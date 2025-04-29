The Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Officially Begins at Texarkana Wednesday

From High Limit Racing

An integral part in the creation of the series, midweek racing remains a focus of Kubota High Limit Racing. In 2025, the Midweek Series welcomes Roto-Rooter as the title sponsor of the 11-race mini-series which takes racers to eight different states and brings midweek sprint car action to living rooms worldwide.

After being rained out last year, Texarkana’s 67 Speedway is slated to serve as the opener of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series this Wednesday, April 30. The series begins with a bang as we go four-straight weeks with Roto-Rooter Midweek Series events ranging from Texarkana to 81 to Kokomo and Fremont to Grandview.

The first two seasons of the Midweek Series have provided intense championship battles with Kyle Larson besting Rico Abreu by a mere seven points in 2023 and then Tyler Courtney topping Brad Sweet via tiebreaker in 2024.

Full 2025 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Schedule:

Wednesday, April 30 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Texarkana, Ark.

Wednesday, May 7 81 Speedway, Wichita, Kan.

Monday, May 12 Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind.

Wednesday, May 14 Fremont Speedway, Fremont, Ohio

Tuesday, May 20 Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville, Penn.

Tuesday, June 3 141 Speedway, Francis Creek, Wisc.

Wednesday, June 4 Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, Wisc.

Tuesday, June 10 Eagle Speedway, Eagle, Neb.

Wednesday, June 25 Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo.

Tuesday, July 22 Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Penn.

Wednesday, October 15 Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Tickets for Roto-Rooter Midweek Series events – and all Kubota High Limit Racing events – can be purchased online or at the tracks’ ticket office on race day.