Dominic Scelzi Earns First Win of the Season During SCCT Show at Merced Speedway

MERCED, Calif. (April 22, 2025) – Dominic Scelzi captured his first feature triumph of the season last Saturday during a Sprint Car Challenge Tour event at Merced Speedway.

The win marked the 11 th straight season with at least one winged sprint car victory for the Scelzi Motorsports driver.

“Last year we struggled the first three quarters of the season and then got a lot better late in the year,” he said. “Whenever you have a down season like we did last year you’re more anxious to start the next year on the right foot. To get the win with a big group of cars, it was a huge relief off my shoulders.”

Scelzi qualified fifth quickest in his group to open the program, which featured more than 40 drivers.

“The track was really slick in qualifying and slowed down pretty aggressively,” he said. “I think I was the 20 th car out of 22 in our group to go out. Everyone was running around the top. Jimmy (Carr) and I talked about trying the first lap around the top and the second lap on the bottom. On the first lap I felt as good as I could have. On the second lap we cut like three tenths off our time. I think that was the defining point of the night.”

Scelzi won a heat race to advance into the dash. A runner-up result in the dash started him on the outside of the front row in the main event.

“We didn’t win the start, but I did a big diamond move in turns one and two and was able to get by the leader down the back straightaway,” he said. “I led about the first 15 laps. He got by me and we had a restart soon after that. I was able to get back by with a slider a lap after the restart. There were a lot of sketchy moments in traffic, but they really nailed the track surface in the main event and you could race all over the race track. It was really fun and I was thankful we could knock off our first win of the year.”

The victory was his 10 th career Sprint Car Challenge Tour win.

Scelzi plans on doing double duty by racing with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder this Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

“I feel very confident going back there,” he said. “I think we have a great package racing at Tulare. I’m hoping we can get our first NARC win of the season.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 19 – Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 6 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Red Rose Transportation, Inc.

Red Rose Transportation, Inc., is a full-service transportation provider that partners with its clients to understand their business and develop creative, cost effective and efficient logistics solutions that will help the clients stay competitive. For more information, visit http://www.RedRoseTransportation.com .

“My mom and uncle started Red Rose Transportation in 1996 so it’s been a huge part of our race program since Day 1,” Scelzi said. “Everyone there has been an integral part of our team and we’re grateful for their support.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Bell Helmets, Sander Engineering, Wilwood, Mettec, Tel Tac, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.