TURNER TAKES SATURDAY USCS JEFF McCALL MEMORIAL RACE AT CHEROKEE

By Roby Helm

GAFFNEY, SC – April 5, 2025 – Ryan Turner of Dunnville, ON CAN came from the fourth starting spot to take the lead on lap five and led the rest of the way to win the Saturday night 25-lap Feature Race of the Jeff McCall Memorial Weekend at Cherokee Speedway for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire.

Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC came back from flipping out of the park on Friday night at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC to a second-place finish 24 hours later. current USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS took the third spot and Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, FL led the first four laps before driving to a fourth-place finish. 14’year- old young gun, Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC was fifth

Van Gurley Jr. of Valparaiso, IN led the next group in sixth place followed by 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN, who took the seventh spot, while Chase Dunham of Leipsic, OH started 21st and finished eighth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Kelsey Ivy of Fremont, ON was ninth and Jake McLain of Hembry Bridge, NC rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Clem won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, NC in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Clem in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, and Howard in the Schoenfeld Headers Third Heat.

The start of the race was red flagged on lap one when Max Stambaugh of Lima, OH flipped in turn two. He walked away uninjured. When the green flag came out on the restart, Clem took the lead from the pole position followed by Turner, McDaniel, Moss and Howard. Moss passed McDaniel on lap two to take over the third spot.

Howard passed McDaniel for the fourth spot on lap three and Turner passed Clem to take the lead on lap five followed by Howard, Moss, and Eric Riggins Jr, of Charlotte, NC. Riggins was on the move, as he passed Moss for the fourth spot on lap eight. Riggins moved up to third on lap nine with a pass on Howard, and one lap later he got by Clem to take over the second spot.

Riggins’ night came to an end after a flip in turn two that brought out the red flag. Turner, Moss, Howard, Clem and McDaniel ran in the top five spots for the remaining ten laps of the race. Turner took a 1.465 second margin of victory over Moss at the checkered flag in a race that took 30 minutes and 46.859 seconds to complete.

The next two races for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be held on Friday night, August 11 and Saturday night, August 12 at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE JEFF McCALL MEMORIAL RACE AT CHEROKEE SPEEDWAY IN GAFFNEY, SC ON 4/5/25:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 15 Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ON CAN (4); 2. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (8); 3. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (7); 4. 6s Tyler Clem, St. Petersburg, FL (1); 5. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (2); 6. 13 Van Gurley Jr., Valparaiso, IN (3); 7. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (10); 8. 66 Chase Dunham, Leipsic, OH (21); 9. 201 Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH (18); 10. 67m Jake McLain, Hembry Bridge, NC (15); 11. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (9); 12. B5 Brianna Lawson, Jackson Springs, NC (16); 13. 75 Robert Tyler, Mount Pleasant, NC (11); 14. 5r Steven Renn, Gaffney, SC (22); 15. 47r Eric Riggins Jr., Charlotte, NC (12); 16. 4 Danny Smith, Chillicothe, OH (6); 17. 01 Jaden Bowling, Holden Beach, NC (5); 18. 77e Ashton VanEvery, Ohsweken, ON CAN (17); 19. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (13); 20. 75x Brian Tyler, Parma, MI (23); 21. 71h Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH (14); 22. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (19); 23. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (20) DNS.

HOOSER SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Clem; 2. McDaniel; 3. Gurley; 4. Turner; 5. Bowling; 6. Smith.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Bowling; 2. Turner; 3. Gurley; 4. Moss; 5. Riggins; 6. VanEvery; 7. Ivy; 8. Willingham.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Clem; 2. McDaniel; 3. R. Tyler; 4. Gray; 5. McLain; 6. Lawson; 7. Reutimann DNS.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 3: 1. Howard; 2. Smith; 3. Grubaugh; 4. Meredith; 5. Stambaugh; 6. Renn; 7. B. Tyler; 8. Dunham DNS.