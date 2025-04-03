Mixed Bag of Veterans, Rookies Tackle 27-Race Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Season

By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (April 3, 2025) –

The roster includes the reigning Series champion, five rookie contenders, and five Midget veterans that look to add their names to the list of champions.

The Midgets will take center stage in six states across a 27-race campaign that opens at Farmer City Raceway’s World of Outlaws Illini 100 and closes at the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget World Championship at Millbridge Speedway.

Here’s a look at the Xtreme Class of 2025:

Brandon Carr | London, UK | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 98K – Carr will become the first British driver in Xtreme Outlaw Midgets history when the season starts at Farmer City. He’s making the move from road-course karting to his first full year racing dirt Midgets.

Carr joins the Keith Kunz squad behind the wheel of the J. Davidson Scrap Metal No. 98K, with only two previous Midget events under his belt at the Southern Illinois Center in December and the Chili Bowl Nationals presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Tulsa Expo Center in January.

The London native owns a 2023 Stars Championship Series title, and top-five points results in SuperKarts! USA and United States Pro Karting Series championships in 2024.

Jacob Denney | Galloway, OH | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 – Denney earned the opportunity of a lifetime when he got a chance to race for Kunz at the Xtreme season finale and the final three POWRi National Midget League events in 2024.

For his efforts, Denney gets to pilot the famed No. 67 JBL Audio LynK Chassis full-time, a seat that most recently saw Ryan Timms drive toward the 2024 Xtreme-POWRi Challenge Series title.

The 20-year-old Buckeye State driver is making the most of his opportunity with his first Chili Bowl A-Main Feature in a 17th-place effort, then earned two podium results at Creek County Speedway and Port City Raceway before capturing his first win of 2025 on the second night at Port City.

Tyler Edwards | Salina, OK | Mounce/Stout Motorsports No. 56 – With a full year of Xtreme Outlaw Midget experience, Tyler Edwards returns for his second season as the pilot for Mounce/Stout Motorsports.

In his rookie season driving the Stanton-powered No. 56 machine, “Teddy” picked up a career-high fourth-place finish at Atomic Speedway and seven additional top-10 results for ninth in the final points standings.

The sophomore Series racer showed improvement in the early months with his first A-Main start in the Chili Bowl and his first career top-10 finish with the OCRS Sprint Cars at Arrowhead Speedway.

Michael Faccinto | Hanford, CA | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U – Faccinto joins Trifecta Motorsports full-time in 2025 after spending the last two years as a driver for their Chili Bowl Nationals roster.

The Californian earned his first A-Main top-10 with Trifecta at the Chili Bowl in 2024 and possesses the 2022 USAC Western States Midget Series championship as he gets set to chase the Xtreme Rookie of the Year recognition.

Working with Trifecta in previous years, Faccinto has familiar company as Bobby “Janky” Millser will turn the wrenches on the No. 5U Stanton-powered Midget.

Alex Karpowicz | Spring Branch, TX | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72 – The 21-year-old Texan is moving up from the regional level to national with his debut in the No. 72 Midget for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports.

Karpowicz is a veteran of Micro Sprints with two NOW600 Stock Non-Wing Division championships between 2022-2023 and wins across the Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana regions.

Karpowicz made three starts for Kunz at the Tulsa Expo Center, Port City, and Creek County in his opportunity to gain valuable Midget experience before Farmer City Raceway.

Kameron Key | Warrensburg, MO | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U – Key completes the Trifecta Motorsports roster as the second driver chasing the Series Rookie of the Year title over teammate Michael Faccinto.

The Missouri native got a taste of what to expect with the Series when he piloted a Midget for TKH Motorsports and made his first start with Trifecta at the 2024 Series finale at Jacksonville Speedway.

Key has kept his schedule diverse with open-wheel cars in 2025, sitting behind the wheel of the Beaver Racing No. 12X with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at Volusia Speedway Park and a top-10 with Trifecta at Creek County.

Chase McDermand | Springfield, IL | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40 – McDermand has a new chapter of his racing career to create in 2025 as he becomes an owner-driver for his Xtreme Outlaw Midgets campaign.

The Springfield, IL native got a taste of what to expect as an owner when he fielded cars for himself, NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Bilicki, and Steven Snyder Jr at the Chili Bowl before earning his first top-10 of 2025 at the Turnpike Challenge at Creek County Speedway.

McDermand has the second-most all-time Feature wins (eight) and top-five points finishes in 2023 and 2024 as he hopes to leave the year as the first owner-driver champion in Series history.

Cannon McIntosh | Bixby, OK | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K – McIntosh returns to the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets as a reigning champion seeking to break more records in 2025.

The Bixby, OK native won six Features in 2024, becoming the only driver to earn double-digit wins with Xtreme (11). McIntosh has kept winning momentum in 2025, with triumphs at the Tulsa Shootout, Port City Raceway in a Winged Outlaw Micro, and the Turnpike Challenge.

McIntosh will climb back into the seat of the No. 71K Mobil 1 Toyota for Keith Kunz Motorsports once again as he aims to become the first two-time Xtreme Outlaw champion.

Gavin Miller | Allentown, PA | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97 – Miller is back to chase an Xtreme title by pressing the reset button from a chaotic 2024 season.

The Allentown, PA driver finished third in the championship standings in 2023, but early season injuries in 2024 prevented Miller from racing in two Series events. Miller recovered fully and won the 2024 finale at Jacksonville to cap an eighth-place run in the standings.

Miller’s refreshed season with Keith Kunz’s No. 97 LynK Chassis Midget has already begun with a trip to Victory Lane from the Turnpike Challenge Friday Feature at Creek County Speedway.

Colton Robinson | Titusville, FL | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K – Robinson makes his jump to the national Midget ranks with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports in 2025 for his Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Rookie of the Year tour.

Robinson, a 15-year-old Floridian, spent time competing in both Winged and Non-Wing Micro Sprint categories, winning at Port City Raceway and a podium result at “The Bullring” Marion County Speedway.

His prep for the 2025 Xtreme season has seen him compete in various open-wheel cars at the Tulsa Shootout, Lil Texas Motor Speedway, Port City, and Creek County.

Hayden Wise | Huntersville, NC | 94 Racing No. 94 – Wise will chase Rookie of the Year honors in her first national Midget tour aboard her family-owned No. 94 Toyota-powered machine.

The 14-year-old Wise won championships in Quarter Midgets through the Dixie Shootout Series and NASCAR Youth Series before stepping up into the ranks of Micro Sprints at Millbridge and karting at Trackhouse Motorplex.

Though Wise has the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets as her main priority, she has also piloted Non-Winged Micro Sprints at Millbridge and has starts planned for Winged Sprint Car racing in California.

Watch the stars of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota at the season-opening Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway on April 10-12. Tickets are available to purchase:

FARMER CITY TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.