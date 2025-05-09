SHARON SET TO KICK-OFF 96TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON LED BY NEW OWNERSHIP TEAM SATURDAY; “410” SPRINTS FOR $4000 TO-WIN PLUS PRO STOCKS & ECONO MODS IN ACTION

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is set to kick-off the 2025 racing season this Saturday night (May 10) led by the new ownership group of Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III. The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars will headline the 96th anniversary season opener in a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management. Also in competition are the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks and the Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods. Warmups will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing. It’s Barris Supply and Ohio Intra Express Night. Once again in 2025, all events will be streamed live by DIRTVision.

One of the improvements over the off-season is an all-new sound system that will debut on Saturday night. New to Sharon in 2025 is the Willy’s World Kids Club presented by MillCraft. A driver autograph session will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. followed up by driver and fan engagement activities from 5:30-6 p.m. Featured drivers include Adam Kekich, Brandon Matus and Jeremy Weaver (Sprint Cars); Scott Stiffler, Curt J. Bush, and Jordan Perkins (Pro Stocks); and Jacob Eucker, Coleton Longwell, and Eric Nellis (Econo Mods). Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

For the second straight year, the “410” Sprint Cars will race for $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start thanks to Bala Management; however, positions two through eight have all received a boost including $2,000 now going to runner-up. Saturday will be the first of two non-sanctioned shows that will serve as a tune-up for teams before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car event on May 24.

The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups. Retired racer, Ed Lynch, Jr., still sits atop the all-time win list with 50 victories over Dave Blaney, who now has 38 wins in the “410” division. Dave’s brother Dale has worked his way up to 21 victories. Bob Felmlee (14) and Jack Sodeman, Jr. (12) are the only two other active local racers with double digit victories. The next nearest active winners include A.J. Flick and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame racer, Tim Shaffer, who have four wins apiece.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stock division features one of the region’s highest weekly Pro Stock car counts and the ability to race for $750 to-win with 24 or more cars. Alan Dellinger still sits on top of the all-time win list with 66 victories. The top active winner is four-time track champion Steve D’Apolito with 32 victories. Veteran Paul Davis has 23 wins. Chris Schneider has worked his way up into a tie for ninth on the all-time win list with 18. The next top active winner is Curt J. Bish with 11.

The Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods round out the three-division program. The Econo Mods will be starting their 16th year as a regular division at Sharon, and typically averages around a full field of cars. Jeremy Double overtook Brandon Blackshear in 2024 as the division’s all-time winner at 22 with Blackshear at 21. Blackshear has competed in recent seasons in the RUSH Sprint Car division so Double, a three-time track champion, has been able to gain ground on Blackshear. Jacob Eucker is the next active driver with 16 wins, but hasn’t won since August 5, 2023.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Pro Stocks or Econo Mods. The recipient amongst any of those competing divisions will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2025 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Drivers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. followed by Sprint Car motor heat. Warmups are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $13. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (May 17), the “410” Sprint Cars are back and will be joined by the first appearances by the non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars and RUSH Sportsman Modifieds.

Tickets are available for the May 24 World of Outlaws Sprint Car event through World Racing Group at https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&pid=9489416. Camping permits are available at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-2025-tickets-199070

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.