3. Cody Williams 218, 4. R.J. Johnson 216, 5. Austin Williams 212, 6. Logan Calderwood 211, 7. Charles Davis Jr. 208, 8. Braden Chiaramonte 204, 9. Tommy Malcolm 194, 10. A.J. Bender 173, 11. Blake Bower 166, 12. Logan Williams 160, 13. David Gasper 157, 14. Brody Wake (R) 133, 15. Connor Lundy (R) 123, 16. Tye Mihocko 114, 17. Verne Sweeney 108, 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr. 103, —. Kevin Thomas Jr. 133, 20. J.J. Yeley 95.