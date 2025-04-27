The “Big Dawg” Bryan Roach was the man to catch at Cedar Lake Speedway

By: Sherri Murawski

Photo credit: HighSide Race Shots

New Richmond, WI, April 26th, 2025

Fourteen PIRTEK (Midway) UMSS Renegade traditional sprints checked in the pits. The James Ackerley Construction LLC and The Post Bar and Grill heat #1 going to Bryan Roach from third starting position. And from pole position, Zach Widdes claimed the Rapid Press Printing & Copy Center, Inc., Bradwell Auto & Truck Repair and Kiki’s salsa heat #2 race. Edison Aldrich raced from seventh to third in heat #1 to top all drivers with 106 passing points.

After the redraw, Dan Atchison, John Vaillancourt, Roach, Widdes, and Aldrich set the pace for the 20-lap Pirtek & Hoosier Tire North feature. In a tightly contested battle for pole position, the top 5 drivers ran neck and neck, occasionally going three-wide. Roach demonstrated exceptional driving skills, passing Atchison and Vaillancourt to assume the lead. Widdes remained in close pursuit, while Ashley Williams showcased her driving prowess by through the field. The top 5 finishers at the checkered flag were Roach, Widdes, Williams, Ken Hron, and Vaillancourt.

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, May 3rd at Cedar Lake Speedway, showcasing the Traditional and Winged Sprints. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Bryan Roach[3]; 2. 7X-Dan Atchison[1]; 3. 76-Edison Aldrich[7]; 4. 25A-Ashley Williams[5]; 5. 95-John Vaillancourt[6]; 6. (DNF) 955-Lucas Grosinger[2]; 7. (DNS) 1-Austin Phillips

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10Z-Zach Widdes[1]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[4]; 3. 19B-Jack Berger[6]; 4. 46H-Ken Hron[2]; 5. 55-Joseph Kouba[3]; 6. 7B-Scott Brandt[5]; 7. 28-Westen Johnson[7]

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99-Bryan Roach[3]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[4]; 3. 25A-Ashley Williams[7]; 4. 46H-Ken Hron[8]; 5. 95-John Vaillancourt[2]; 6. 7B-Scott Brandt[10]; 7. 55-Joseph Kouba[9]; 8. 7X-Dan Atchison[1]; 9. 28-Westen Johnson[13]; 10. 1-Austin Phillips[12]; 11. 54-Cam Schafer[6]; 12. 76-Edison Aldrich[5]; 13. 955-Lucas Grosinger[11]; 14. (DNS) 19B-Jack Berger