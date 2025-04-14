SWANSON LEADS INITIAL EDITION OF 2025 NATIONAL PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR RANKINGS

April 12, 2025 – Anderson, Indiana – The first edition of the 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings was released today, and Kody Swanson lead the 2025 rankings followed closely by Florida teenage sensation Colton Bettis.

Swanson, who won the inaugural 2024 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings, finds himself leading the 2025 rankings on the heels of five podium finishes in all five of his 2025 starts. In his five starts are winged pavement sprint car victories at the Children’s Dream Fund and Dave Steele World championship events. Also included is a runner-up finish in the 100-lap Dave Steele non-wing event at Showtime Speedway February 21st.

Fifteen-year-old Colton Bettis trails Swanson by a mere 4.5 points for the rankings lead with five podium finishes in seven starts. Among his stats include winged victories in the Children’s Dream Fund and Dave Steele World Championship events. He has also picked up victories with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at Showtime Speedway March 8 and a Showtime Speedway winged victory on April 5.

Bobby Santos III currently sits third followed by Aaron Willison and Kyle O’Gara rounding out the top five. The rankings will be updated every 4-6 weeks throughout the 2025 season.

Current Rankings (As of 4/11/25)

1. Kody Swanson 21

2. Colton Bettis 16.5

3. Bobby Santos III 8

4. Aaron Willison 6

5. Kyle O’Gara 5

6. Davey Hamilton Jr. 4

7. Kaylee Bryson 3

8. Chris Schmelzle 2.5

Jim White

10. Chris Ochs 1

Kevin Ratel