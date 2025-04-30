Severe Storms Cancel Wednesday’s High Limit Race at Texarkana

From High Limit Racing

TEXARKANA, AR (April 30, 2024) – With severe storms forecasted to hit the area this evening, Kubota High Limit Racing and track officials have made the decision to cancel Wednesday’s show at Texarkana 67 Speedway in the interest of safety for race fans and teams.

The event will unfortunately not be rescheduled, but all ticket orders for the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series opener will be refunded to the original form of payment. Any questions regarding ticketing can be e-mailed to info@highlimitracing.com.

Kubota High Limit Racing is next set to hit the track tomorrow night on Thursday, May 1 as the Stockyard Stampede begins at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Along with 14 High Rollers and a strong cast of local drivers, four NASCAR Cup Series stars – Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – will also be competing. The Stockyard Stampede runs on Thursday and Saturday night at the Fort Worth facility.

As for the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series, the now 10-race mini-series is slated to open next Wednesday, May 7 with the Evans Building Battle at 81 Speedway taking teams to Park City, Kansas for the first time in series history.

Fans can buy tickets to all upcoming races at https://bit.ly/4b1Ov3N – remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.