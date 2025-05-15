SPRINT CAR DOUBLEHEADER SATURDAY AT SHARON WITH “410s” FOR $4000 TO-WIN & NON-WING RUSH SPRINTS

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After a highly successful opener to usher in the new ownership group of Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III on May 10, Sharon Speedway will return to action this Saturday night (May 17) for another “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars. Also in competition are the non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars and the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Warmups will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing. It’s Mark Thomas Ford Night.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by MillCraft Barns will include a driver autograph session from 5-5:30 p.m. followed up by driver and fan engagement activities from 5:30-6 p.m. Featured drivers include Dale Blaney, Bob Felmlee and Jimmy Morris (“410” Sprints); Zach Wilson, Kevin Kaserman, and Charlie Utsinger (RUSH Sprints); and JC Boyer, Karston King, and Logen Lockhart (RUSH Mods). Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Saturday night will serve as the final tune-up for teams before next Saturday’s first of two appearances by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars in 2025. After averaging 42 cars per event for the 2024 “410” Sprint Car events, a star-studded field of regional talent packed the pit area last Saturday night with 37 cars on hand competing for the new feature purse structure of over $17,600! Despite being the winningest Sprint Car driver throughout the region over the last several years, AJ Flick finally broke through to victory lane last Saturday night ending nearly a three-year winless drought at Sharon. Flick topped central Pa. standout Ryan Smith and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Tim Shaffer.

Once again, $4,000 will await the winner of the 30-lap feature on Saturday night. With Dave Blaney calling it a career after his victory in last year’s “Lou Blaney Memorial”, brother Dale, who has 21 career Sharon wins, was aboard Dave’s #10 last Saturday. Felmlee and Jack Sodeman, Jr., who were both in action on Saturday, have 14 and 12 wins respectively. Flick’s victory bumped him up to five for his career at Sharon, which is next highest on the active win list. The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

The RUSH Sprint Cars will make their first appearance of the season on Saturday night part of the Sprint Car doubleheader. The non-wing Chevrolet Performance crate engine powered cars are in their eighth year of racing and have completed 36 events all-time at Sharon with 14 different winners. Chad Ruhlman, a five-time $5,000 Billy’s Garage Weekly Series Champion, leads the list with 14 victories; however, Ruhlman retired from racing following the 2023 season. Last year, it was veteran Late Model and UMP racer Brent Rhebergen stepping into the Tim Engles-owned #68, while this year Sprint Car driver Zach Morrow is the new driver.

Gale Ruth, Jr., who owns just two RUSH Sprint wins at Sharon and another in a “410”, has gotten off to a fast start in 2025 winning two of three events completed throughout the region, while Blaze Myers scored the other checkered flag. John Mollick, who captured all three of his Sharon RUSH wins in 2024, enters as the Series’ defending $5,000 champion.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the RUSH Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

Rounding out the three-division Bala Management “Super Series” event is the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. The Northeast center-steer Chevrolet Performance crate engine Modified division will begin their 12th season of racing at Sharon on Saturday night. RUSH’s three-time Weekly Series Champion, Chas Wolbert, sits atop Sharon’s all-time win list with 22 victories doubling up his nearest competition, Garrett Krummert, who competes in the division on a part-time basis, and New York’s Greg Martin. Two-time track champion, Kole Holden, has seven victories.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Sportsman Modified Weekly Series Championship pays the top 20 RUSH member drivers for their best 12 races across the region with $3,500 going to the champion. Saturday’s show is also part of the “Route 7 Rumble” Series Championship. That Series takes into account all races run between Sharon and Raceway 7 as the top eight drivers will share in the $2,500 point fund with $1,000 going to the champion.

﻿

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2025 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission now opens at 4:30 to accommodate the Willy’s Word Kids Club activities. The drivers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. followed by Sprint Car motor heat. Warmups are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $13. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (May 24), will be the first appearance of the season by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Tickets are available through World Racing Group at https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&pid=9489416. Camping permits are available at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-2025-tickets-199070

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.