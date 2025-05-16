BULLRING TRIO! KANSAS & MISSOURI ON TAP ﻿FOR USAC MIDGETS MAY 16-17-18

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 15, 2025)………Three nights of bullring racing are up next for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in Kansas and Missouri this weekend.

The 1/4-mile Belleville Short Track in Kansas will serve as host for back-to-back nights at the Huncovsky Classic with two complete racing programs on Friday-Saturday night, May 16-17.

To cap off the weekend, Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex brings the series to its 1/6-mile dirt oval for one night only on Sunday, May 18.

Here’s six scoop on what’s at stake this weekend in the Sunflower and Show Me states!

WINNERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER

Cannon McIntosh is the lone driver in this weekend’s field who has captured USAC National Midget wins at both tracks on this weekend’s docket.

He scored two in dramatic fashion at Sweet Springs, first in 2020 and again in 2022. At Belleville, he was tops on the opening night of the 2024 edition.

He’s yet to break into victory lane with USAC in 2025. Although, in just two starts, he’s recorded a 2nd and a 4th, which has him second in the series standings.

SEAVEY’S SWEET TOOTH

Logan Seavey’s first visit to Sweet Springs in 2018 resulted in victory. His most recent trip to Sweet Springs in 2024 concluded in exactly the same manner, with a late race pass to win the feature.

In 2018, Seavey charged from 7th to 1st, swiping the lead and the win from Cole Bodine with four laps to go. In 2024, the sixth starting Seavey took advantage of multiple bouts of misfortune from others in the final laps, getting past the bouncing Kale Drake with two laps to go to score the win.

Qualifying fastest at Sweet Springs has proven to be a good omen for Seavey. Both times he’s been fast time in 2018 and 2024, it’s correlated with feature victories.

A BOUNCE IN DRAKE’S STEP

Kale Drake won at Sweet Springs with the Xtreme Outlaw series in the early part of 2024. In his first appearance with the USAC National Midgets at the track in May 2024, he came within two laps of victory.

Entering turns one and two along Sweet Springs’ cushion, Drake’s car began bouncing a total of six times before coming to a rest along the outside wall. A dejected Drake pounded the steering wheel and exited the car after leading a race-high 34 of the 40 laps. At Belleville, however, he notched a podium with a 3rd in one of his finest runs of the 2024 season.

To begin the 2025 season, Drake has been the master of passing. At Kokomo night one, he went 11th to 4th, and on night two, he blitzed his way from 15th to 5th at the checkered. Achieving a better starting spot closer to the front could spell some good dividends for the Collinsville, Oklahoma native.

DENNEY & GRANT OFF TO HOT STARTS

Jacob Denney and Justin Grant have already gained the upper hand for the start of the 2025 USAC National Midget season.

Denney captured opening night at the Kokomo Grand Prix on the final weekend of April and was in a spot to grab the victory on night two when mechanical issues sidelined him. Meanwhile, Grant posted the victory on the night two and leads the series standings entering the weekend.

Both respective drivers earned their initial series wins for their new teams, in what was each individual’s first USAC weekend with their respective teams – Denney (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) and Grant (CB Industries).

Denney grabbed a USAC Midget victory at Sweet Springs in the spring of 2023 and finished a best of 8th at Belleville that same year. Grant has been the fastest qualifier on both Belleville opening nights in 2023 and 2024 and grabbed a 5th in the feature. Grant’s Sweet Springs resume consists of a best ride of 5th in 2022.

A FIRST FOR COONS & SON

A father racing against his child is a rarity in USAC National Midget racing. In fact, there have been just 13 previous instances in which both father and son/daughter competed in the same feature event.

This weekend, Jerry Coons Jr. and his son, Cale Coons, are line to become the next. Jerry, a USAC career Triple Crown champ in his own right, has won on both the short track and the 1/2-mile at Belleville in his career. Cale Coons is a USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year contender.

Among the 13 fathers and children to race in the same USAC National Midget feature are: Ted & Gene Hartley, Danny & George Kladis, Don & Rich Vogler, Bob & Bobby Wente, Bob & Terry Wente, Buddie & Trevor Boys, Jim & Ted Hines, Norm & Travis Young, Leon & Brady Bacon, Ryan & Randy Oerter, Ryan & Ashley Oerter, Joe and Clinton Boyles.

SNYDER FINDS THE PACE

Steven Snyder Jr. made his presence felt on the USAC National Midget tour with a runner-up finish in the series’ most recent round at Kokomo.

The Rising Sun, Maryland racer leads the Rookie of the Year of the standings and is fifth overall with the series in his first year as the driver of the RMS Racing No. 4.

Snyder actually made his USAC National Midget debut on this weekend one year ago, finishing 19th and 22nd across two nights at Belleville and 12th at Sweet Springs.

DOUBLE DUTY DRIVERS

Among this group, three drivers are expected to perform double duty with both the USAC Silver Crown and USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship this weekend at Belleville.

Justin Grant will strap into his Hemelgarn Racing No. 91 Silver Crown car and CB Industries No. 87 midget. Logan Seavey is set to drive Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing’s No. 22 Silver Crown machine and the Abacus Racing No. 57 midget. Kevin Thomas Jr. will be in the seat of the Team AZ / Petty / Rossi No. 20 Silver Crown ride and the 4 Kings Racing #14 midget.

This trio will have an untraditional doubleheader to face as they switch back-and-forth between the big cars on the big track to the midgets on the small track. The disciplines require different styles and different skill sets, but these three have proved time and time again that they’re capable of pulling off the rare sweep.

In fact, Seavey is the most recent driver to win both a USAC Silver Crown and USAC National Midget race at the same venue on the same day, doing so at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in 2023, a night in which he also won the accompanying USAC National Sprint Car feature.

RACE DETAILS:

On Friday, May 16, at the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks, it’s opening night of the Huncovsky Classic for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in conjunction with a practice night for the USAC Silver Crown division. The pits open at 3pm Central. Front gates open at 5:30pm. Hot laps start at 6:30pm, followed by qualifying and racing. General admission and reserved tickets are $20. General admission and reserved tickets for ages 12 and under are $10. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.BellevilleHighBanks.org. Tickets will be available at the gate on both race days.

On Saturday, May 17, at Belleville, it’s night two of the Huncovsky Classic featuring a full race day for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget and USAC Silver Crown divisions. The pits open at 3pm Central. Front gates open at 5:30pm. Hot laps start at 6:30pm, followed by qualifying and racing. General admission and reserved tickets are $35. General admission and reserved tickets for ages 12 and under are $25. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.BellevilleHighBanks.org. Tickets will be available at the gate on both race days.

On Sunday, May 18, at Sweet Springs, the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is joined by Stock Non-Wing and Restricted Micro Sprints. Pits open at 3pm Central. Front gates open at 4pm. Drivers meeting at 5:30pm. Hot laps start at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $20, and $10 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 6 and under. Pit passes are $30 for non-members and $35 for non-members.

The entire weekend of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

=================

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-150, 2-Cannon McIntosh-144, 3-Daison Pursley-135, 4-Jacob Denney-128, 5-Steven Snyder Jr.-127, 6-Kale Drake-127, 7-Logan Seavey-119, 8-Karter Sarff-117, 9-Drake Edwards-115, 10-Gavin Miller-108.

=================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT THE BELLEVILLE SHORT TRACK:

1 Lap – 5/19/2023 – Justin Grant – 11.736

10 Laps – 5/19/2023 – Kevin Thomas Jr. – 2:05.91

=================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT SWEET SPRINGS MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX:

1 Lap – 9/9/2022 – Ethan Mitchell – 11.361

10 Laps – 5/21/2023 – Cannon McIntosh – 1:58.47

12 Laps – 9/9/2022 – Jace Park – 2:35.70

30 Laps – 9/9/2022 – Cannon McIntosh – 6:45.81

=================

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT THE BELLEVILLE SHORT TRACK:

1-Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, Daison Pursley & Ryan Timms

=================

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT SWEET SPRINGS MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX:

2-Buddy Kofoid & Cannon McIntosh & Logan Seavey

1-Tanner Carrick & Jacob Denney

=================

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS AT THE BELLEVILLE SHORT TRACK:

2023: Ryan Timms (5/19) & Zach Daum (5/20)

2024: Cannon McIntosh (5/17) & Daison Pursley (5/18)

=================

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS AT SWEET SPRINGS MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX:

2018: Logan Seavey (7/15)

2019: Tanner Carrick (7/14)

2020: Cannon McIntosh (9/4) & Buddy Kofoid (9/5)

2022: Cannon McIntosh (9/9) & Buddy Kofoid (9/10)

2023: Jacob Denney (5/21)

2024: Logan Seavey (5/19)

=================

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS IN KANSAS:

7-Bryan Clauson

6-Jerry Coons Jr. & Dave Darland

5-Bobby East

4-Jay Drake & Josh Wise

3-Rico Abreu, Christopher Bell, Chad Boat, Kasey Kahne & Jason Leffler

2-Zach Daum, A.J. Fike, Russ Gamester, Bobby Olivero, Daison Pursley, Tony Stewart, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley

1-Spencer Bayston, Billy Boat, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Robby Flock, Mike Gregg, Bobby Grim, Jeff Heywood, Tracy Hines, Mel Kenyon, Steve Knepper, Kyle Larson, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Parsons, Stevie Reeves, Ryan Scott, Ricky Shelton, Brad Sweet, Bob Tattersall, Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms, Sleepy Tripp & Bryant Wiedeman

=================

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS IN MISSOURI:

3-Mike McGreevy, Henry Pens & Bob Wente

2-Danny Frye, Arnie Knepper, Steve Knepper, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Logan Seavey, Bob Tattersall & Rich Vogler

1-Steve Cannon, Tanner Carrick, Bill Chennault, Jerry Coons Jr., Tommy Copp, Jimmy Davies, Jay Drake, Rex Easton, A.J. Foyt, Steve Gennetten, Jason Leffler, Jerry McClung, Andy Michner, J.R. Miller, Richard Powell, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland, Joe Walter & Terry Wente

=================

PAST USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RESULTS AT THE BELLEVILLE SHORT TRACK

2023 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Timms (1), 2. Jake Andreotti (4), 3. Zach Daum (11), 4. Daison Pursley (14), 5. Tanner Thorson (7), 6. Logan Seavey (5), 7. Bryant Wiedeman (17), 8. Jacob Denney (3), 9. Cannon McIntosh (13), 10. Jade Avedisian (2), 11. Chance Crum (23-P), 12. Kyle Jones (19), 13. Mitchel Moles (21), 14. Chase McDermand (8), 15. Hayden Reinbold (20), 16. Kameron Key (18), 17. Brady Bacon (12), 18. Ethan Mitchell (24-P), 19. Gavin Miller (22), 20. Taylor Reimer (16), 21. Thomas Meseraull (10), 22. Justin Grant (6), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (15), 24. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9). NT

2023 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Zach Daum (2), 2. Jade Avedisian (5), 3. Thomas Meseraull (19), 4. Jacob Denney (11), 5. Justin Grant (12), 6. Ethan Mitchell (7), 7. Daison Pursley (16), 8. Tanner Thorson (10), 9. Gavin Miller (13), 10. Brady Bacon (15), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 12. Bryant Wiedeman (1), 13. Chance Crum (23-P), 14. Ryan Timms (21), 15. Kyle Jones (20), 16. Logan Seavey (8), 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (18), 18. Mitchel Moles (9), 19. Mariah Ede (17), 20. Jake Andreotti (22), 21. Hayden Reinbold (14), 22. Taylor Reimer (24-P), 23. Cannon McIntosh (6), 24. Chase McDermand (3). NT

2024 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (2), 2. Daison Pursley (4), 3. Gavin Miller (1), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 5. Kyle Jones (5), 6. Zach Daum (19), 7. Justin Grant (6), 8. Logan Seavey (23), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (13), 10. Kale Drake (12), 11. Jacob Denney (8), 12. Jake Bubak (11), 13. Gary Taylor (24), 14. Ashton Torgerson (16), 15. Ryan Timms (7), 16. Austin Torgerson (20), 17. Matt Westfall (22), 18. Zach Wigal (18), 19. Steven Snyder Jr. (14), 20. Jake Andreotti (15), 21. Kaylee Bryson (10), 22. Hank Davis (9), 23. Curtis Spicer (25), 24. Ethan Mitchell (17), 25. Keith Rauch (21). NT

2024 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Daison Pursley (4), 2. Ryan Timms (2), 3. Kale Drake (12), 4. Cannon McIntosh (10), 5. Zach Daum (3), 6. Logan Seavey (8), 7. Ashton Torgerson (1), 8. Ethan Mitchell (6), 9. Kyle Jones (17), 10. Gary Taylor (11), 11. Gavin Miller (14), 12. Justin Grant (9), 13. Zach Wigal (23), 14. Jacob Denney (13), 15. Jerry Coons Jr. (16), 16. Sam Johnson (21), 17. Jake Andreotti (18), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 19. Austin Torgerson (19), 20. Jeff Stasa (22), 21. Curtis Spicer (24), 22. Steven Snyder Jr. (15), 23. Daniel Whitley (7), 24. Jake Bubak (20). NT

=================

PAST USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RESULTS AT SWEET SPRINGS MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX

2018 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (7), 2. Cole Bodine (1), 3. Ryan Robinson (5), 4. Brady Bacon (4), 5. Tyler Courtney (3), 6. Christopher Bell (14), 7. Spencer Bayston (21), 8. Tanner Carrick (2), 9. Justin Grant (12), 10. Chad Boat (11), 11. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (10), 12. Sam Johnson (13), 13. Zach Daum (19), 14. Jerry Coons, Jr. (22), 15. Brayton Lynch (24), 16. Tucker Klaasmeyer (8), 17. Holly Shelton (23), 18. Riley Kreisel (9), 19. Tyler Thomas (20), 20. Zane Hendricks (15), 21. Kyle Craker (18), 22. Jake Neuman (17), 23. Karter Sarff (16), 24. Jason McDougal (6). NT

2019 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tanner Carrick (5), 2. Zeb Wise (9), 3. Chris Windom (7), 4. Jason McDougal (4), 5. Chad Boat (15), 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8), 7. Jerry Coons, Jr. (16), 8. Daniel Robinson (23), 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer (11), 10. Andrew Layser (2), 11. Cole Bodine (17), 12. Tyler Courtney (3), 13. Joe Boyles (20), 14. Chad Frewaldt (21), 15. Casey Hicks (22), 16. Logan Seavey (1), 17. Brady Bacon (12), 18. Chad Winfrey (18), 19. Clinton Boyles (14), 20. Ethan Mitchell (13), 21. Sam Johnson (10), 22. Curtis Spicer (19), 23. Tanner Thorson (6). NT

2020 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (13), 2. Chris Windom (7), 3. Tyler Courtney (10), 4. Tanner Thorson (11), 5. Thomas Meseraull (5), 6. Daison Pursley (12), 7. Andrew Felker (17), 8. Robert Dalby (8), 9. Tanner Carrick (3), 10. Kaylee Bryson (14), 11. Spencer Bayston (4), 12. Andrew Layser (21), 13. Emerson Axsom (1), 14. Ace McCarthy (20), 15. Trey Marcham (22), 16. Noah Gass (19), 17. Jesse Love (15), 18. Cole Bodine (18), 19. Ethan Mitchell (23), 20. Chase Johnson (16), 21. Clinton Boyles (2), 22. Buddy Kofoid (6), 23. Justin Grant (9). NT

2020 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (7), 2. Tyler Courtney (2), 3. Chris Windom (6), 4. Tanner Carrick (11), 5. Spencer Bayston (8), 6. Daison Pursley (4), 7. Andrew Layser (19), 8. Clinton Boyles (3), 9. Thomas Meseraull (16), 10. Tanner Thorson (23), 11. Jesse Love (13), 12. Cannon McIntosh (5), 13. Trey Marcham (14), 14. Chase Johnson (9), 15. Emerson Axsom (15), 16. Kaylee Bryson (10), 17. Ethan Mitchell (24), 18. Noah Gass (18), 19. Justin Grant (1), 20. Trey Gropp (22), 21. Cole Bodine (17), 22. Ace McCarthy (21), 23. Andrew Felker (20), 24. Robert Dalby (12). NT

2022 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (3), 2. Brenham Crouch (1), 3. Zach Daum (4), 4. Bryant Wiedeman (11), 5. Justin Grant (10), 6. Ethan Mitchell (6), 7. Daison Pursley (12), 8. Buddy Kofoid (8), 9. Trey Gropp (13), 10. Kaylee Bryson (15), 11. Taylor Reimer (2), 12. Mitchel Moles (7), 13. Kameron Key (19), 14. Jacob Denney (14), 15. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 16. Dominic Gorden (21), 17. Chance Crum (16), 18. Chase McDermand (5), 19. Jace Park (22), 20. Cade Lewis (18), 21. Shannon McQueen (17), 22. Hayden Reinbold (23-P), 23. Joe B. Miller (20). 6:45.81 (New Track Record)

2022 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (6), 2. Daison Pursley (2), 3. Zach Daum (5), 4. Bryant Wiedeman (15), 5. Kaylee Bryson (22), 6. Dominic Gorden (16), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 8. Jacob Denney (14), 9. Chance Crum (21), 10. Taylor Reimer (9), 11. Kameron Key (20), 12. Cade Lewis (1), 13. Mitchel Moles (10), 14. Thomas Meseraull (7), 15. Brenham Crouch (17), 16. Jace Park (24-P), 17. Mariah Ede (11), 18. Ethan Mitchell (12), 19. Justin Grant (8), 20. Chase McDermand (3), 21. Joe B. Miller (13), 22. Hayden Reinbold (23-P), 23. Cannon McIntosh (18), 24. Shannon McQueen (19). NT

2023 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jacob Denney (2), 2. Daison Pursley (8), 3. Thomas Meseraull (10), 4. Taylor Reimer (4), 5. Bryant Wiedeman (5), 6. Chase McDermand (3), 7. Justin Grant (18), 8. Kameron Key (14), 9. Jade Avedisian (12), 10. Gavin Miller (20), 11. Jerry Coons Jr. (15), 12. Logan Seavey (11), 13. Brady Bacon (9), 14. Cannon McIntosh (7), 15. Ryan Timms (16), 16. Jake Andreotti (6), 17. Mitchel Moles (1), 18. Mariah Ede (13), 19. Chance Crum (17), 20. Ava Gropp (21), 21. Hayden Reinbold (23-P), 22. Andrew Felker (22), 23. Ethan Mitchell (19). NT

2024 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Ryan Timms (11), 3. Jacob Denney (4), 4. Zach Daum (7), 5. Cannon McIntosh (8), 6. Kyle Jones (9), 7. Ashton Torgerson (12), 8. Justin Grant (14), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 10. Jake Andreotti (17), 11. Austin Torgerson (18), 12. Steven Snyder Jr. (10), 13. Zach Wigal (16), 14. Branigan Roark (19), 15. Kale Drake (2), 16. Daison Pursley (5), 17. Curtis Spicer (21), 18. Gavin Miller (13), 19. Ethan Mitchell (1), 20. Sam Johnson (15), 21. Jacob McFarlin (22), 22. Broc Elliott (20). NT