MEET THE 14 USAC MIDGET FULL-TIMERS FOR 2025!

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (April 25, 2025)………It’s the time of the season! The 70th year of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing commences this Saturday-Sunday, April 26-27, 2025, at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

The list of those planning to compete on the full series trail this year consists of 14 cars and 13 different drivers indicating their intentions to contest the entire 29-race schedule.

The lineup consists of USAC national champions, many time feature winners, those on the cusp of a breakthrough, longtime veterans and a Rookie crop looking to ply their trade on the dirt tracks across the United States of America throughout the year.

Here’s the full list of the full-timers for 2025!

VETERANS ON THE HUNT

Logan Seavey (Sutter, California) returns to the seat of the Abacus No. 57 for a third-straight season. The USAC career Triple Crown champion is eying a third career USAC National Midget driving title following his 2018 and 2023 championships. Another title would put Seavey in rarified air as only five other drivers have won three or more USAC National Midget championships in their career: Mel Kenyon (7), Rich Vogler (5), Jimmy Davies (3), Jason Leffler (3) and Shorty Templeman (3).

Justin Grant (Ione, California) is amidst his own pursuit to join the USAC career Triple Crown Club after previously capturing the Silver Crown (2020) and National Sprint Car (2022 & 2023) titles. The missing prong of the crown is the midgets. This year, Grant has switched over from RMS Racing to CB Industries’ No. 87 for reigning series entrant champion Chad Boat.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama) made several USAC National Midget starts for 4 Kings Racing toward the latter half of 2024, scoring his best finish of the year (2nd) during a BC39 prelim feature at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Now, he’ll have the wheel of the 4 Kings No. 14 for the full season in pursuit of a first USAC national title.

Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports will have a familiar look for the 2025 USAC National Midget season with four full-time drivers, all of whom have previously captured series wins, including Cannon McIntosh (#71K), Gavin Miller (#97), Kale Drake (#97K) and team newcomer Jacob Denney (#67).

Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Oklahoma) is the most experienced and winningest of the bunch as the nine-time series winner is back for his fourth full season with KKM. Gavin Miller (Allentown, Pennsylvania) is ready for his fourth year at KKM after an eighth place finish in the 2024 points. Kale Drake (Collinsville, Oklahoma) is back for his second full campaign with KKM. Denney (Galloway, Ohio), a three-time series winner who has been with Tom Malloy’s team for the past two seasons, has transferred over to KKM for the new year.

RISING UP IN ‘25

Among the full-timers this year are a handful of drivers eying their first career USAC National Midget victories and hunger a move up the standings in the coming year.

Veteran racer Kyle Jones (Kennedale, Texas) and the Joyner Motorsports No. 27x have linked up once again to chase a full season of USAC National Midget racing for the second year in a row.

Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Arizona) had been a USAC National Midget full-timer in 2021-2022-2023, but after a partial schedule in 2024, he’s back on the trail in 2025 in his family owned Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports No. 19AZ.

Drake Edwards (Peoria, Arizona) finished 2024 as the USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget points runner-up and Rookie of the Year while driving for Petty Performance Racing. This year, he’s moved over to the CBI No. 83 for the full national schedule. CB Industries will feature a three-car lineup consisting of the aforementioned Justin Grant along with Edwards and the No. 86, which will compete in all of this year’s USAC National Midget events, but will utilize a rotating cast of racers.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR CONTENDERS

Three drivers will battle it out for Max Papis Innovations Bob Stroud USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year honors in 2025.

Cale Coons (Greencastle, Indiana), a standout performer with the USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets and son of 2006 & 2007 USAC National Midget champion Jerry Coons Jr., will take his first run at the series circuit in the Dooling Autosports-Curb/Agajanian #63.

Steven Snyder Jr. (Rising Sun, Maryland) has taken over the RMS Racing seat previously occupied by Justin Grant for the past four seasons. Snyder, one of the top micro sprint drivers in the nation, will wheel the renumbered No. 4 as he partakes the circuit for the first time.

Adam Bolyard (Rushville, Indiana) comes to USAC National Midget racing out of the TQ Midget ranks. Bolyard made a handful of appearances throughout the 2024 USAC National Midget season during Indiana Midget Week. He’ll take on the 2025 season aboard his own Adam Bolyard Racing No. 4B.

2025 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Apr 26: Kokomo Speedway || Kokomo, Indiana

Apr 27: Kokomo Speedway || Kokomo, Indiana

May 16: Belleville Short Track || Belleville, Kansas

May 17: Belleville Short Track || Belleville, Kansas

May 18: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex || Sweet Springs, Missouri

Jun 3: Circle City Raceway || Indianapolis, Indiana

Jun 4: Paragon Speedway || Paragon, Indiana

Jun 5: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway || Putnamville, Indiana

Jun 6: Bloomington Speedway || Bloomington, Indiana

Jun 7: Tri-State Speedway || Haubstadt, Indiana

Jun 8: Kokomo Speedway || Kokomo, Indiana

Jul 1: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway || Speedway, Indiana

Jul 2: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway || Speedway, Indiana

Jul 8: TBA || TBA

Jul 9: Mitchell County Fairgrounds || Beloit, Kansas

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway || Fairbury, Nebraska

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway || Fairbury, Nebraska

Aug 31: Angell Park Speedway || Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Sep 1: TBA || TBA

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway || Rossburg, Ohio

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway || Rossburg, Ohio

Nov 14: Placerville Speedway || Placerville, California

Nov 15: Placerville Speedway || Placerville, California

Nov 19: TBA || TBA

Nov 21: Thunderbowl Raceway || Tulare, California

Nov 22: Merced Speedway || Merced, California

Nov 23: Merced Speedway || Merced, California

Nov 25: Bakersfield Speedway at Kern Raceway || Bakersfield, California

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway || Ventura, California