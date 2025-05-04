Joel Myers takes the money at Placerville

Placerville,Ca. (May 3,2025)- Joel Myers Jr. won the 35 lap winged 360 feature at Placerville Speedway Saturday night. Myers was chased by Ryan Bernal, Shane Golobic, Austin Wood and Justin Cox. Ryan Bernal won the non wing Ultimate sprint car main.
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
A Main (35 Laps): 1. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 2. 73-Ryan Bernal[2]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[13]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox[3]; 6. 10-Dominic Gorden[8]; 7. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[10]; 9. 4SA-Justin Sanders[9]; 10. 41-Dominic Scelzi[14]; 11. 7C-Tony Gomes[20]; 12. 25-Seth Standley[11]; 13. 2XM-Max Mittry[22]; 14. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]; 15. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[16]; 16. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[17]; 17. 9L-Luke Hayes[15]; 18. 14W-Jodie Robinson[12]; 19. 7P-Jake Andreotti[21]; 20. 21-Shane Hopkins[18]; 21. 28-Gauge Garcia[19]; 22. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[23]; 23. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 24. 3-Cole Schroeder[24]
B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[7]; 4. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]; 5. 17-Anthony Snow[3]; 6. 61-Travis Labat[5]; 7. 9-Dustin Freitas[12]; 8. 88-Austin Torgerson[9]; 9. 21C-Cody Meyer[13]; 10. 7X-Trey Walters[15]; 11. 31-Kyle Beilman[10]; 12. 12J-John Clark[14]; 13. 56-Taylor Hall[11]; 14. 94-Greg Decaires V[4]; 15. 85-AJ Alderman[16]; 16. 7-Carson Short[8]
Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. X1-Chance Grasty[2]; 2. 73-Ryan Bernal[1]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]; 4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]; 5. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]; 6. 2A-Austin Wood[3]; 7. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]; 8. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Ryan Bernal[2]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[1]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[5]; 6. 17-Anthony Snow[6]; 7. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[7]; 8. 56-Taylor Hall[9]; 9. 7X-Trey Walters[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 2. 21L-Landon Brooks[4]; 3. 25-Seth Standley[3]; 4. 9L-Luke Hayes[1]; 5. 28-Gauge Garcia[7]; 6. 61-Travis Labat[6]; 7. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 8. 21C-Cody Meyer[9]; 9. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 3. 14W-Jodie Robinson[2]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[6]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 6. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder[7]; 8. 31-Kyle Beilman[8]; 9. 12J-John Clark[9]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 5. 7C-Tony Gomes[5]; 6. 94-Greg Decaires V[6]; 7. 7-Carson Short[8]; 8. 9-Dustin Freitas[7]; 9. 85-AJ Alderman[9]
Qualifying A: 1. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:10.750[5]; 2. 21L-Landon Brooks, 00:10.785[3]; 3. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:10.797[1]; 4. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:10.824[17]; 5. 73-Ryan Bernal, 00:10.827[7]; 6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 00:10.873[9]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:10.875[14]; 8. 25-Seth Standley, 00:10.913[10]; 9. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 00:10.914[18]; 10. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:10.960[8]; 11. 17-Anthony Snow, 00:11.077[16]; 12. 61-Travis Labat, 00:11.151[12]; 13. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:11.157[11]; 14. 28-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.287[15]; 15. 7X-Trey Walters, 00:11.300[13]; 16. 88-Austin Torgerson, 00:11.440[4]; 17. 56-Taylor Hall, 00:11.485[2]; 18. 21C-Cody Meyer, 00:11.495[6]
Qualifying B: 1. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:10.779[10]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:10.807[4]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:10.833[18]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox, 00:10.853[3]; 5. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 00:10.898[17]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:10.929[14]; 7. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 00:10.939[13]; 8. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:10.955[11]; 9. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:10.974[5]; 10. 7C-Tony Gomes, 00:11.042[12]; 11. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:11.059[8]; 12. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:11.101[9]; 13. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:11.167[2]; 14. 9-Dustin Freitas, 00:11.178[1]; 15. 31-Kyle Beilman, 00:11.243[16]; 16. 7-Carson Short, 00:11.353[6]; 17. 12J-John Clark, 00:11.420[15]; 18. 85-AJ Alderman, 00:11.501[7]
Non-Winged Sprints
A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 17-Ryan Bernal[8]; 2. 7-Carson Short[2]; 3. 17J-Josh Young[5]; 4. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[1]; 5. 21-Austin Wood[15]; 6. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[6]; 7. 12-Adam Christian[12]; 8. 18-Josh Gillis[9]; 9. 29C-Camie Bell[11]; 10. 73-Cole Wakim[7]; 11. 7X-Trey Walters[18]; 12. 72T-Trenten Shelton[20]; 13. 5-Kaden Ramos[14]; 14. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 15. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 16. 51-Rob Lindsey[19]; 17. 79-Mark Hanson[10]; 18. 15-Michael Sellers[13]; 19. 63D-Jon DeWees[16]; 20. 29T-Ryan Timmons[17]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[3]; 2. 73-Cole Wakim[2]; 3. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 4. 79-Mark Hanson[4]; 5. 15-Michael Sellers[7]; 6. 63D-Jon DeWees[1]; 7. 51-Rob Lindsey[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Carson Short[5]; 2. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[3]; 3. 18-Josh Gillis[1]; 4. 29C-Camie Bell[6]; 5. 5-Kaden Ramos[4]; 6. 29T-Ryan Timmons[2]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17J-Josh Young[2]; 2. 17-Ryan Bernal[3]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]; 4. 12-Adam Christian[1]; 5. 21-Austin Wood[7]; 6. 7X-Trey Walters[4]; 7. 72T-Trenten Shelton[6]
Qualifying 1: 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:11.838[7]; 2. 73-Cole Wakim, 00:11.927[3]; 3. 87P-Jacob Tuttle, 00:11.978[2]; 4. 79-Mark Hanson, 00:12.050[5]; 5. 63D-Jon DeWees, 00:12.401[4]; 6. 51-Rob Lindsey, 00:12.545[6]; 7. 15-Michael Sellers, 00:12.645[1]
Qualifying 2: 1. 7-Carson Short, 00:11.647[4]; 2. 29T-Ryan Timmons, 00:11.722[6]; 3. 33-Heath Holdsclaw, 00:12.608[5]; 4. 5-Kaden Ramos, 00:12.835[3]; 5. 18-Josh Gillis, 00:12.872[1]; 6. 29C-Camie Bell, 00:13.581[2]
Qualifying 3: 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:11.737[3]; 2. 17J-Josh Young, 00:12.112[7]; 3. 17-Ryan Bernal, 00:12.233[2]; 4. 7X-Trey Walters, 00:12.532[5]; 5. 12-Adam Christian, 00:12.680[1]; 6. 72T-Trenten Shelton, 00:12.993[4]; 7. 21-Austin Wood, 02:05.973[6]
