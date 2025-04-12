No stopping Kent in USL Tulsa Speedway victory run

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 11, 2025) – Friday nights Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair at Tulsa Speedway almost seemed like two different feature races. Ryker Pace was in command for the first 10 laps then after a lengthy yellow flag delay Johnny Kent came out of no where to take away the lead and pull away for the win.

The two-time defending champion seemed to get faster as the race wore on and lengthened his lead to a full straightaway before the checkered waved.

“The track changed a lot from start to finish and were probably a little free at the end of it,” Kent said of his charge from eighth starting position. “The car was great. It seemed the longer we went the better it got.

“We were a little snug there early on and knew we would have to be a little snug to move around starting that deep.”

The long delay on lap 10 allowed the track to change and played into Kent’s hands.

“Those guys just kept working the bottom in (turns) 1 and 2,” Kent said of the inside groove. “On lap 10 before the oil let down Cameron (Hagin) went in on the bottom and I was able get above him and pulled through really good on exit then the caution came out and they put us back behind him. He went right back to it and we were able to pull away there.”

Kent feels like he now has solved some early season engine issues with the victory.

“We have had a ton of motor issues this year,” he said. “It is not hurting them, but just getting it right. We finally got it figured out this week.”

After leading the first 10 laps Pace found himself in a battle with Cameron Hagin for second after the restart. On lap 29 finally got by dropping Pace to third at the finish. Ty Hulsey and Tyler LaPointe rounded out the top five.

“All those laps packing down that oil kind of made the bottom go away,” Pace said of losing the lead. “I think we were a little on the looser side but we made it work. Johnny (Kent) was rolling on the high side and used it his advantage. The yellows hurt us.”

United Sprint League

Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, Oklahoma

April 11, 2025

Morton Excavating A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[8]; 2. 6T-Cameron Hagin[3]; 3. 8R-Ryker Pace[1]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey[6]; 5. 45-Tyler LaPointe[13]; 6. 50-Cody Whitworth[7]; 7. 6-Tanner Conn[5]; 8. 19F-Joshua Tyre[15]; 9. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[4]; 10. 1-Cody Lincoln[18]; 11. (DNF) 24C-Craig Carroll[11]; 12. (DNF) 79-Tim Kent[2]; 13. (DNF) 5B-Brock Cottrell[17]; 14. (DNF) 69-Greg York[10]; 15. (DNF) 21-Jeremy Wickham[14]; 16. (DNF) 18J-Cody Jarvis[9]; 17. (DNF) 78S-Daniel Shaffer[12]; 18. (DNF) 98-Ryan Padgett[16]

Speed Stix Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Tim Kent[3]; 2. 8R-Ryker Pace[5]; 3. 18J-Cody Jarvis[2]; 4. 69-Greg York[4]; 5. 45-Tyler LaPointe[1]; 6. (DNF) 98-Ryan Padgett[6]

Kent Fireworks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[2]; 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey[1]; 3. 50-Cody Whitworth[4]; 4. 24C-Craig Carroll[3]; 5. 78S-Daniel Shaffer[6]; 6. 19F-Joshua Tyre[5]

HR Auto Glass Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Tanner Conn[2]; 2. 6T-Cameron Hagin[5]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent[3]; 4. 1-Cody Lincoln[6]; 5. 21-Jeremy Wickham[1]; 6. (DNF) 5B-Brock Cottrell[4]

Lap Leaders: 1 Tim Kent, 2-11 Ryker Pace, 12-30 Johnny Kent.

Margin of victory: 6.801.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway.

Next Event: April 12, Creek County Speedway.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Morton Excavating, Kent Fireworks, H&R Auto Glass, Premier Self Storage, Risley’s Trash Service, Oklahomatidbits.