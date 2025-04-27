BRUNO BOTTOM FEEDS TO THRILLING ﻿PORT ROYAL USAC EC SPRINT WIN

By Kurt Bettler

Port Royal, Pennsylvania (April 26, 2025)………Christian Bruno has always enjoyed Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway. Now he loves it.

Bruno (Deptford N.J.) started in 11th to score a stunning victory during Saturday night’s Keith Kaufman Classic at the 1/2-mile dirt oval. It was the second win of Bruno’s USAC IMT East Coast Wingless Sprints presented by Baer Den Farms career, and his second at Port Royal.

It was a rainy, dreary morning in Port Royal. However, the track crew and officials stuck it out and trusted the forecast was true. In the end, Port Royal Speedway was rewarded with some amazing sprint car action, and possibly the best race of the season.

Twenty drivers and cars entered competition with heat wins being won by Briggs Danner and Chris Allen. Dale Schweikart in his 305 sprint drew the pole and was flanked by Ed Aikin and Briggs Danner breathing down his neck at the start.

At the drop of the green, the gloves were off as Schweikart slid hard, breaking the momentum of Aikin as he left a wide open door for Danner to lead lap one. As the race roared on, Kenny Miller III started a charge, taking the reigning champ, Steven Drevicki, along with him.

On lap 10, the caution was thrown for a slowing Tony Jackson. With 15 to go, the race started to fall into the hands of Miller as the No. 23m worked over Danner and drew even several times, but all eyes started to watch the potent Bentley Truck Service Inc. 17B driven by Bruno.

Bruno started to wrap the bottom of the Speed Palace while keeping a smooth and steady pace to reeling in the top-three. With seven to go, it was an all-out war for the win, and with three to go, the leaders caught traffic. Danner and Bruno dueled until Bruno used a lapped car as a pick and ran away to hide. Danner attempted the hay-maker on the last lap but was denied.

Bruno took the popular victory, over Danner, Miller and Drevicki with Ed Aikin rounding out the top-five.

Next week, the series looks to the first state of Delaware for a 25-lap war at Delaware International Raceway.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: April 26, 2025 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. 39-Briggs Danner, 2. 7K-Ed Aikin, 3. 23m-Kenny Miller III, 4. 83-Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 5. 91D-Mick D’Agostino, 6. 17B-Christian Bruno, 7. 37-Jordan Fulton, 8. 42-Kyle Spence, 9. 27-Jacob Galloway, 10. 51-Mike Haggenbottom. NT

﻿SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. 71-Chris Allen Jr., 2. 19-Steven Drevicki, 3. 78-Dale Schweikart, 4. 21K-Tommy Kunsman, 5. 96-Tim Glatfelter, 6. 67-Jason Cherry, 7. 1-Patrick Chilmonik, 8. 83s-Billy Ney, 9. 22R-Ronald Helmick, 10. 37-Jordan Fulton. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christian Bruno, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Kenny Miller III, 4. Steven Drevicki, 5. Ed Aikin, 6. Jason Cherry, 7. Mike Haggenbottom, 8. Kyle Spence, 9. Tommy Kunsman, 10. Chris Allen Jr., 11. Jacob Galloway, 12. Tim Glatfelter, 13. Mick D’Agostino, 14. Dale Schweikart, 15. Jordan Fulton, 16. Patrick Chilmonik, 17. Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 18. 88-Tony Jackson, 19. Billy Ney, 20. Ronald Helmick. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-23, Laps 24-25 Christian Bruno.