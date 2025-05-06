Joel Myers Jr Uses Last Lap Heroics To Net First Placerville Speedway Win

Peterson Media

Returning to the seat of his family owned car over the weekend in Placerville, CA, Joel Myers Jr saved his best for last as he used a last corner pass to score his first career Placerville Speedway on Saturday night as he claimed the Nor Cal Posse Shootout.

“It feels really good to finally win at Placerville Speedway,” Joel Myers Jr said. “A couple of years ago we ran here weekly and came close a few times, but to get the first one at the Shootout and to do it on the last lap like that with so many friends and family in the pit area makes it even better.”

With 36 cars on hand on Saturday night, Myers Jr got his night kicked off by timing the All About Fire Protection/Hi-Plains Building Division/Dirt Dudes Excavating backed No. 46Jr in sixth fastest in his qualifying flight.

Getting the jump in his heat race from his outside front row starting position, Myers Jr set a strong pace out front and was able to pick up the win which also locked him into the all-important Dash.

Pulling the five in the draw, Myers Jr raced his way to a fourth-place finish which then put him in the second row of the 35-lap feature event. Settling into third when the race came to life, Myers Jr chased after race leader, Ryan Bernal and second running Chance Grasty for much of the race.

The race got into a instant groove as the first 27 laps ripped off caution free. In that time, Myers Jr was able to take advantage of a misstep by Grasty on the 26th lap and move into second just before the caution flag flew.

Once in second, Myers Jr continued to pound the top as the racing action resumed as he kept Bernal in his sights before another caution flag flew just prior to the field being shown the white flag.

The final restart saw third running Shane Golobic show Myers Jr his nose as the field raced into turns one and two on the final stanza, but as Myers Jr continued to pound the high side, he used his momentum in the final set of corners to drive around Bernal and pick up the win in thrilling fashion.

Also in action on Friday night, Myers Jr had another good run as he found himself lining up 13th in the feature event.

After timing in sixth quickest in his qualifying flight, Myers Jr was called for a jump in his heat race and forfeited his front row starting position. finishing third in his heat, Myers Jr lined up in the 13th starting position before putting on his charge in the feature event.

“It was a total team effort all weekend long,” Joel Myers Jr said. “Ivan, Dylan, Cooper, my dad, Carson, Dawson, and my little brothers were all working hard and it was a really fun weekend in CA.”

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 14, Wins-9, Top-5’s-10, Top-10’s-12

ON TAP: Myers Jr now makes his way out to Indiana to reunite with Brodie Hayward and Hayward Motorsports. The team is set to kick their season off this weekend.

