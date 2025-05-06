Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Tally First Win of Season at Placerville Speedway

Peterson Media

After a tough ending to their race two weeks back in Merced, CA, Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports brought that speed to Placerville Speedway over the weekend as the team recorded their first win of the season during Friday’s Nor Cal Posse Shootout opener.

“It has been a bit of a slow start to our season together,” Justin Sanders said. “We had really good speed at Merced a couple of weeks ago and we carried that into this past weekend and raced to a win on Friday night.”

With 39 cars in the pit area on Friday night, Sanders got the night underway by timing the Anrak/Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/Yuba Sutter Aviation backed No. 4SA in second fastest in his qualifying flight.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Aromas, CA driver had his elbows up in his heat race as he attacked the quarter mile bullring and raced to the win. By doing so, Sanders automatically earned the one in the Dash, and led the field to green.

Picking up the Dash win, Sanders was on the pole of the feature event as he started the race alongside Shane Golobic.

Getting the jump when the race came to life, Sanders was ultra strong on this night as the field battled for the low groove in the early goings of the feature event.

Despite a couple of cautions slowing the pace of the race, Sanders was not to be denied on this night as he picked up his first win of the year with Dale Miller Motorsports.

Back in action on Saturday night for the Nor Cal Posse Shootout finale, Sanders again got off to a fast start as he timed in third fastest in qualifying time trials before finishing second in his heat race.

Missing out on the Dash, Sanders lined up ninth in the feature event. On a freshly reworked track, the first 27 laps ripped off with no stoppages as Sanders raced around the Top-10.

With the track in good shape, passing proved to be tricky for much of the race as he continued to maintain his track position.

Using a couple of late restarts to his advantage at the end of the race, Sanders was able to pick up a couple of positions as he closed his weekend out with a ninth place finish.

“We were a little off in the feature on Saturday night, but it was great to get the team and all of our partners a win on Friday night,” Sanders added.

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Yuba Sutter Aviation, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, ADCO Custom Driveline and Exhaust, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 6, Wins- 1, Top-5’s-3, Top-10’s-4

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders are TBD for their next race.