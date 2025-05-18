Brian Brown Tops Big Knoxville Field!

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 17, 2025) – Brian Brown scored win #68 in his storied career at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night in Knoxville Championship Series 410 action with 39 cars assembled. The Grain Valley, Missouri held off Ryan Timms to win $6,000 in the Brian Brown Racing #21. Jamie Ball led wire to wire in the Randall Roofing 360 main event for career win #11 in that class. J Kinder dominated the Pro Sprint feature, and in what was also his 11th career win.

Luck has been on Brown’s side lately with the draw, and a point invert of four put him on the pole of the 20-lap 410 main event. He got off to a good start, ahead of Emerson Axsom, Ryan Timms, Scott Bogucki and Parker Price-Miller. Price-Miller and Cory Eliason shot by Bogucki for fourth and fifth on the second circuit. Austin McCarl used the high side of four to grab the fifth spot from Eliason on lap four.

Five laps in, eighth running Kerry Madsen flipped hard in turn four, collecting Sawyer Phillips, who had nowhere to go, tipping over his car. Both walked away. Brown led Axsom, Timms, Price-Miller and Austin McCarl back to green. McCarl gained the fourth spot before a caution came out for a stalled Cole Mincer on the frontstretch six laps in.

McCarl gained third from Timms on the restart, but the Oklahoma youngster shot back by him on lap nine to regain the show position. Timms surge continued the following lap, when he cruised by Axsom on the low side for the second spot. Axsom used the same move two laps later, to regain the position. Meanwhile, Price-Miller snatched fourth from McCarl.

Brown entered lapped traffic with six to go. With three laps to go, Timms used the low side of turn four to pass Axsom for second, with Price-Miller and McCarl in tow.

Timms closed late, but fell just short of his second win here. Price-Miller was third, ahead of McCarl. Axsom crossed fifth, but was disqualified for not reporting to the scales. Kaleb Johnson, Cory Eliason, Carson McCarl, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bogucki and hard-charger Matt Juhl rounded out the top ten. Austin McCarl and Axsom set quick time in their respective groups. Eliason, Price-Miller, Sawyer Phillips and Johnson were heat winners. Juhl claimed the B main. Brandon Worthington flipped in his heat race. He was uninjured, but done for the night.

“I was watching the board there a little the middle way through to the end,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “I could see a white car, so I didn’t know if it was (Timms) or Axsom. Sometimes, being out front isn’t the best place to be. It is at the end, but sometimes in traffic, you can get stagnant on the bottom and slow yourself down. Overall, it was a good night. We have to take advantage of these opportunities when we’re on the front and win the race. I think Danny (Lasoski) might be proud of that effort (running the bottom). We’ve both run a lot of races here, but two total different styles. You wouldn’t know we’re related.”

Jamie Ball led Ryan Giles, Tyler Groenendyk, Tasker Phillips and Cam Martin early in the 18-lap Randall Roofing 360 feature. Phillips moved by Groenendyk early for third. Ball was in lapped traffic by the sixth circuit. Phillips gained momentum in the middle stages, shooting under Giles for second on lap 10, but jumped the cushion in turn four the following lap, surrendering the spot he had just gained. Logan Alexander spun after contact with another car, bringing caution with seven laps to go.

Phillips regained the second spot on the restart, only to have Giles snatch it back in good racing with four to go. Martin was running fifth when he tagged the fronstretch wall. That affected his car, and it didn’t turn in turn one, headed straight into the wall, turning him over. He was unhurt, but done.

Ball led the rest of the way to earn the $2,000 payday ahead of Giles, Tasker Phillips, a late closing Terry McCarl and hard-charger Cory Eliason. Riley Goodno, Groenendyk, Timothy Smith, Dustin Selvage and Matt Covington completed the top ten. Ball set quick time over the 29-car field, while Calvin Landis, Eliason and Selvage won heats. Russell Potter took the B main.

“This is definitely the trials and tribulations that I feel Christian people like myself talk about,” said Ball, who has been dealing with injury. “I have faith in my guys and the good man upstairs. It’s been trying. On April 22, I couldn’t feel my right arm for 24 hours. I still can’t do a push-up, sleep overly well, and holding my daughter has been sort of hard. Racing is important, but there’s a lot of things more important than racing. I was telling my guys this is year 16, and I still don’t like starting on the front row. I was talking to Carson Macedo a little bit, and he was giving me some tips on where to go and what to do. I’m just lucky to have guys like him and Rico (Abreu) to critique my driving a little bit.”

J Kinder left no doubt with the Pro Sprints. A point invert of 0 put him on the front row and he ran away early in the 15-lapper from rookie Brody Johnson, Toby Mosher, Josh Jones and Tyler Thompson. Chase Young joined the top five on lap three.

Kinder opened a huge lead and hit lapped traffic at the halfway mark. He had over a four-second advantage when Devin Wignall came to a stop with four to go. He pulled away from there, winning ahead of Brody Johnson, with a career-best finish, Mosher, Josh Jones and Tyler Thompson, who regained fifth on the restart. Young, Jeff Wilke, hard-charger Casey Friedrichsen, Koddy Hildreth and first-timer Hunter Lane rounded out the top ten. Mosher set quick time over the field, and Hildreth and Luke Lane were heat winners

“It was pretty good starting up front tonight,” said Kinder in Victory Lane for the second time this year. “It was a lot wetter than I thought it would be. I got to thank my mom, my dad and my wife for their support. We’ll see how this thing goes the rest of the year. I think we can get faster.”

Knoxville Championship Series Results

410 Sprints

Time Trials Group One (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:14.977[4] ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.143[3]; 3. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:15.154[8]; 4. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.225[15]; 5. 24T-Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 00:15.229[1]; 6. 71X-Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 00:15.317[16]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO, 00:15.375[10]; 8. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.428[2]; 9. 2KS-Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA, 00:15.495[5]; 10. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.537[13]; 11. 09-Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 00:15.594[6]; 12. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:15.684[11]; 13. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:15.768[7]; 14. 12X-Kameron Key, Warrensburg, MO, 00:15.791[19]; 15. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:15.989[17]; 16. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:16.027[12]; 17. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.028[18]; 18. 10V-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.078[14]; 19. 22M-Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 00:16.162[20]; DQ (No Scale Report) 31-Kyle Bellm, [9]

Time Trials Group Two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps : 1. 27W-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 00:15.391[3]; 2. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:15.425[4]; 3. 3L-Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK, 00:15.482[11]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK, 00:15.534[8]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr,, Sunnyvale, TX, 00:15.552[5]; 6. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.596[18]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.600[9]; 8. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:15.642[13]; 9. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:15.700[14]; 10. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.766[17]; 11. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.770[15]; 12. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:15.809[6]; 13. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.932[19]; 14. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:15.974[12]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah, Alvada, OH, 00:16.065[10]; 16. 7A-Will Armitage, Athens, IL, 00:16.079[1]; 17. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 00:16.666[7]; 18. 47-Todd King, Sheboygan Falls, WI, 00:16.762[2]; 19. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.762[16]

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:11.6: 1. 2KS-Cory Eliason[2*]; 2. 78-Scott Bogucki[5*]; 3. 09-Matt Juhl[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3*]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[6*]; 6. 24T-Christopher Thram[4*]; 7. 8H-Jacob Hughes[7]; 8. 121-RJ Johnson[8]; 9. 10V-Kade Higday[9]; DNS – 31-Kyle Bellm

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:11.0: 1. 71X-Parker Price Miller[4*]; 2. 15JR-Cole Mincer[1*]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[6*]; 4. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[2]; 5. 4-Cameron Martin[3*]; 6. 27-Carson McCarl[5*]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 8. 12X-Kameron Key[7]; 9. 44X-Scotty Johnson[8]; 10. 71-Brandon Worthington[9]

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:15.3: 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1*]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4*]; 3. 27W-Emerson Axsom[6*]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[3*]; 5. 3L-Daryn Pittman[5*]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[7]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]; 9. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[2]; 10. 24-Terry McCarl[10]

Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:13.5: 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[2*]; 2. 2M-JJ Hickle[1*]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[4*]; 4. 21-Brian Brown[6*]; 5. 45X-Landon Crawley[3]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett[5*]; 7. 17A-Jack Anderson[7]; 8. 7A-Will Armitage[8]; 9. 47-Todd King[9]

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. 09-Matt Juhl[1]; 2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[3]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[4]; 4. 45X-Landon Crawley[2] / 5. 12X-Kameron Key[7]; 6. 17A-Jack Anderson[8]; 7. 8H-Jacob Hughes[5]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 10. 47-Todd King[16]; 11. 121-RJ Johnson[9]; 12. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[14]; 13. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[6]; 14. 10V-Kade Higday[15]; 15. (DNF) 7A-Will Armitage[12]; 16. (DNF) 44X-Scotty Johnson[13]; DNS – 71-Brandon Worthington, 24-Terry McCarl, 31-Kyle Bellm

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 21-Brian Brown[1]; 2. 10-Ryan Timms[2]; 3. 71X-Parker Price Miller[5]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[7]; 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[12]; 6. 2KS-Cory Eliason[9]; 7. 27-Carson McCarl[11]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 9. 78-Scott Bogucki[4]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[13]; 11. 09-Matt Juhl[21]; 12. 2M-JJ Hickle[20]; 13. 44-Chris Martin[18]; 14. 11-Roger Crockett[16]; 15. 24T-Christopher Thram[15]; 16. 3L-Daryn Pittman[8]; 17. 22-Riley Goodno[23]; 18. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[22]; 19. 45X-Landon Crawley[24]; 20. 15JR-Cole Mincer[17]; 21. 55-Kerry Madsen[10]; 22. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[14]; 23. DNS – 4-Cameron Martin; 24. DQ (No Report to Scales, crossed 5th) 27W-Emerson Axsom[3]. Lap Leader: Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Juhl.

Randall Roofing 360 Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:16.398[3]; 2. 2M-Ryan Giles, 00:16.416[9]; 3. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 00:16.426[12]; 4. 22X-Riley Goodno, 00:16.434[8]; 5. 86-Timothy Smith, 00:16.541[17]; 6. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:16.582[10]; 7. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:16.588[23]; 8. 95-Matt Covington, 00:16.590[1]; 9. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:16.591[5]; 10. 40-Clint Garner, 00:16.602[6]; 11. 01-Thomas Meseraull, 00:16.620[15]; 12. 24H-Kade Higday, 00:16.644[4]; 13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:16.763[20]; 14. 99-Tony Rost, 00:16.788[26]; 15. 6-Dustin Selvage, 00:16.789[28]; 16. 70-Calvin Landis, 00:16.790[22]; 17. 64-Cory Eliason, 00:16.888[29]; 18. 38-Logan Alexander, 00:17.029[16]; 19. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 00:17.030[27]; 20. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:17.148[13]; 21. 83-Kurt Mueller, 00:17.168[2]; 22. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:17.191[25]; 23. 3R-Russell Potter, 00:17.302[19]; 24. 33-Alan Zoutte, 00:17.360[21]; 25. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 00:17.379[14]; 26. 31-McCain Richards, 00:17.583[24]; 27. T4-Tyler Graves, 00:17.583[18]; 28. 1A-John Anderson, 00:17.882[7] DQ (No Report to Scales) 4C-Chase Richards[11].

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:00.4: 1. 70-Calvin Landis[1*]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2*]; 3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4*]; 4. 40-Clint Garner[3*]; 5. 22X-Riley Goodno[5*]; 6. 4W-Jamie Ball[6*]; 7. 22-Ryan Leavitt[7*]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 9. 4C-Chase Richards[10]; 10. 14-Aidan Zoutte[9]

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 1:59.0: 1. 64-Cory Eliason[1*]; 2. 99-Tony Rost[2*]; 3. 01-Thomas Meseraull[3*]; 4. 2M-Ryan Giles[6*]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[4*]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith[5*]; 7. 21-Cam Sorrels[7*]; 8. 3R-Russell Potter[8]; 9. 31-McCain Richards[9]; 10. 1A-John Anderson[10]

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 1:59.9: 1. 6-Dustin Selvage[2*]; 2. 24-Terry McCarl[4*]; 3. 24H-Kade Higday[3*]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin[5*]; 5. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6*]; 6. 38-Logan Alexander[1*]; 7. 33-Alan Zoutte[8]; 8. 83-Kurt Mueller[7]; DNS – T4-Tyler Graves

B main (started), 8 Laps, 2:25.8: 1. 3R-Russell Potter[4]; 2. 83-Kurt Mueller[1]; 3. 33-Alan Zoutte[2]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[3]; 5. 4C-Chase Richards[8]; 6. 31-McCain Richards[5]; 7. 14-Aidan Zoutte[6]; 8. 1A-John Anderson[7]; DNS – T4-Tyler Graves

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]; 2. 2M-Ryan Giles[1]; 3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[5]; 4. 24-Terry McCarl[7]; 5. 64-Cory Eliason[17]; 6. 22X-Riley Goodno[4]; 7. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[3]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[8]; 9. 6-Dustin Selvage[11]; 10. 95-Matt Covington[9]; 11. 40-Clint Garner[12]; 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[13]; 13. 99-Tony Rost[16]; 14. 22-Ryan Leavitt[19]; 15. 24H-Kade Higday[15]; 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett[24]; 17. 70-Calvin Landis[14]; 18. 01-Thomas Meseraull[10]; 19. 38-Logan Alexander[18]; 20. 3R-Russell Potter[21]; 21. 21-Cam Sorrels[20]; 22. 83-Kurt Mueller[22]; 23. 33-Alan Zoutte[23]; 24. 4-Cameron Martin[6]. Lap Leader: Ball 1-18. Hard-charger: Eliason.

Pro Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 55-Toby Mosher, 00:17.155[5]; 2. 88-J Kinder, 00:17.158[4]; 3. 02S-Josh Jones, 00:17.159[15]; 4. 26-Chase Young, 00:17.199[8]; 5. 41-Jeff Wilke, 00:17.204[7]; 6. 44-Brody Johnson, 00:17.214[9]; 7. 7-Hunter Lane, 00:17.358[3]; 8. 57A-Devin Wignall, 00:17.510[6]; 9. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, 00:17.618[13]; 10. 48-Tyler Thompson, 00:17.619[1]; 11. 42J-Evan Jones, 00:17.619[10]; 12. 9-Luke Lane, 00:17.666[11]; 13. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, 00:17.691[12]; 14. 2-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:17.808[2]; 15. 35-Kevin Hetrick, 00:17.906[14]

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.3: 1. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[2]; 2. 42J-Evan Jones[1]; 3. 55-Toby Mosher[6]; 4. 7-Hunter Lane[3]; 5. 02S-Josh Jones[5]; 6. 41-Jeff Wilke[4]; 7. 35-Kevin Hetrick[8]; 8. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[7]

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.3: 1. 9-Luke Lane[1]; 2. 48-Tyler Thompson[2]; 3. 44-Brody Johnson[4]; 4. 88-J Kinder[6]; 5. 26-Chase Young[5]; 6. 57A-Devin Wignall[3]; 7. 2-Casey Friedrichsen[7]

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 88-J Kinder[2]; 2. 44-Brody Johnson[4]; 3. 55-Toby Mosher[1]; 4. 02S-Josh Jones[3]; 5. 48-Tyler Thompson[8]; 6. 26-Chase Young[6]; 7. 41-Jeff Wilke[10]; 8. 2-Casey Friedrichsen[13]; 9. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[5]; 10. 7-Hunter Lane[7]; 11. 42J-Evan Jones[11]; 12. 9-Luke Lane[9]; 13. 35-Kevin Hetrick[14]; 14. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[15]; 15. 57A-Devin Wignall[12]. Lap Leader: Kinder 1-15. Hard-charger: Friedrichsen.