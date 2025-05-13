Tony Jackson gets first win of 2025

by Justin Snyder

Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing returned to Victory Lane in impressive fashion this past Saturday, as Jackson powered the No. 88 to his third win of the season—and his first in Winged Sportsman competition—at BAPS Motor Speedway. The victory further cements Jackson as a regular contender for checkered flags in 2025.

Jackson kicked off the night by advancing one position in a heat race to score the victory, and as a result, he earned the pole position for the night’s A-main. He fell back to second on the opening circuit before retaking the lead on lap nine. Despite the best efforts of his competitors, he went unchallenged for the remainder of the 25-lap feature event to score his 49th career victory in the division.

“We’ve run only a few winged races up this point, and honestly, our motor program is a little more dialed in for wingless racing,” said Jackson. “So, we’ve had to make some gains on the winged side, and I think we turned a corner there. Anytime you can end up in victory lane is a good night, and I’m happy with the speed we have in the car.”

Jackson also took on double-duty Saturday night, competing in USAC East Coast Sprint Car action aboard Mike Callahan’s No. 340 machine. Despite limited seat time with the series, Jackson delivered an impressive performance, charging from 13th to finish eighth in just his second USAC East Coast start.

“We had a lot of gremlins to deal with throughout the night, trying to get used to the car,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it was an overwhelming success, but we were able to run some laps and get a feel of things and score a top ten. Hopefully, we’ll get a few more cracks at it this season and see if we can’t improve on things more.”

Next up for Jackson and Scott Hess Racing will be a pair of wingless Sportsman events at Path Valley Speedway Park on Saturday and Bedford Speedway on Sunday. With the team’s recent speed and good fortune, Jackson is hoping to keep things rolling and score that elusive 50th career win in the division.

“I’m excited to get back to Path Valley as we’ve only run there once this year, and I think we let one get away there earlier in the season,” said Jackson. “I consider Path kind of as my home track as I got my start running micros there, so it would be a real cool moment to get our 50th win there.”

For continued updates, photos, and more, follow Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing on social media.

ABOUT TONY JACKSON

With an impressive track record in the Super Sportsman series, Jackson has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, determination, and an unwavering passion for the sport. Over the years, he has carved a name for himself as a formidable force, capturing the attention of fans, competitors, and sponsors alike. He’s also looking forward to continuing his family’s legacy, as his father Larry Jackson was a force to be reckoned with for decades in the Sportsman ranks.

Career highlights include winning the Super Sportsman 100-lapper in 2023, winning the winged and wingless super sportsman features on the same night in 2022, and amassing 46 career Super Sportsman wins!

Follow Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing's season on Facebook at Scott Hess Racing!

