KEN GRAUNSTADT MEMORIAL AT ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY UP NEXT FOR WMR/BCRA SUPER SERIES MIDGETS

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 6, 2025) – The new Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series honors a great contributor to Northern California racing with Saturday’s Graunstadt Memorial at Antioch Speedway, honoring Midget championship car owner Ken Graunstadt. This FloRacing-televised race alongside the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series pays $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Pit gates open at 2pm at Antioch Speedway with grandstands opening at 4pm. Hot laps are at 5:30pm. Adult tickets are $35, kids are $25, and seniors are $25. Saturday is the first of four events where NARC and the Super Series will share the racing bill.

Round two of the seven race slate of full Midget racing across California will be in memoriam for car owner and sponsor Ken Graunstadt. Teamed up with Matt Streeter Racing, the familiar No. 14 Midget won the 2022 USAC Western States championship with driver Michael Faccinto. Graundstadt passed away last August.

Opening weekend of the California Super Series featured the NorCal Challenge at Placerville Speedway with support from the USAC Western States Midgets. Shane Golobic prevailed in the 25-lap feature with 25 Midgets in attendance. Micro hot shoe TJ Smith of Fresno and Lincoln Winged Sprint Car standout Tanner Carrick made up the podium finishers.

2024 BCRA Midget champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, a two-time Antioch winner, finished fourth at Placerville with Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis rounding out the top-five.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series utilizes the Bay Cities Racing Association Midget rules and procedures.

In addition to the $2,000 to win feature prize, multiple sponsors are contributing contingency awards at each Super Series race. The BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time pays $100. West Evans Motorsports presents the $50 heat races. American Racer Tire Southwest and Motor City Buick GMC will offer a right rear tire, a $227 value, to the hard charger at each Super Series event. Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

WMR will offer an Underdog championship across the seven race series. The award will be decided amongst the WMR-legal participants in the California Super Series races, with the highest points earning driver claiming a $1,000 year end prize.

Western Midget Racing will race at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway on Friday night in their third points race of the season, before many WMR teams will head to Antioch on Saturday with the Super Series.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-sanctioned with USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic