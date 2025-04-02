Mother Nature Takes Amarillo and Dodge City, High Limit Weekend Canceled

From High Limit Racing

AMARILLO, TX (April 2, 2025) – It’s a complete sweep this week for Mother Nature with Kubota High Limit Racing.

After extreme winds took away New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park on Tuesday, Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas on Friday and Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday have both been canceled with widespread weather leaving an impact on countless events across the region.

Notable rain totals forecasted by trusted meteorologists and the potential for snow with bitter temperatures in Dodge City helped make the call on Wednesday in the best interest of teams and fans.

With no foreseeable return dates available on the Kubota High Limit Racing calendar in 2025, both events will unfortunately not be rescheduled this year.

All pre-sale ticket orders will be refunded to the original form of payment.

With the opening swing of the season now complete, Kubota High Limit Racing will take a brief three-week hibernation as April showers hopefully lead to May flowers. The series is set to resume action on Wednesday, April 30 at Texarkana 67 Speedway, kicking off a busy stretch of 18 races over 36 days.

Fans can buy tickets to upcoming races by clicking here. Remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll and a chance to win up to $6,000 from your favorite driver.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.