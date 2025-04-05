Rain Halts Williams Grove Opener Mid-Feature, Make-Up Dates Set

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Rains struck mid-feature on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway, again waylaying the 2025 season opener.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints were five laps into their 25-lap opening night main event when showers hit the track, forcing cars into the pit area.

An earlier shower had delayed action between the heats and consolation races but action did resume after a 30-minute delay.

However the second batch of rains halted action for the night with Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell leading the way over defending opening day winner Anthony Macri in the main event.

The remaining 20 laps of the 410 sprint car main will now be spun off next Friday, April 11 as part of the Spring Sprint Special also including 305 sprints and wingless super sportsman to go along with a full program of 410 sprint car racing.

The 358 sprint feature from April 4 will be made-up on Friday, April 25 when the division next returns to the track.

Twin fields of 29 cars entered competition on April 4.

Heat winners in 358 sprint action were Andy Best, Jacob Galloway and Jude Siegel with Cole Young taking the consolation race.

Winners in 410 sprint qualifying action were Ryan Taylor, Cameron Smith and Matt Campbell while Preston Lattomus scored the consolation.

410 sprint car feature restart lineup with five laps completed: Matt Campbell, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Jeff Halligan, Brock Zearfoss, Cameron Smith, Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts, Lance Dewease, Troy Wagaman Jr., Doug Hammaker, Ryan Taylor, Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter, Billy Dietrich, Preston Lattomus, Lucas Wolfe, Justin Whittall, Austin Bishop, Chad Trout, JT Ferry, Dave Grube, Dylan Cisney, Mike Thompson