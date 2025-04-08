Empire Super Sprints Kick Off 2025 This Saturday at Outlaw Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | After a long off season, the Empire Super Sprints are ready to get their 2025 season under way this Saturday afternoon at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. Paying tribute to local racing legend Cal Lane, the Outlaw Spring Nationals will start the season off with a bang paying $4,220 to the winner.

In 85 previous events at the Dundee oval, 52 different drivers have sat in ESS victory lane. Most recently it was Jordan Thomas, who picked up the Hoag Memorial last October. Matt Tanner (July) and Davie Franek (September) also picked up ESS victories at Outlaw last season. Mal Lane, brother of Cal whom Saturday’s event will honor, holds the most ESS victories at the track with 6.

Saturday’s event will be the first of multiple stops for the Empire Super Sprints in Dundee for 2025. The tour will return in July for the Outlaw Summer Nationals, September for the Outlaw Fall Nationals, and again in October to cap off the season with the annual Hoag Memorial.

For drivers looking to get some time on the track prior to the start of the season, Outlaw Speedway will also be hosting an open practice on Friday night. Pits will open at 5pm for Friday’s practice, with pit admission set at $35, grandstands at $10 and kids 12 & under free.

For Saturday’s racing program, pits will open at 11am, with hot laps set for 2pm and racing at 3pm. Pit admission will be $47, grandstand admission $25, seniors 63+ $22, and kids 12 & under free.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, April 12 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,220 to Win)

Friday, April 25 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 23 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)