Macri captures a Port Royal thriller

Port Royal,Pa (May 17,2025)- Anthony Macri won a thrilling 25 lap feature with a last ditch effort to win over Garrett Bard by seven one thousandths of a second at Port Royal Speedway Saturday night.

Tenth starting Macri methodically began working his way forward while Danny Dietrich caught leader Garrett Bard and they swapped the lead with Bard forging ahead. Macri eventually got around Dietrich and moved in on the leader.

On the final circuit Macri had clear sailing using his trademark high line around the track and he pulled even with Bard on the front stretch and won in a near photo finish after Bard had led 24 laps. Following Macri and Bard was Danny Dietrich, Justin Whittall and Tyler Courtney.

410 A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[10]; 2. 95-Garrett Bard[2]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 4. 67-Justin Whittall[7]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]; 6. 8E-Brock Zearfoss[9]; 7. 12D-Lance Dewease[5]; 8. 19-Brent Marks[16]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel[11]; 10. 6-Ryan Smith[4]; 11. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]; 12. 47K-Kody Lehman[3]; 13. 55W-Mike Wagner[13]; 14. 55-Logan Wagner[20]; 15. 27S-Robbie Kendall[14]; 16. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr[15]; 17. 11-TJ Stutts[17]; 18. 11T-Mike Thompson[1]; 19. 45-Jeff Halligan[18]; 20. 35-Austin Bishop[22]; 21. 18J-JT Ferry[24]; 22. 17K-Kyle Keen[19]; 23. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[23]; 24. 39-Derek Hauck[21]

410 B Feature (8 Laps): 1. 39-Derek Hauck[1]; 2. 35-Austin Bishop[5]; 3. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[2]; 4. 18J-JT Ferry[4]; 5. 77-Michael Walter[3]; 6. 22-Doug Hammaker[8]; 7. 24B-Dustin Baney[7]; 8. 45S-Samuel Miller[11]; 9. 5K-Jake Karklin[6]; 10. 99-Devin Adams[9]; 11. 22M-Matt Miller[10]

410 Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Garrett Bard[2]; 2. 47K-Kody Lehman[1]; 3. 11T-Mike Thompson[4]; 4. 55W-Mike Wagner[8]; 5. 11-TJ Stutts[3]; 6. 39-Derek Hauck[6]; 7. 35-Austin Bishop[5]; 8. 22-Doug Hammaker[7]

410 Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 3. 12D-Lance Dewease[7]; 4. 27S-Robbie Kendall[6]; 5. 45-Jeff Halligan[1]; 6. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[5]; 7. 5K-Jake Karklin[4]; 8. (DNS) 99-Devin Adams

410 Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Justin Whittall[2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 4. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr[1]; 5. 17K-Kyle Keen[4]; 6. 77-Michael Walter[5]; 7. 45S-Samuel Miller[8]; 8. 22M-Matt Miller[6]

410 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8E-Brock Zearfoss[2]; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]; 3. 6-Ryan Smith[4]; 4. 19-Brent Marks[6]; 5. 55-Logan Wagner[7]; 6. 18J-JT Ferry[5]; 7. 24B-Dustin Baney[3]