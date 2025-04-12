RICKY LEWIS ADDS CASA GRANDE USAC/CRA DEBUT TO WIN LIST

By Lance Jennings

CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA – APRIL 11, 2025… Taking command from Brody Roa on the fifth circuit, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) sailed to his fourth Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of the campaign. Piloting his #41 Coyote Candle Company / Mesilla Valley Transportation DRC, the point leader ran at a torrid pace to escape from all challengers to win the USAC/CRA debut at Central Arizona Raceway. J.J. Yeley, A.J. Bender, Roa, and new track record holder R.J. Johnson rounded out the top-five.

Johnson opened the night by posting a new track record and earning the ninth Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award of his career. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport entry, the defending champion topped the charts with a time of 15.810 seconds over the 30 cars at the Pinal County Fairgrounds.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Blake Bower, J.J. Yeley and Ricky Lewis raced to victory in their 10-lap heat races.

For his efforts, J.J. Yeley earned the $200 In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos / Rich’s Auto Hard Charger Award with a second place run from tenth. We appreciate their support.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 11, 2025 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-15.810 (New Track Record); 2. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-15.816; 3. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-15.977; 4. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.049; 5. Caleb Stelzig, 21X, Stelzig-16.146; 6. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.160; 7. Brody Roa, 15, Bonneau-16.196; 8. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.212; 9. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.223; 10. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.331; 11. J.J. Yeley, 2, Yeley-16.354; 12. Matt Westfall, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-16.494; 13. Brody Wake, 78B, Wake-16.515; 14. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.578; 15. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.599; 16. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-16.738; 17. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.740; 18. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-16.853; 19. Connor Speir, 57S, Speir-16.877; 20. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-16.893; 21. Lonnie Oliver, 22AZ, Oliver-16.955; 22. Shon Deskins, 20, Deskins-17.075; 23. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-17.151; 24. Andrew Sweeney, 98A, Guerrero-17.166; 25. Colt Treharn, 77, Seals-17.222; 26. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-17.435; 27. Lonnie Hochstetler, 31H, Hochstetler-17.570; 28. Justin Kierce, 43, Kierce-17.862; 29. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.958; 30. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.090.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Tommy Malcolm, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Brody Wake, 4. David Gasper, 5. Colt Treharn, 6. Lonnie Oliver, 7. Brecken Guerrero, 8. Caleb Stelzig. NT.

WC FRIEND COMPANY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Blake Bower, 2. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 3. Shon Deskins, 4. Cody Williams, 5. Austin Williams, 6. Connor Lundy, 7. Dayton Shelton, 8. Elexa Herrera. NT.

SILBERMANN SOLAR THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Logan Calderwood, 3. Connor Speir, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Charles Davis Jr., 6. Logan Williams, 7. Lonnie Hochstetler. NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Andrew Sweeney, 3. A.J. Bender, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Verne Sweeney, 6. Justin Kierce, 7. A.J. Hernandez. NT.

FACTORY WRAPS SEMI: (12 laps, Top 6 Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Connor Lundy, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Logan Williams, 5. Colt Treharn, 6. Dayton Shelton, 7. Lonnie Oliver, 8. Justin Kierce, 9. Verne Sweeney, 10. Lonnie Hochstetler, 11. Elexa Herrera, 12. Brecken Guerrero. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ricky Lewis (4), 2. J.J. Yeley (10), 3. A.J. Bender (1), 4. Brody Roa (2), 5. R.J. Johnson (6), 6. David Gasper (8), 7. Cody Williams (3), 8. Charles Davis Jr. (7), 9. Brody Wake (12), 10. Austin Williams (13), 11. Connor Lundy (9), 12. Tommy Malcolm (15), 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (5), 14. Logan Williams (14), 15. Blake Bower (16), 16. Dayton Shelton (22), 17. Connor Speir (17), 18. Andrew Sweeney (20), 19. Matt Westfall (11), 20. Shon Deskins (18), 21. Logan Calderwood (19), 22. Colt Treharn (21). NT.

—————————-

**Shon Deskins flipped during lap 6 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Brody Roa, Laps 5-30 Ricky Lewis

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / TEAR-OFF HEAVEN FOTOS / RICH’S AUTO HARD CHARGER: J.J. Yeley (10 to 2)

