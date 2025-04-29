USL ready to do battle with Lawton Speedway non-wing regulars Saturday

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (April 28, 2025) – It has been two years since the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair has visited the Lawton Speedway. However, that drought ends Saturday night.

The USL returns for the first of two events on the 2025 schedule to take on the Lawton non-wing sprint car regulars on their own turf.

On May 6, 2023 Gerald Smith and Joe Wood, Jr. won heat races before weather canceled the remaining program. In 2022 local driver Steven Shebester, who won the USL season opener this year at Red Dirt Raceway, picked up a victory.

Local drivers have won their share of USL races at Lawton and that will mean added money if that happens this year. Saturday the highest finishing driver in Lawton Speedway non-wing point standings will earn an extra $100. That will increase to $400 if they win the USL feature thanks to another $100 from USL and $200 from Nick Newton Racing.

The same bonus will apply to the highest finishing driver in Lawton Speedway winged sprint point standings, including the $400 for a feature victory. But you cannot be in the non-wing standings.

Trying to stop a local from winning will be a host of USL regulars led by points leader Johnny Kent of Kiefer. The two-time defending champion has two wins to his credit this season. And a host of regulars are close behind in the points race. Last weekend Tanner Conn of Oklahoma City moved into second in points after a second place finish at Creek County Speedway. Sitting third in points is Bristow racer Tim Kent, Cameron Hagin of Broken Arrow is fourth and Collinsville racer Ryker Pace rounds out the top five.

In addition to the $1,000-to-win, $200-to-start main event heat race winners will earn $100. The main event Hard Charger will earn $100 from D&G Contracting. Tow money will also be paid to USL regulars with perfect attendance.

Gates open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with racing getting underway at 7:30.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway.

2025 Top 10: 1, Johnny Kent 604; 2. Tanner Conn 593; 3. Tim Kent 567; 4. Cameron Hagin 565; 5. Ryker Pace 564; 6. Ty Hulsey 553; 7. Brylee Kilmer 522; 8. Brock Cottrell 513; 9. Cody Whitworth 503; 10. Craig Carroll 486.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: http://UnitedSprintLeague.com.