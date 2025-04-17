THE PREMIER CHEVY DEALERS ARE A PROUD SPONSOR OF KNOXVILLE RACEWAY FOR THE 2025 SEASON

By Eric Arnold

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (March 4, 2025) – Officials from Knoxville Raceway announced today the Premier Chevy Dealers will be a supporting sponsor and marketing partner of the historic Iowa half-mile dirt oval. That’s for the 2025 racing season happening from April 18th to September 20th.

Notable races include the 410 season opener with the NOS Energy Drink World Outlaw Sprint Car Series. It’s a two-night event titled the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash – NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. These thrilling races will happen April 18th and 19th. In June they return to the track again on the 13th and 14th with some added Pro Sprint and 360 Sprint races as well. Plus, in August there’s the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s. This 4-night spectacle takes place from the 6th though the 9th and showcases all the excitement 410 Sprint Cars can bring.

“Knoxville Raceway is proud to welcome Premier Chevy dealers back for the 2025 season,” said Jason Reed, general manager, Knoxville Raceway. “Our partnership with Premier Chevy is one that we continue to be very proud of and it’s one of the most identifiable brands on the property. We’re thrilled to integrate Chevrolet into our World of Outlaws races and to continue showcasing those incredible vehicles to our loyal fans. We’ve got a dynamic schedule planned for 2025 and we can’t wait to put on a great season, including the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s for the greater Des Moines area Chevy dealers, their associates, and all the devoted fans of Knoxville Raceway.”

“We’re excited to continue our strong partnership with Knoxville Raceway” said Bret Moyer, President of the Premier Chevrolet Dealer Group. “Since the beginning of our relationship, it has been a perfect match. The fans at Knoxville Raceway represent the heart of racing culture, and as the brand that so many Iowans trust behind the wheel, we’re proud to keep building on this incredible connection. This partnership allows us to showcase our industry leading Chevrolet line up and continue our strong commitment to engage with the community and motorsports in Iowa.”

If you want to see these events live in all their thundering glory, tickets start at $35 and are now available to purchase online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. Camping and parking information can be found via the track’s website, Facebook, X and Instagram platforms as it becomes available. In all cases the pits open at 3:30 PM, and the gates open at 5:30 PM with the events available to be streamed on DirtVision. To receive up-to-date information about the race, please visit our website.

About the Premier Chevy Dealers …

The Premier Chevrolet Dealers are made up of 18 Central Iowa Chevy Dealers. These dealers employ thousands of Iowans in the areas of sales, service, parts and dealership and operations. Chevrolet has been the No. 1 selling brand for well over 10 years in the state of Iowa. This group has been a long-time sponsor of college athletics, motorsports, Making Strides against Breast Cancer and instrumental in Pay it Forward campaigns for local first responders, teachers and our military. They are focused on making sure More Iowans continue to drive Chevrolet, more than any other brand of vehicle on the road today.

About Knoxville Raceway …

Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360 and 410 winged sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August, as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals, 360 Knoxville Nationals and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,377 seats and 33 luxury suites.