HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS TO TAKE IT TO THE HILL AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 20

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 9, 2025 . . . . . . . . We are just days away from the High Limit 410 Sprints taking on the Hill at the Grandview Speedway Tuesday night, May 20. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 410 Sprints Roto Rooter Mid-Week Series. This event will mark the first event of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview. The top 410 Sprint Drivers will be in action at the tricky and often non-forgiving high banked one-third mile clay oval in Bechtelsville, PA.

Expected in the field are past High Limit Thunder on the Hill winners Rico Abreu and PA driver Brent Marks joined by five time World of Outlaw Champion and current High Limit point leader Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, CA, Tanner Thorson of Minden, NV, Kasey Kahne from Enumclaw, WA, Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN, Aaron Reutzel of Clute, TX, Daison Pursley of Loctus Grove, OK, Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, IN, Justin Peck from San Diego, CA and two Rookie drivers Danny Sams III of Elkhart, IN and Sye Lynch of Apollo, PA will be making their start with the High Limit Sprints in 2025. And we can’t count out the local drivers that will be on hand shooting for the $20,000 payday. And if a local PA driver again takes the top prize, Alpine Building Supply has posted an additional $2,000 bonus.

The Rich Mar Florist Kubota Hight Limit 410 Sprints presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment will open with Time Trials, a series of qualifying events all leading up to the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 35 lap feature event. In addition to the $20,000 first prize the twenty-four car starting field will earn a minimum of $1,500 to start the main event. Also on the program will be the Alpine Building Supply Vintage Cars competing in two 12 lap events. This tight and racy one-third mile oval is a favorite stop on the High Limit Tour and always thrills the fans.

Advance tickets for this event are now available at TicketHoss.com. As an Advance Ticket Holder, you may enter the first turn grandstand gate at 4:30 PM allowing you choice seating. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5:00 PM and the main gate will open at that time. Warm-ups and time trials will begin at 7PM with the show opening set for 7:30 PM. The opening ceremonies will include local professional Trumpet player Eric Haney as he performs the National Anthem. Also on the program will be the Alpine Building Supply Vintage Cars competing in two 12 lap feature events. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 21 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

General admission tickets on race night are $40 for adults, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available at Ticket Hoss).

Alpine Building Supply will be selling a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The Alpine Thunder on the Hill Series Shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply and Thunder on the Hill logos placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder Series will continue with the USAC Non-Wing Sprints Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm National Tour on Tuesday night, June 17 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Joining the USAC National Tour Non-Wing Sprints will be the 358 Modifieds and the show gets underway at 7:30 PM The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, July 1 when the Pennsylvania 410 Sprints Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

NAPA AUTO PARTS PRESENTS 36TH SEASON OF THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 20 7:30 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 21)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

$20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

TUESDAY JUNE 17 7:30 PM

ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

EASTERN STORM $10,000 POINT FUND

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill