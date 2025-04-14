Hinnershitz race pays $8,088 to win, Kids get free Easter chocolate!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Presented by the family of late car owner Joe Harz, the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars is on tap this Friday night, April 18 at Williams Grove Speedway.

Friday will be Kids Easter Night at Williams Grove with the first 150 youth ages 12 and under entering the frontstretch admission gates receiving a FREE chocolate Easter

Bunny courtesy of Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics.

Also the first race in the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series of races, the Tommy Classic for 410 sprints will pay the 410 sprint drivers $8,088 to win the 30-lap main event on Friday night.

Time trials will be used to set lineups for the 410 sprint cars with the driver who sets quick time earning the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The remaining 20 laps of the opening night sprint car main from April 4 will also be completed as part of the show, paying the winner $5,500.

A sweep of the night by one driver would net him nearly $13,600.

Street stocks are also part of the racing program.

Adult general admission for April 18 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Williams Grove Speedway will host ARCH Night on April 25, featuring a Yellow Breeches 500 race for the 410 sprints plus a program of HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car racing.

The make-up Dirty Deeds 25 for the 358 sprints held over from the season opener on April 4 is also on the agenda for April 25.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.