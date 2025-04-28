Starks Scores Skagit Speedway Season-Opening Victory for Third Year in a Row

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (April 28, 2025) –

“It’s good to start off on a good foot like that,” he said. “Sometimes when you start off the year a little shaky it makes the rest of the year difficult. This gives us a good outlook and it’s good to know we have similar speed as we did last year.”

Starks qualified fifth quickest to open the program before he won both a heat race and the feature from the pole position.

“We were definitely not where we wanted to be in qualifying,” he said. “We’re used to qualifying very well there, almost always in the top three. We knew we had some things to work on. We’ll put that in the notebook and make sure we’re better next time. It didn’t hurt us, but their format rewards good qualifying. We made up for it in the heat race, winning that from the pole.

“We took advantage of a good draw of starting up front in the feature. I knew we had to get a good start. We fired off pretty good and I think we had three or four cautions that came in the middle of when we were navigating traffic. That gave me a good chance to practice some restarts. Skagit does the backstretch restarts, which are unique, so it’s good to get practice at those. I felt we were solid all night and going through traffic. I feel pretty good where our car is at and where our speed is at to start the year.”

Starks will return to the high-banked track this Saturday for the 360ci winged sprint car season opener. He’s won that season opener two of the last three years with a second-place finish in 2023 sandwiched between trips to Victory Lane last year and in 2022.

“We always feel pretty good in a 360 at Skagit,” he said. “If you look back through my career I’m sure the 360 at Skagit is what I have my most laps in out of any track or class. I feel pretty comfortable so we feel good going into it. The competition every year is getting tougher so we won’t be able to slack at all, but I’m looking forward to it. I think we have a good shot at winning the opener.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 26 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

