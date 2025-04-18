Knoxville 410 Practice Night Sees 43 Cars!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 17, 2025) – Forty-three cars participated in Thursday’s practice at the Knoxville Raceway. The practice session was open to 410 sprint cars only in anticipation of the weekend’s Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. The quickest lap of the night unofficially went to Rico Abreu at 15.254 seconds on the half-mile.

4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA; 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA; 18, Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA; 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA; 21, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR; 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE; 2c, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA; 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK; 83, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA; 2KS, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA; 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 10, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA; 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI; 13, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK; 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX; 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD; 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA; 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA; 23, Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO; 2m, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA; 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 45x, Landon Crawley, Benton, AR; 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD; 4w, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN; 78, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.; 71, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN; 7s, Chris Windom, Canton, IL; 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO; 23, Jimmy Light, West Springfield, PA; 1s, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA; G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN; 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX; 44x, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA; 14, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN; 6K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; 12x, Kameron Key, Warrensburg, MO; 55M, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust.; 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO; 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN; 80D, Jacob Peterson, Brookings, SD; 17A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA

This weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 19 is the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!