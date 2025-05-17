Jack Wagner Wheels to Win with Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA at US-36 Raceway

From POWRi

Osborn, MO. (5/16/25) Jack Wagner would snag his second straight season win with the Wholesale Batteries Challenge Series week two at US-36 Raceway with the POWRi WAR/MWRA to notch his fourth career feature victory in a hard-fought twenty-five lap battle.

Clashing onto the high-banks of US-36 Raceway, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find twenty-five talented traditional sprinters witnessing Ricky Lewis set the quickest hot-lap time of 13.952-second lap as Ricky Lewis, Jack Wagner, and Braydon Cromwell each earned heat racing victories with Zachary Clark taking the semi-feature checkers.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Ricky Lewis and Braydon Cromwell lined up in the front row, Ricky Lewis would gain the lead on the opening lap and whole the preferred position for sixteen laps.

Displaying great driving talents, Jack Wagner would strike at the perfect opportunity to snatch the top spot and hold the lead of the pack for the remainder of laps while maintaining pace over a late race restart.

Jack Wagner would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA at US-36 Raceway, leading the final nine laps, to notch his second yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt all event, Braydon Cromwell would finish runner-up as Geoff Ensign completed the final podium placements in his league debut.

Challenging closely behind would find Wyatt Burks finish fourth as Wesley Smith rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at US-36 Raceway in the third seasonal event.

US-36 Raceway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | 5/16/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 41-Ricky Lewis(13.952)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 41-Ricky Lewis

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 4-Braydon Cromwell

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 26-Zachary Clark

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 41-Ricky Lewis

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 26-Zachary Clark(+8)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/563031

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 2. 4-Braydon Cromwell[2]; 3. 00-Geoff Ensign[6]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 5. 2-Wesley Smith[7]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard[8]; 7. 75-Glen Saville[12]; 8. 0G-Kyle Shipley[15]; 9. 26-Zachary Clark[17]; 10. 13-Chase Howard[11]; 11. 15E-Dakota Earls[13]; 12. 33-Bryson Smith[16]; 13. (DNF) 41-Ricky Lewis[1]; 14. (DNF) 9-Cody Baker[4]; 15. (DNF) 13B-Broc Elliott[20]; 16. (DNF) 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 17. (DNF) 11X-Tom Curran[9]; 18. (DNF) 03-Tyler Burton[14]; 19. (DNF) 27-Justin Johnson[18]; 20. (DNF) 11I-Danny Billings[19].

Max Papis B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26-Zachary Clark[9]; 2. 27-Justin Johnson[1]; 3. 11I-Danny Billings[2]; 4. 13B-Broc Elliott[5]; 5. 93-JR Parkinson[4]; 6. 18K-Kyle Gorham[6]; 7. 6-Jake Kouba[8]; 8. (DNS) 25-Mike McCleary; 9. (DNS) 9M-Jaden Alexander.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 2. 9-Cody Baker[3]; 3. 2-Wesley Smith[2]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[1]; 6. 11I-Danny Billings[6]; 7. 25-Mike McCleary[9]; 8. 18K-Kyle Gorham[8]; 9. 6-Jake Kouba[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 2. 00-Geoff Ensign[2]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard[1]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 5. 15E-Dakota Earls[6]; 6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[4]; 7. 13B-Broc Elliott[7]; 8. (DNS) 26-Zachary Clark.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Braydon Cromwell[4]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[1]; 4. 75-Glen Saville[5]; 5. 03-Tyler Burton[6]; 6. 27-Justin Johnson[7]; 7. 93-JR Parkinson[2]; 8. (DNF) 9M-Jaden Alexander[8].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.952[5]; 2. 9-Cody Baker, 00:14.092[8]; 3. 2-Wesley Smith, 00:14.944[9]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:15.083[6]; 5. 13-Chase Howard, 00:15.180[3]; 6. 11I-Danny Billings, 00:15.293[7]; 7. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:15.484[1]; 8. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 00:16.991[4]; 9. 25-Mike McCleary, 00:20.000[2].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 00:14.403[6]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.754[7]; 3. 00-Geoff Ensign, 00:14.868[2]; 4. 2H-Luke Howard, 00:14.945[3]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:15.087[8]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:15.213[4]; 7. 13B-Broc Elliott, 00:15.490[1]; 8. 26-Zachary Clark[5].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 4-Braydon Cromwell, 00:15.457[3]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:15.507[8]; 3. 93-JR Parkinson, 00:15.556[7]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:15.561[2]; 5. 75-Glen Saville, 00:15.805[4]; 6. 03-Tyler Burton, 00:15.854[6]; 7. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:16.248[1]; 8. 9M-Jaden Alexander, 00:17.305[5].

