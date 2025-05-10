Jacob Denney Earns Second Career Xtreme Outlaw Midget Win at Humboldt Speedway

By Matt Skipper

HUMBOLDT, KS (May 9, 2025) – Jacob Denney has no fear for any new track that awaits him on the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota calendar in 2025.

Beginning the night with a new Humboldt Speedway record in Smith Titanium Qualifying, then drawing the number six as Friday’s high-point driver, the Galloway, OH driver had the work cut out for him in the 30-lap Feature.

Denney made hay from the drop of the green flag by passing Gavin Miller, Alex Karpowicz, and Hayden Wise on the opening lap to take over third place.

At the front of the field, Chase McDermand commanded the field of Midgets around the quarter-mile racetrack while Kameron Key ran in second place.

Denney had to find an opening to swing by Key, and that opportunity came on Lap 8 when he performed a slide job on the Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U for the position.

The two traded slide jobs on each other until Denney got clear of Key on Lap 10, then gained a chance to race McDermand for the top spot when the first caution waved at the halfway mark on Lap 15.

McDermand got out to a half-second lead over Denney on the ensuing restart until lapped traffic required him to change his driving line with 10 laps remaining.

McDermand’s adjustments benefited Denney’s Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) No. 67 machine, as a slow exit off Turn 2 opened the door for Denney to put his foot to the floor into Turn 3. Denney cleared McDermand on the top side to secure the lead with seven laps remaining.

As Denney captured the twin checkered flags, he continued a trend of drivers who won their second Xtreme Outlaw Feature at “The Hummer,” including Ashton Torgerson in 2024 and McDermand in 2023.

“Chase was really fast, so I was thinking about any spot I could get to him,” Denney said. “It got so slick across Turns 3 and 4 that you couldn’t slide anybody, and then (Turns) 1 and 2 carried so much speed on entry that you couldn’t get by clean.

“I had that huge run down the backstretch one time, and I was like ‘This is all we got.’ So I took it around the outside, got back to my lane, and I tried to run away with it. I was just trying to figure out the best way to get around clean, and when I got (the lead), I could run away as fast as I could.”

Miller, Denney’s KKM teammate, got by McDermand on Lap 25 for his first podium of the 2025 season. The result is a major rebound for the Allentown, PA native, as he moved up seven positions in the standings to fifth place with his second-place result.

“I have a lot of confidence going into (Saturday night),” Miller said. “Considering that we’ve ran good at the Kansas tracks in the past, I feel some of these tracks suit me, continuing to learn from our early mistakes, and not have nights like Farmer City.

“I feel like I’m growing more as a driver. Being around the (KKM) shop, trying to be more hands-on, I feel like I’m learning more about the racecar and what I have to do from race-to-race to improve, and we’re getting one step closer because it’s right there. Nothing to hang our heads about when we finish second to (Jacob).”

McDermand closed out the Feature with a third-place finish. While positive with the result, he’s becoming more comfortable under his owner/driver operation in 2025.

“I feel like we’re slowly making progress with the top fives at Farmer City and now a third-place here,” McDermand said. “We’re inching closer in the right direction. That really showed tonight. It’s being able to lead laps and getting more comfortable every time we go out with this car.

“We were just a little too good the first 15 laps, but not so good the last 15. That’s something we can work on, and we have plenty left in the tank. I’m looking forward to (81 Speedway), where we’ve had good speed in the past, and hopefully we can carry that speed.”

Key finished fourth, and reigning Series champion Cannon McIntosh solidified his first top-five finish of the 2025 season on Friday night.

Leaving Humboldt, Denney reclaimed the Series points lead, with McDermand in second place and Key in third.

Recap Notes:

Smith Titanium Quick Time Award: Jacob Denney

Toyota Heat 1 Winner: Colton Robinson

CASM Safety Products Heat 2 Winner: Gavin Miller

TJ Forged Heat 3 Winner: Kameron Key

Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger: Jacob Denney (+5)

Honest Abe Roofing 16th Place Finisher: Lance Bennett

Up Next: The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota finishes the weekend in Kansas with Saturday night racing from 81 Speedway on May 10.

81 TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[6]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[5]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 4. 9U-Kameron Key[1]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[9]; 6. 60X-Kyle Jones[8]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[3]; 8. 98K-Brandon Carr[11]; 9. 67K-Colton Robinson[7]; 10. 56E-Tyler Edwards[12]; 11. 5U-Michael Faccinto[14]; 12. 63-Cale Coons[13]; 13. 7-Shannon McQueen[10]; 14. 94-Hayden Wise[4]; 15. 28-Austin Wood[18]; 16. 91-Lance Bennett[17]; 17. 14E-Kris Carroll[16]; 18. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[21]; 19. 7D-Michelle Decker[15]; 20. 12W-Caiden Warren[19]; 21. 5S-Sean Rayhall[20]