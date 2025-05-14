Starks Doubles Up at Skagit Speedway for Third Year in a Row

Inside Line Promotions

– ALGER, Wash. (May 13, 2025) – Trey Starks captured a pair of feature victories in the same night at Skagit Speedway for the third consecutive season on Saturday.

The wins – in the 410ci winged sprint car and 360ci winged sprint car divisions – pushed Starks to three victories and five top-two finishes through the first five races of the season.

“You rarely get the opportunity to run two classes in one night so it’s even more special to win both of them,” he said. “I knew we had the speed to be up front, but you also need things to go your way. Fortunately they did. We had to work for it. It started with putting down good qualifying laps and that’s what puts you in position to get into the feature redraw.”

Starks set quick time during 360 sprint car qualifying before he placed fourth in a heat race. He redrew the No. 3 to line up on the inside of the second row in the A Main.

“We got into second on the opening lap, but then lost second on the second or third lap,” he said. “I had the feeling at some point in the night the top would come in because they were trying to work it in all night. I didn’t want to be the first one to try it. After Jesse (Schlotfeldt) went up there and showed it had speed, I followed him up there.

“I got back into second in traffic. On the ensuing lap we were able to sneak by the leader on the outside in traffic. From there I felt pretty good about our chances. We ran around in traffic until about Lap 18. There were a couple of instances I got held up pretty bad. Jesse was able to get back by us and the caution came out a couple of laps later. We had two restarts with five laps to go. Once I saw what he was going to do I tried to time the start better on the second one and we were able to grab the lead back from him. Then I had a close call and had to protect on the last lap, but we were able to win. That was rewarding for me because we really had to work for it and earn it.”

Starks was fourth quickest before he won a heat race in the 410 division. He pulled the No. 1 during the feature redraw to start on the pole.

“We didn’t get the lead on the start as Robbie Price got the jump on us,” he said. “He led five or six laps and then we had a restart. Right as the caution came out I had gone by him. I was disheartened because I thought I showed the top to him. On the restart he went to the bottom to protect and I had a clear lane to get by him. We were really fast. I could maneuver really well. We hustled through traffic pretty good. It was one of the best races I’ve felt in the 410.”

Starks is the current championship standings leader in both divisions at Skagit Speedway, where he will return this Saturday.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 10 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

May 10 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 3 wins, 5 top fives, 5 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

