Kasey Jedrzejek and Cap Henry win 410 features at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – A unique double feature format produced some exciting racing at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction Saturday, May 17. Murphy Tractor Double Down Throw Down Night produced some familiar and some not so familiar faces in the Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane.

The format included qualifying for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. A dice role then indicated the inversion for the first of two feature events for each division. There were no heat races, just double features for each class. Following the first feature the winner rolled the dice again for the inversion for the second based on the finish of the first feature.

In the first 410 20-lap feature outside front row starter Kasey Jedrzejek grabbed the lead and never looked back on route to his first ever division win at “The Track That Action Built.” His second overall win at Fremont came over Seth Sabo, Darin Naida, Bryan Sebetto and DJ Foos.

“I have won here since about three years ago for the 305 fair race. We’ve been goods here all year. I felt really confident coming into the night and John, Kent, Jason really do a great job giving me the opportunity,” said Jedrzejek beside his Mr. Heater, Heat Star, Cherry’s Outdoor World, Cherry’s Propane, Team Line Em Up, Ronda Jedrzejek at Howard Hanna, Sips & Such Social House, Perfection Fabricators, Greber Racing Components, Dibaggio Family, Southgate Lanes, Nagy Coatings, Fisher Custom Printing, Stars & Stripes Tool, Heitmeyer Concrete backed #11N.

In the second 410 20-lap feature Sean Rayhall grabbed the lead from the start but it was defending track champion Kalib Henry who drove into the lead a lap later. Following a caution on lap four, Cap Henry took the lead for two laps with Kalib Henry battling right beside him and regaining the top spot on lap seven. Kalib Henry then pulled away but disaster struck during a caution on lap 14 when Kalib’s right rear tire went down, handing the lead to Cap Henry. Cap drove away for his 22nd career Fremont win over Foos, Rayhall, Naida and TJ Michael. It was his second win of the weekend having one the previous night at Attica. It was also redemption as Cap spun on the opening lap of the first feature.

Cap Henry will pad his point lead as he looks to capture another All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group title.

“I don’t know who was driving this thing the first race….we fired him he was terrible. We got lucky. Everyone who watched that race knew Kalib Henry was going to win that race. I saw him hit the front stretch wall pretty hard and I don’t know if that’s what cut that tire. We’ll take it. Zack (Myers, crew chief) threw some Hail Marys at it and we were better. Everyone has been working so hard,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines, Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

In the first 15-lap 305 sprint feature Jimmy McGrath jumped into the early lead but by lap six he had company from Jamie Miller who scored the feature win at Fremont the previous week. Miller grabbed the lead on lap seven but couldn’t shake McGrath and the pair battled through lap 12 before Dustin Stroup took over the runner-up spot to challenge Miller. Miller held on for the win over Stroup, McGrath, Blayne Keckler and Brenden Torok.

Miller, who won the previous night at Attica, extends his lead in his quest to repeat as the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series champion.

In the second 15-lap feature outside front row starter Seth Schneider grabbed the lead at the drop of the green. He steadily pulled away and drove to his third career victory at Fremont over Miller, Keckler, Matt Foos and Tyler Shullick.

“This is awesome. I have a bad ass team and we’re having a good time. I think I’ve given up about three wins at Attica and were really bad here last week. Kevin (Schlachter, owner) went crazy changing everything and the car was on fire for this second feature,” said Schneider beside his Josh Kromers Seamless Gutters, Commercial Glazing Systems, Overwatch Precision, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Sandusky Bay Remodeling, RCF Chassis backed #36.

A familiar face double downed in the twin 12-lap dirt truck features. Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti took the lead from Dustin Keegan on lap four in the first feature and drove to the win over Jamie Miller, Keegan, Kent Brewer and Keith Sorg. In the second feature Valenti took the lead from Brewer on lap two and survived many cautions to score the sweep and earn the bonus. Valenti now has 85 career Fremont wins and remains undefeated at Fremont for 2025.

“This truck has been just phenomenal. I have to thank Jeff Babcock, Eric Wolleson, Rick and Noah for all their hard work,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway resumes racing Saturday, May 31 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

About Murphy Tractor and Equipment – www.murphytractor.com

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc., one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealer organizations, was founded in 1982. Headquartered in Park City, Kansas, the organization has 29 locations throughout the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Staffed by over 650 employees, each location has a full complement of equipment and parts inventories, service technicians and field service capabilities. As one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice by customers in the markets that use the products we represent. Murphy Tractor & Equipment is a trusted partner for John Deere, Wirtgen, Kleemann, Hamm and Vogele and is a proud licensed Topcon dealer. The nearest Murphy Tractor location is in Rossford, Ohio.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 17, 2025

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 20 Laps

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[11]; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[7]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[4]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[13]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[12]; 8. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[9]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 11. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 13. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[14]; 15. 1-Nate Dussel[15]; 16. X-Mike Keegan[16]; 17. 16E-Caleb Erwin[17]; 18. 9-Lance Webb[18]; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms[19]; 20. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[20]

A Feature 2 20 Laps

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[7]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[9]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[11]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[10]; 8. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 10. 1-Nate Dussel[15]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron[13]; 13. X-Mike Keegan[16]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[14]; 15. 5-Kody Brewer[12]; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[19]; 17. 9-Lance Webb[18]; 18. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 19. 16E-Caleb Erwin[17]; 20. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[20]

Qualifying

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.507[11]; 2. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:12.719[20]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.804[18]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.852[8]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.892[17]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.902[9]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.906[15]; 8. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.930[16]; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:12.943[13]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.999[12]; 11. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.002[10]; 12. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.005[19]; 13. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.008[5]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.038[14]; 15. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.249[4]; 16. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.298[2]; 17. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 00:13.456[6]; 18. 9-Lance Webb, 00:13.744[1]; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.251[3]; 20. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.328[7]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 15 Laps

1. 26-Jamie Miller[5]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler[8]; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[6]; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[7]; 7. 61-Tyler Shullick[12]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 9. 2F-Matt Foos[17]; 10. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 11. 6W-Chad Wilson[14]; 12. 6-Dustin Dinan[10]; 13. 49I-John Ivy[9]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti[20]; 15. 8K-Zach Kramer[19]; 16. 9R-Logan Riehl[11]; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[13]; 18. 12-Dylan Watson[16]; 19. X15-Kasey Ziebold[24]; 20. 0-Bradley Bateson[15]; 21. 26S-Lee Sommers[21]; 22. 13S-Drew Siferd[23]; 23. 11-Brayden Harrison[18]; 24. 78-Austin Black[22]

A Feature 2 15 Laps

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[7]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[4]; 4. 2F-Matt Foos[9]; 5. 61-Tyler Shullick[1]; 6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6]; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[8]; 8. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[5]; 9. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 10. 49I-John Ivy[13]; 11. 1W-Paul Weaver[10]; 12. 6W-Chad Wilson[11]; 13. 8K-Zach Kramer[15]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti[14]; 15. 9R-Logan Riehl[16]; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19]; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[17]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[20]; 19. 12-Dylan Watson[18]; 20. 13S-Drew Siferd[22]; 21. 11-Brayden Harrison[23]; 22. 6-Dustin Dinan[12]; 23. 26S-Lee Sommers[21]; 24. 78-Austin Black[24]

B Feature

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 3. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]; 4. 78-Austin Black[8]; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[10]; 6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[4]; 7. 18R-Brian Razum[13]; 8. 1S-James Saam[14]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[12]; 10. 55-Jim Leaser[9]; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 12. 98-Dave Hoppes[11]; 13. 14T-Tim Freeman[6]; 14. 27D-Steven Dolphin[3]

Qualifying

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.645[14]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.725[15]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.847[7]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.895[3]; 5. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.976[8]; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:14.096[1]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.202[6]; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.215[16]; 9. 2F-Matt Foos, 00:14.234[13]; 10. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.260[4]; 11. 27D-Steven Dolphin, 00:14.260[9]; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.302[10]; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.518[2]; 14. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:14.763[5]; 15. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:15.276[11]; 16. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:15.364[12]

Qualifying

1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.701[2]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.820[9]; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.846[6]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.917[10]; 5. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.950[7]; 6. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:14.024[5]; 7. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:14.224[3]; 8. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.331[1]; 9. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.384[14]; 10. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:14.439[16]; 11. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.473[8]; 12. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:14.564[11]; 13. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.627[13]; 14. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.727[12]; 15. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:15.364[15]; 16. 1S-James Saam, 00:15.807[4]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 12 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1]; 2. P51-Jamie Miller[7]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]; 5. 4S-Keith Sorg[5]; 6. 99H-Art Howey Jr[9]; 7. 1M-Scott Milligan[10]; 8. 8S-Brandon Stukey[13]; 9. 34-Todd Warnick[11]; 10. 20-Caleb Shearn[14]; 11. 95-Steve Miller[2]; 12. 28K-Jackson Keegan[20]; 13. 45-Collin Burns[19]; 14. 51-Dave Bankey[18]; 15. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[8]; 16. 19H-Adam Heminger[16]; 17. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[15]; 18. 9S-Tony Parker[17]; 19. 9E-Alex Erfman[22]; 20. 9-Curt Inks[12]; 21. 50D-Dan Hennig[6]; 22. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[21]

A Feature 2 12 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1]; 3. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 4. 4S-Keith Sorg[5]; 5. 99H-Art Howey Jr[6]; 6. 50D-Dan Hennig[21]; 7. 28K-Jackson Keegan[12]; 8. 8S-Brandon Stukey[8]; 9. 9-Curt Inks[20]; 10. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[17]; 11. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[22]; 12. 45-Collin Burns[13]; 13. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 14. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[15]; 15. 51-Dave Bankey[14]; 16. 1M-Scott Milligan[7]; 17. 95-Steve Miller[11]; 18. 34-Todd Warnick[9]; 19. 20-Caleb Shearn[10]; 20. (DNS) 19H-Adam Heminger; 21. (DNS) 9S-Tony Parker; 22. (DNS) 9E-Alex Erfman

Qualifying

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.073[12]; 2. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.535[20]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.682[16]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:17.700[7]; 5. 4S-Keith Sorg, 00:17.781[19]; 6. 50D-Dan Hennig, 00:17.785[8]; 7. P51-Jamie Miller, 00:17.875[21]; 8. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:17.947[14]; 9. 99H-Art Howey Jr, 00:18.059[15]; 10. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.135[9]; 11. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.200[1]; 12. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.260[2]; 13. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:18.448[22]; 14. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.522[17]; 15. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.543[3]; 16. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:18.708[5]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.007[11]; 18. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.249[10]; 19. 45-Collin Burns, 00:19.356[13]; 20. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 00:19.427[4]; 21. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:19.678[18]; 22. 9E-Alex Erfman, 00:20.949[6]