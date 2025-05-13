Brown bests Knoxville field; Will return to Sprint Car Capital of the World Saturday

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 12, 2025) – For the 67th time in his career, “Blackjack” Brian Brown, ace of his own Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, Ditzfeld Container Service, No. 21 sprint car, is a winner at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, besting Knoxville Raceway’s field in fantastic fashion on Saturday, May 10. Brown, who started second on the 20-lap grid, led every circuit, solidifying his first victory of the season, as well as a $6,000 payday.

Brown, who finished second at Knoxville Raceway just one weekend prior, launched the evening’s program with the sixth-fastest qualifying time, racing on to finish third in his respective heat race. As noted, Brown led every circuit, and although caution flags waved with six to go, nothing was to distract the former multi-time track champion.

“Just a solid night that we needed,” Brown was quick to note. “The last few races we had something hinder us. It was nice to have a clean night. The car that the boys gave me for the feature was phenomenal. Chad, Justin, Devin…they just keep bringing it every night and the changes they made to our Casey’s | FVP No. 21 were spot on. I’m proud of our entire team. We’ve shown tremendous speed at times this year, so it felt great to pull it all together.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2025 season with a return visit to Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 17.

SPECIAL THANKS:

2025 BBR STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 5

Top-Tens: 7

2025 BRIAN BROWN RACING HIGHLIGHTS:

Earned three consecutive top-tens (6th, 3rd, 2nd) during ASCS National Tour/DIRTcar Nationals competition at Volusia Speedway Park on January 30 through February 1. Earned one top-ten (6th) during World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals action at Volusia Speedway Park on February 5. Finished 11th versus Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 19. Finished fifth at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 26. Finished second at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3. Earned first victory of 2025 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 10.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

