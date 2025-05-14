World of Outlaws History in Canada

By Alex Nieten

OHSWEKEN, ON (May 13, 2025) – The wait is about to end. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is ready to race in Canada once again.

The best Sprint Car drivers have made their way north of the border for the first time since 2017. A trio of races set the stage for a thrilling return.

First up is a midweek trip to the top notch Ohsweken Speedway. Glenn Styres has evolved the Ontario 3/8 mile into one of the sport’s nicest facilities, and the Federated Auto Parts Showdown at Ohsweken brings The Greatest Show on Dirt back on Wednesday-Thursday, May 14-15. Then after two days off, Long Sault, ON’s Cornwall Motor Speedway takes center stage to serve up a night of bullring action on Sunday, May 18 at the PartSource World of Outlaws Invasion.

This might be the first Canadian visit in eight years for the World of Outlaws, but the Series’ history books have plenty of pages of Canadian tradition.

Let’s look at some of the numbers that tell the story of Ted Johnson’s band of travelers and the neighbors to the north.

43 – the number of World of Outlaws races hosted by Canada.

18 – the number of races hosted by Edmonton, AB’s Castrol Raceway, the most of any track in the country.

7 – the number of tracks in Canada to host a World of Outlaws race – Castrol Raceway (18), Ohsweken Speedway (12), Autodrome Drummond (five), Red River Co-Op Speedway (four), Cornwall Motor Speedway (two), Autodrome Granby (one), and Brockville Ontario Speedway (one).

15 – the number of drivers to win a World of Outlaws race in Canada – Donny Schatz, Sammy Swindell, Jason Meyers, Joey Saldana, Jason Sides, Cody Darrah, Steve Kinser, Tony Stewart, Craig Dollansky, Stewart Friesen, Daryn Pittman, Jac Haudenschild, Paul McMahan, Kerry Madsen, and Logan Schuchart.

12 – the amount of World of Outlaws races in Canada won by Donny Schatz. The 10-time Series champion has won at four different tracks – Castrol Raceway (five), Ohsweken Speedway (four), Cornwall Motor Speedway (two), and Autodrome Drummond (one). His dozen victories account for 28-percent of the Canadian races. He’s also topped eight of the last 11.

6 – the number of consecutive World of Outlaws races won in Canada by Donny Schatz from August 24, 2013 to August, 23, 2014 – the record for most wins in a row in the country.

1 – the number of Canadian natives to win a World of Outlaws race in Canada. Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON’s Stewart Friesen got the job done in 2015, upsetting the World of Outlaws at Ohsweken. He’ll return this week to try to do it again. Whitehorse, YT’s Tim Gee also won a World of Outlaws race, but it didn’t come in his home country.

2,850 – the number of days it will have been between races in Canada when the drought ends on May 14 at Ohsweken. The most recent was also at Ohsweken on July 25, 2017.

1979 – the year the World of Outlaws first visited Canada. It took only until the second year of existence for the tour to head north of the border. The first race was on June 23 at Winnipeg, MB’s Red River Co-Op Speedway and won by Sammy Swindell in A.J. Jeffrey’s No. 91.

4 – the number of consecutive races in Canada won by Sammy Swindell to begin World of Outlaws history in the country. After taking the debut at Red River Co-Op, the Germantown, TN native won the next three in Canada, which also took place at the Winnipeg track.

25 – the number of years between the fourth and fifth World of Outlaws races in Canada. The wait that will end this week is far from the longest. After a Red River Co-Op race on July 17, 1982, the tour didn’t come back until July 25, 2007 for the debut at Ohsweken.

11 – the number of consecutive years the World of Outlaws visited Canada upon returning in 2007. The tour hosted races in “The Great White North” from 2007 through 2017.

1 – the number of Canadian natives on the World of Outlaws tour in 2025. Leduc, AB’s Skylar Gee followed the footsteps of his father, Tim, to The Greatest Show on Dirt and will represent in his home country this week.

World of Outlaws races in Canada (Date – Track – Winner)

June 23, 1979 – Red River Co-Op Speedway – Sammy Swindell

July 14, 1981 – Red River Co-Op Speedway – Sammy Swindell

July 16, 1982 – Red River Co-Op Speedway – Sammy Swindell

July 17, 1982 – Red River Co-Op Speedway – Sammy Swindell

July 25, 2007 – Ohsweken Speedway – Jason Sides

August 17, 2007 – Castrol Raceway – Steve Kinser

August 19, 2007 – Castrol Raceway – Donny Schatz

August 22, 2008 – Castrol Raceway – Jac Haudenschild

August 23, 2008 – Castrol Raceway – Jason Meyers

July 28, 2009 – Ohsweken Speedway – Jason Meyers

July 29, 2009 – Ohsweken Speedway – Jason Sides

August 28, 2009 – Castrol Raceway – Joey Saldana

August 29, 2009 – Castrol Raceway – Joey Saldana

July 27, 2010 – Autodrome Drummond – Steve Kinser

July 30, 2010 – Ohsweken Speedway – Jason Sides

July 31, 2010 – Ohsweken Speedway – Donny Schatz

August 27, 2010 – Castrol Raceway – Jason Meyers

August 28, 2010 – Castrol Raceway – Joey Saldana

July 27, 2011 – Ohsweken Speedway – Tony Stewart

July 29, 2011 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Paul McMahan

July 30, 2011 – Autodrome Drummond – Jason Meyers

August 26, 2011 – Castrol Raceway – Jason Meyers

August 27, 2011 – Castrol Raceway – Cody Darrah

July 27, 2012 – Autodrome Granby – Sammy Swindell

July 28, 2012 – Autodrome Drummond – Joey Saldana

July 29, 2012 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Donny Schatz

July 31, 2012 – Ohsweken Speedway – Tony Stewart

August 24, 2012 – Castrol Raceway – Craig Dollansky

August 25, 2012 – Castrol Raceway – Sammy Swindell

July 27, 2013 – Autodrome Drummond – Cody Darrah

July 30, 2013 – Ohsweken Speedway – Donny Schatz

August 23, 2013 – Castrol Raceway – Kerry Madsen

August 24, 2013 – Castrol Raceway – Donny Schatz

July 26, 2014 – Autodrome Drummond – Donny Schatz

July 27, 2014 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Donny Schatz

July 29, 2014 – Ohsweken Speedway – Donny Schatz

August 22, 2014 – Castrol Raceway – Donny Schatz

August 23, 2014 – Castrol Raceway – Donny Schatz

July 28, 2015 – Ohsweken Speedway – Stewart Friesen

August 28, 2015 – Castrol Raceway – Donny Schatz

August 29, 2015 – Castrol Raceway – Daryn Pittman

July 26, 2016 – Ohsweken Speedway – Donny Schatz

July 25, 2017 – Ohsweken Speedway – Logan Schuchart

For tickets to the World of Outlaws return to Ohsweken, CLICK HERE. Tickets for Cornwall will be available at the track.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

