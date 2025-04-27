Ashley Cappetta to Pilot Iconic Apple #12 Sprint Car for Remainder of 2025 Season

by Emily Winslow

East Berlin, PA – April 26, 2025 In an announcement that’s sure to strike a chord with Central Pennsylvania race fans, Ashley Cappetta is set to carry one of the most iconic looks in Central PA racing history through the remainder of the 2025 season. Cappetta will pilot a throwback version of the famed Apple #12 in the 358 sprint car division, paying tribute to her racing hero Greg Hodnett, with support from longtime Central PA sprint car owner and sponsor Bob Stewart.

Originally built to pace the field at the Greg Hodnett Classic at Port Royal Speedway, the Apple #12 tribute car was only intended to make a one-off appearance. The striking red-and-white machine — complete with the smiley apple and Apple Chevrolet branding — captured the attention and emotions of fans and the racing community alike. That reaction, coupled with encouragement from Stewart and others close to Hodnett’s legacy, has brought the car back in full force for 2025.

“What started out as just a tribute has grown into something really special,” said Cappetta. “The plan was to honor Greg at Port Royal and then again at Lincoln for the Weldon Sterner Memorial, and that would be it. But the fan interaction, Bob’s interest, and the emotion tied to seeing that car on track again — it was too meaningful to stop there.”

Cappetta recently raced the car at the rescheduled 2024 Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway, where she finished fourth in the feature. “It felt like fate,” she shared. “My crew drew the 12 pill, Bob was there, I won my heat, and I just kept thinking — maybe this isn’t done yet.”

Following a Sunday conversation with Stewart, the two agreed to keep the Apple #12 on track for the rest of the season — with its classic look preserved and Cappetta’s sponsors integrated into the design. The original Apple car’s stripes, color scheme, smiley apple, and signature #12 will all remain, while new logos will be added in non-disruptive locations.

“It’s a car that means everything to me,” Cappetta said. “Greg Hodnett wasn’t just a driver I admired — he’s the reason I fell in love with racing. I met him as a kid in 2004 when he was driving this car, and my uncle Rob, who introduced me to sprint cars, built the motors for the 12 back then. This is part of my story.”

Cappetta reached out to Sherry Hodnett before moving forward with the full-season plans. “Sherry has always known how much Greg meant to me, and she was genuinely happy about it. I think we both feel like this is a way to keep his legacy alive.”

Although the car will proudly carry Cappetta’s name on it for fans’ recognition, the hood will continue to list Greg Hodnett as the driver — a subtle but powerful symbol of the legacy that continues to inspire her every lap.

This partnership also marks the return of Bob Stewart to a more prominent presence in the sport. Stewart, who previously owned the Apple 12 team, and has sponsored Ashley previously in her career, steps back in as a primary sponsor for Cappetta in this emotional and respectful revival.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” Cappetta admitted. “This was just going to be a tribute. But now here we are — and I’m honored, overwhelmed, and ready to make the most of this opportunity. I know I can never be Greg, and Bob doesn’t expect me to be — but I want to make him, Greg, my crew, and all my sponsors proud.”

Plans are already in the works for new merchandise featuring the Apple #12 tribute design, with shirts expected later this season.

Weldon Sterner Memorial Recap: A Special Night in the Apple 12

Last Saturday’s Weldon Sterner Memorial was an emotional and meaningful night for Ashley Cappetta, both on and off the track. While a trip to victory lane would have been the icing on the cake, Ashley walked away with a strong fourth-place finish in just her third outing with a new crew chief. She also picked up a heat race win, earning a $100 bonus and a gallon of cider from Mickley’s Orchard & Farm.

The event held special significance as Ashley piloted the iconic Apple Motorsports No. 12—a car deeply tied to her childhood and her favorite driver, Greg Hodnett. “That car wasn’t just any car to me,” she said. “It was a part of my childhood, my inspiration.” The moment was made even more special with longtime Apple 12 car owner Bob Stewart in attendance, marking one of his first trips to the track in years—just to see the 12 car on the track again. “He told me after I took the lead in the heat, he started to tear up,” Ashley said. “That meant the world.”

Ashley praised the fan support and the atmosphere around the event, which included a fan zone meet-and-greet before the races. “That’s what I loved as a kid—meeting drivers—and it’s important to give that opportunity to the next generation of fans,” she said. With Lincoln Speedway staff helping behind the scenes, Ashley was able to focus on giving feedback to her new crew, something she’s been prioritizing this year.

Despite a few early challenges in the feature, she battled back from sixth to finish fourth. “The car kept getting better,” Ashley said. “I think that last caution hurt our momentum, but I’m still proud of how we performed.” Preparation at the shop has stepped up this year, including focusing on consistent maintenance—changes she feels are already paying off.

A young Ashley Cappetta greets Greg Hodnett (photo credit: Mike Zortman)

ABOUT ASHLEY CAPPETTA

Ashley Cappetta is a second-generation racer following her uncle’s footsteps. She started her racing career in 2012. It was her first year piloting her race car but certainly not her first exposure to the sport. She was introduced to racing by her father, who was Steve Smith’s crew chief. Her uncle, Rob Cappetta was also involved in the sport driving his own #89 sprint car and went on to be a gasman for Robert Yates Racing. Ashley is making her own way by being the first female in her family to set center stage as a driver. Ashley has had a couple of years of sprint car experience with various teams, starting out as a crew member doing such simple tasks as scrapping mud to advancing her skills into doing maintenance for her own race car. Ashley showing her success with not only her abilities working on her race car but also by winning a Hard Charger Award in only her first season racing. Ashley feels she has the best of both worlds by not only knowing how to race but by having the knowledge of the mechanics and being able to provide detailed feedback to her team. Her goal is to continue to grow as a racer and work her way up through the sprint car division.

