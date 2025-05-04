DREVICKI DRILLS USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CAR ﻿FIELD IN DELAWARE

By Kurt Bettler

Delmar, Delaware (May 3, 2025)………The skies loomed in many of the hometowns of the racers competing with the Innovative Machine Technology USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Presented by Baer Den Farms.

However, south was where the sun was blaring and 85 degree weather was found at the beautiful half mile of Delmar’s Delaware International Speedway.

Steven Drevicki and Christian Bruno claimed heat race winners to kick off the night. The 25-lap feature provided the dirt track warriors with a wide, slick surface which the crews and drivers adjusted to.

In an evening that started off promising for last weekend’s Port Royal winner Bruno, his No. 17B suffered a major brake failure, causing the Bentley Truck Repair team to elect to start at the tail of the feature field.

On the pole was Reading Pennsylvania native and reigning series champion Drevicki in the DeGre Engineering No. 19. As the green flew, he was determined to win the race out of turn two. Ed Aikin had other ideas as he rushed the Delaware Auto Glass No. 7 to the outside and wheeled side-by-side alongside Drevicki into turn three. Drevicki found the line he was looking for and never looked back.

While the non-stop race roared on, eyes shifted to the Fraker 42, behind the controls was none other than “on the fence” Kyle Spence. The 42 was navigating high and low from his seventh starting spot. Kenny Miller III also jockeyed his way from fourth to second.

Spence sailed past Aikin and the third starting Ronald Helmick machine, then went to work attempting to chase down the lead duo.

The battle for sixth was a thriller featuring Billy Ney, Jason Cherry, J.T. Ferry and series newcomer Buddy Schweibinz.

As flagger Nicole Flood showed two to go, Drevicki had caught traffic. He held a marginal lead which Miller had started to chew into. It was all for naught for Miller as Drevicki crossed the line first followed by Miller, Spence, Aikin and Helmick, who recorded his first sprint car top-five.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: May 3, 2025 – Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, Delaware

BDB GRAPHICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki), 2. Billy Ney (#83 Ney), 3. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick), 4. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker), 5. J.T. Ferry (18T Ferry), 6. Mike Haggenbottom (#51 Kelly). NT

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (#17 Bruno), 2. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin), 3. Kenny Miller III, (#23m Miller) 4. Buddy Schweibinz (#35 Schweibinz), 5. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry). 2:50.071

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steven Drevicki (1) 2. Kenny Miller III (4), 3. Kyle Spence (7), 4. Ed Aikin (2), 5. Ronald Helmick (3), 6. Billy Ney (5), 7. Mike Haggenbottom (11), 8. Jason Cherry (10), 9. J.T. Ferry (9), 10. Buddy Schweibinz (8), 11. Christian Bruno (6). 9:09.194

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Steven Drevicki.

NEXT USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: May 10, 2025 – BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, Pennsylvania

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Bitner Automotive Fast Time: Steven Drevicki

BDB Graphic First Heat Winner: Steven Drevicki

E. Schneider & Sons Second Heat Winner: Christian Bruno

C & C Landscaping Hard Charger: Kyle Spence (7th to 3rd)

Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic Poker Chip Draw: Kyle Spence

JPA Hard Luck Award: Christian Bruno