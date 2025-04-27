Kalib Henry charges to 1st All Star win to open Fremont Speedway season

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio –

The All Stars, which had taken a year off in 2024, are officially back. The oldest touring winged sprint car series didn’t disappoint in their 137th career visit to the Track That Action Built to help kick off the 74th anniversary season at the track.

Sacramento, California’s Kalib Henry, the defending Fremont Speedway 410 track champion, charged from 13th to battle with Cap Henry late in the race to earn his first All Star win. It was his sixth career Fremont victory.

“I figured there wasn’t any way I was going to win starting that far back. Andy Potter had this thing absolutely phenomenal. Thanks to all our great sponsors for allowing us to follow the All Stars this year,” said Henry beside his Triple J Towing, Birchard Financial, Harris Distributing, Valvoline, C&H Veteran Enterprises, Butler Built, K1 Racewear, Berryman Racing Shocks backed #101.

Cody Bova led the opening five laps of the 35-lap feature before third starter Kasey Jedrzejek took over. Pole-sitter Cap Henry, who had fallen back to third, stormed into se3cond on a lap seven restart and immediately pressured Jedrzejek for the lead. Three race cautions in the opening 15 laps brought about an open red on when Leyton Wagner got upside down.

On the restart Jedrzejek continued to lead Cap Henry, Bova, Chris Andrews and Kalib Henry. Kalib stormed into fourth on lap 16, took third on lap 17. Another driver on the move was Zane DeVault who moved into fourth from his 17th starting position on lap 18.

Jedrzejek and Cap Henry continued to battle for the lead with Henry taking the top spot on lap 22. Four laps later in heavy lapped traffic Kalib Henry drove into the lead only to surrender it back to Cap with a bobble in turn two. Kalib regained the lead on lap 28 and pulled away for the win over Cap Henry, DeVault, Bova and 14th starter Greg Wilson.

“Unfortunately I ran out of tear-offs twice…Kalib was just very good tonight. Hats off that that crew. Zack, Jeff, Gary, Chris and Chad have done a great job to put us in a position to win every night out so far. This is a great start to the season,” said Cap Henry.

For DeVault, the feature’s “Hard Charger,” some changes to the car made it much more drivable.

“We kind of went back to what we did for the Outlaw show here last year. We went back to old notes and this car was ripping,” said DeVault.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Kent Brewer jumped into the lead at the drop of the green in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks A-main and built up a nearly three second lead before a pair of late race cautions. Steve Miller, who had gone to the work early during a lengthy race stoppage before a lap could be completed, had charged up to second and began pressuring Brewer. Brewer hit his marks and drove to his ninth career Fremont win. After a post-race inspection Miller’s truck was found to have an illegal carburetor.

“Thank you to all my family and friends who help work and take care of this truck. Scott Gressman built me one heck of a motor. Thanks to Brian Ruhlman, my brothers and all the fans and participants,” said Brewer beside his Injector Experts, Kent’s Transmissions, B&S Farms backed #8KB.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 3 with the American Late Model Iron-Man Series, the 305 sprints and D2 Midgets in action.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 3 with the American Late Model Iron-Man Series, the 305 sprints and D2 Midgets in action.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, April 26, 2025

410 Sprints – All Star Circuit of Champions

A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[13]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[1]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[17]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova[2]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[14]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 9. 7N-Darin Naida[6]; 10. 49X-Trey Jacobs[21]; 11. 5K-Adam Kekich[8]; 12. 29-Zeth Sabo[10]; 13. 5E-Bobby Elliott[18]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[22]; 15. 45-Devon Borden[20]; 16. 22M-Dan McCarron[23]; 17. 22-Brandon Spithaler[12]; 18. 1-Nate Dussel[9]; 19. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 20. 13-Van Gurley Jr[26]; 21. 09-Craig Mintz[15]; 22. 38-Leyton Wagner[16]; 23. X-Mike Keegan[11]; 24. 2MD-Aiden Price[25]; 25. 01-Bryan Sebetto[24]; 26. 16-DJ Foos[19]

Gates B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 2. 45-Devon Borden[1]; 3. 49X-Trey Jacobs[3]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]; 6. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 7. 97-Justin Clark[7]; 8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[10]; 9. 2MD-Aiden Price[8]; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]; 2. 20B-Cody Bova[2]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 6. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

Premiere Planning Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20B-Cody Bova[3]; 2. 5K-Adam Kekich[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[6]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]; 7. 49X-Trey Jacobs[7]; 8. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8]; 9. 2MD-Aiden Price[10]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

All Pro Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 2. X-Mike Keegan[1]; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[3]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]; 7. 45-Devon Borden[5]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]; 9. 13-Van Gurley Jr[10]; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Adaptive One Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[7]; 7. 16-DJ Foos[6]; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]; 9. 97-Justin Clark[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.406[29]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.407[25]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.501[11]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:12.614[21]; 5. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:12.630[27]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.634[6]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.637[3]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.639[2]; 9. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.658[22]; 10. 5K-Adam Kekich, 00:12.662[23]; 11. X-Mike Keegan, 00:12.710[4]; 12. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.717[15]; 13. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:12.726[20]; 14. 45-Devon Borden, 00:12.733[10]; 15. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:12.753[28]; 16. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:12.758[1]; 17. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.770[24]; 18. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.775[12]; 19. 49X-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.791[18]; 20. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:12.821[5]; 21. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.822[14]; 22. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.922[7]; 23. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.987[26]; 24. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.015[9]; 25. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.030[13]; 26. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.046[16]; 27. 97-Justin Clark, 00:13.076[8]; 28. 2MD-Aiden Price, 00:13.106[19]; 29. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:13.450[17]

Dirt Trucks- Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[7]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[8]; 4. P51-Jamie Miller[2]; 5. 20-Caleb Shearn[12]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[10]; 7. 19H-Adam Heminger[13]; 8. 51-Dave Bankey[17]; 9. 1M-Scott Milligan[15]; 10. 28K-Jackson Keegan[19]; 11. 45-Collin Burns[20]; 12. 8S-Brandon Stukey[9]; 13. 7-Josh Keegan[11]; 14. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 15. 72-Eric Potridge[16]; 16. 50D-Dan Hennig[1]; 17. 74D-Craig Dippman[4]; 18. 39-Brandon Goad[14]; 19. 9S-Tony Parker[18]; 20. (DQ) 35-Steve Miller[6]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 2. 72-Eric Potridge[3]; 3. 51-Dave Bankey[2]; 4. 9S-Tony Parker[6]; 5. 28K-Jackson Keegan[9]; 6. 45-Collin Burns[10]; 7. 73-Mike Duncan[5]; 8. 55J-Joshua Lance[11]; 9. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[8]; 10. 34-Todd Warnick[4]; 11. 9E-Alex Erfman[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]; 3. P51-Jamie Miller[2]; 4. 20-Caleb Shearn[5]; 5. 9-Curt Inks[1]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[6]; 7. 73-Mike Duncan[8]; 8. 45-Collin Burns[9]; 9. 28K-Jackson Keegan[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 3. 50D-Dan Hennig[2]; 4. 8S-Brandon Stukey[1]; 5. 39-Brandon Goad[7]; 6. 9S-Tony Parker[9]; 7. 34-Todd Warnick[6]; 8. 72-Eric Potridge[5]; 9. 55J-Joshua Lance[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 74D-Craig Dippman[3]; 2. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 3. 7-Josh Keegan[5]; 4. 19H-Adam Heminger[6]; 5. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan[2]; 7. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[8]; 8. 9E-Alex Erfman[7]

Qualifying 1 (1 Laps): 1. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.633[17]; 2. 4S-Keith Sorg, 00:17.656[19]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.806[20]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.032[24]; 5. 74D-Craig Dippman, 00:18.059[6]; 6. P51-Jamie Miller, 00:18.262[8]; 7. 50D-Dan Hennig, 00:18.467[16]; 8. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.502[10]; 9. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.553[1]; 10. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:18.761[14]; 11. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.875[2]; 12. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.952[5]; 13. 72-Eric Potridge, 00:19.064[7]; 14. 7-Josh Keegan, 00:19.242[26]; 15. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.351[13]; 16. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:19.434[11]; 17. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:19.516[18]; 18. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 00:20.282[25]; 19. 39-Brandon Goad, 00:21.091[9]; 20. 9E-Alex Erfman, 00:21.409[22]; 21. 73-Mike Duncan, 00:21.887[23]; 22. 55J-Joshua Lance, 00:24.334[12]; 23. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:59.997[3]; 24. 45-Collin Burns, 00:59.998[4]; 25. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:59.999[15]; 26. (DQ) 35-Steve Miller, 00:17.646[21]