Sheldon Haudenschild Leads Flag to Flag, Sweeps the Night for First Tri-State Triumph

HAUBSTADT, IN (April 26, 2025) – One of the main storylines entering Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visit to Tri-State Speedway was if Sheldon Haudenschild could finally break through. The answer was a simple and emphatic yes.

The Haubstadt, IN oval handed Haudenschild heartbreak so many times over the years. Four times he’d led Features but had Victory Lane elude him. Three times he’d finished runner-up. There’d been accidents on some nights and simply coming up short on others. He’d had enough of it in 2025.

The Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing driver won every time he hit the track. Haudenschild got things started with a Simpson Quick Time. Then it was a Heat Race victory followed by coming out on top of the Toyota Dash. All that remained was a 40-lap NOS Energy Drink Feature, and Haudenschild led every single circuit. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Tyler Courtney challenged him late, but they didn’t have enough. Haudenschild wouldn’t come up short again. Not this time.

“I’m just so glad to finally win a race here,” Haudenschild said. “We’ve been so good here a lot of times since the first time I saw the place in the 93 car. I led a lot of that race and spun out. Led in the 17 early in my career. Yeah, it’s just been plaguing me here for about eight years, so I’m happy to get it.”

Haudenschild made it double digit winners in 2025 as he became the 10th different driver to make a trip to Victory Lane with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He’s the 21st different driver to top a World of Outlaws race at Tri-State, and the quarter mile is the 26th track where he’s won. The Wooster, OH native’s 43rd career victory equals him with fellow full-timer Logan Schuchart for 19th all-time.

The box score will show that Haudenschild led flag to flag, but Kofoid didn’t make it easy on him. Haudenschild had to survive a late charge from the Roth Motorsports No. 83 and had just enough to hang on.

“I wasn’t really enjoying the restarts there at the end,” Haudenschild admitted. “Buddy almost had me cleared a couple times, so I just moved it down there. I figured it would be hard for him to go around me, so yeah, I just moved it down. Solid night. Drew the one, Quick Time, won the Heat, won the Dash, and won the Feature. First one to pull in the pits too. Big day.”

An ill-timed caution was potentially what cost Kofoid parking in Victory Lane after the checkered flag flew. He’d pulled alongside Haudenschild coming to the white flag, but the yellow flew and set up a green-white-checkered, and Kofoid couldn’t quite build the momentum to challenge again. The runner-up was still an encouraging result after four straight finishes outside the top five for he and the Roth crew. They’re up to five podiums in 2025.

“Sheldon and those guys were extremely good,” Kofoid said. “To pace them is special at a place that’s not been very good to me, and then all of a sudden things have just clicked for me these last few years. I feel like in clean air we were about even. I think as runs went on I got better and better and could inch closer. Traffic worked out really good for him and good for me most of the time. He’d get a few, and I’d get a few and could close in on him. I think I just needed traffic to stay a factor then the yellow would come out. I think that second to last yellow with five to go I just figured I’d start bombing the bottom and actually got really stuck down there. I got close to him a couple times and thought another half a lap I would’ve cleared him, or I think I had him cleared down the back (straightaway), but the yellow came out right before it counted.

Tyler Courtney was right with the lead duo as the laps dwindled. “Sunshine” actually took second from Kofoid on multiple occasions in the second half of the race, but Kofoid managed to return the favor every time. The Indianapolis, IN native rounded out the podium in his home state with the Clauson Marshall Racing crew.

“That was pure Haubstadt right there,” Courtney said. “Side by side, slide each other, and see who could run it harder into the next corner. That was a lot of fun. That’s good, hard, clean racing. That’s what Haubstadt produces. It’s a blast to come here.”

Emerson Axsom and David Gravel completed the top five.

Logan Schuchart earned the KSE Racing Hard Charger with a run from 21st to eighth.

Sheldon Haudenschild claimed his 38th career Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races went to Sheldon Haudenschild (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Tyler Courtney (Real American Beer Heat Two), and Buddy Kofoid (WIX Filters Heat Three).

Haudenschild topped the Toyota Dash.

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw belonged to Parker Price-Miller.

Zach Hampton won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown and received the Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race.

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[10]; 5. 2-David Gravel[9]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[13]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[21]; 9. 21H-Brady Bacon[15]; 10. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom[11]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 13. 17B-Bill Balog[16]; 14. 21-Carson Short[20]; 15. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[17]; 16. 99-Skylar Gee[14]; 17. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[22]; 18. 23-Garet Williamson[12]; 19. 3P-Kyle Cummins[8]; 20. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 21. 34-Sterling Cling[18]; 22. 37-Bryce Norris[23]; 23. 6-Zach Hampton[19]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell[24]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 6-Zach Hampton[1]; 2. 21-Carson Short[3]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 4. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[5]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 7. 29-Brayton Lynch[7]; 8. 7-Sam Scott[9]; 9. 42-Andy Bishop[8]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 7. 21-Carson Short[8]; 8. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[9]; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 3. 3P-Kyle Cummins[5]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 7. 6-Zach Hampton[6]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris[8]; 9. 42-Andy Bishop[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]; 3. 2-David Gravel[3]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[4]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 8. 29-Brayton Lynch[8]; 9. 7-Sam Scott[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.660[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:12.667[2]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.668[7]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.777[21]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.800[27]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.821[16]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:12.834[15]; 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:12.842[4]; 9. 2-David Gravel, 00:12.842[18]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:12.856[5]; 11. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.909[12]; 12. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.922[13]; 13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:12.941[11]; 14. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 00:12.941[3]; 15. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:12.997[23]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.045[19]; 17. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.050[20]; 18. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:13.090[6]; 19. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.154[8]; 20. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.161[17]; 21. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.198[26]; 22. 21-Carson Short, 00:13.200[9]; 23. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:13.244[14]; 24. 29-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.496[10]; 25. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 00:13.524[22]; 26. 42-Andy Bishop, 00:13.680[25]; 27. 7-Sam Scott, 00:14.617[24]