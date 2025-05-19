Kaleb Johnson repeats at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 18, 2025) – Kaleb Johnson, Ty Wilke and Ryan DeBoer cashed in on Sunday during ShopHusets.com Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Johnson advanced from sixth to capture his second straight Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event to start the season at the high-banked track. A week after earning his first career 410ci winged sprint car triumph, Johnson duplicated the feat on Sunday and also garnered his first career Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars triumph.

Additionally, Johnson became the first driver since Dusty Ballenger in 2013 to win the first two races of the season, according to race results listed on the Huset’s Speedway website.

“The guys gave me a great race car and I could put it anywhere on the race track until the rubber came in,” he said. “It’s a dream to drive and I couldn’t be more thankful for everybody a part of this team.”

Landon Crawley led the first 16 laps before he collided with a slowing car in turns three and four. Johnson, who had passed Ryan Timms for second place three laps prior, inherited the lead and held off Timms throughout the final nine laps to win by 0.666 seconds.

“I feel this is the second week in a row he’s probably had a better car than me, but rubber came into play,” Johnson said. “I just had to keep the car straight and keep it on the bottom. I got lucky with Ryan getting bottled up off turn two and Landon getting into a lapped car.”

Timms finished second for the second straight week.

“I felt like we put ourselves in a pretty good position all night to win,” he said. “Landon was really fast and was going to be tough to keep up with. Off turn two I got a big push right when the rubber came in and Kaleb was able to get by me. I had one opportunity in (turns) three and four and I was too far back on that restart to capitalize on it. I really want to get back to being one spot better.”

Mark Dobmeier recorded a third-place result after taking momentum from his run from 24 th to ninth during the Huset’s Speedway season opener.

“To get on the podium and get this thing right,” he said in reference to his goal. “We’ll be back next week and hopefully jump up two more spots.”

Justin Henderson finished fourth and Christopher Thram was fifth.

Henderson, Timms, Johnson and Thram were each quickest in their qualifying group. Austin McCarl, Dobmeier, Johnson and Gage Pulkrabek posted heat race wins and Koby Werkmeister was the B Main winner.

Wilke cruised to his first career Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph at the track by leading all 20 laps.

“It feels great,” he said. “It finally feels great to get to Victory Lane at Huset’s Speedway.”

Michalob Voeltz stayed within striking distance throughout the race before placing second by 0.753 seconds. Jeridan Jordahl earned a third-place result with Ballenger ending fourth and Jay Masur fifth.

Hunter Hanson, Masur, Cole Vanderheiden and Voeltz recorded heat race wins. Brady Donnohue won the B Main.

DeBoer led all 18 laps of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event to score his first career victory at Huset’s Speedway.

Four cautions throughout the race kept DeBoer out of traffic, but the final stoppage set up a green-white-checkered restart. Shaun Taylor passed Ron Howe for the runner-up position and closed on DeBoer, who held on for the victory by 0.346 seconds.

“I’m just glad it held in there,” he said. “It stuck and we went as best as we did all night. It means a lot. It’s pretty great.”

Howe rounded out the podium with Garet DeBoer placing fourth and J.J. Zebell fifth.

The heat races were won by Howe, Ryan DeBoer and Craig Hanisch.

Huset’s Speedway hosts a doubleheader next weekend during the Memorial Day Challenge featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks on Sunday and Monday.

SHOPHUSETS.COM NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 18, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation MSTS 410 Sprint Cars/Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (3); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (8); 6. 95-Tyler Drueke (4); 7. 88-Austin McCarl (7); 8. 23W-Scott Winters (13); 9. 83JR-Sam Henderson (14); 10. 27X-Carson McCarl (10); 11. 53-Jack Dover (11); 12. 2KS-Cory Eliason (12); 13. 16-Riley Goodno (15); 14. 64-Andy Pake (17); 15. 96-Blaine Stegenga (20); 16. 8H-Jade Hastings (18); 17. 17-Lee Goos Jr (16); 18. 31-Koby Werkmeister (21); 19. 44-Chris Martin (19); 20. 09-Matt Juhl (23); 21. 11M-Brendan Mullen (25); 22. (DNF) 45X-Landon Crawley (1); 23. (DNF) 81-Brant O’Banion (22); 24. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek (9); 25. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (24).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (2); 2. 81-Brant O’Banion (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 5. 27-Weston Olson (5); 6. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson (8); 8. 8-Micah Slendy (9); 9. 18-Corbin Erickson (11); 10. 2-Alex Pettas (10); 11. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus (7); 12. (DNS) 80P-Jacob Peterson; 13. (DNS) 11M-Brendan Mullen.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 2. 27X-Carson McCarl (1); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 4. 23W-Scott Winters (3); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 7. 27-Weston Olson (7); 8. 2-Alex Pettas (9); 9. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 45X-Landon Crawley (3); 3. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 6. 64-Andy Pake (2); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (7); 8. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 2. 53-Jack Dover (1); 3. 2KS-Cory Eliason (2); 4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (3); 5. 44-Chris Martin (5); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 7. 10X-Trevor Serbus (7); 8. 8-Micah Slendy (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (1); 2. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (2); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 6. 81-Brant O’Banion (5); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson (7); 8. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (6).

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.154 (9); 2. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.415 (7); 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.447 (8); 4. 27X-Carson McCarl, 00:11.517 (1); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.543 (6); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.608 (2); 7. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.676 (3); 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.740 (4); 9. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:12.014 (5).

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.439 (5); 2. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.445 (3); 3. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.585 (2); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.693 (6); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.769 (4); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.860 (7); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:12.207 (8); 8. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:12.601 (1).

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.418 (7); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.536 (3); 3. 2KS-Cory Eliason, 00:11.559 (1); 4. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.760 (4); 5. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.769 (2); 6. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.774 (8); 7. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:12.312 (5); 8. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:12.704 (6).

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.721 (3); 2. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.967 (5); 3. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:12.011 (6); 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.031 (2); 5. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:12.145 (1); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:12.291 (4); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:12.622 (8); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:12.704 (7).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 72-Ty Wilke (1); 2. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (4); 3. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (3); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10); 5. 62J-Jay Masur (2); 6. 9A-Hunter Hanson (5); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 8. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (12); 9. 91-Andrew Sullivan (8); 10. 33-Trevor Smith (15); 11. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (11); 12. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (17); 13. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (18); 14. 56-Bill Johnson (20); 15. 11D-Dominic White (16); 16. X-Dylan Waxdahl (13); 17. 12L-John Lambertz (19); 18. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (7); 19. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (14); 20. (DNF) 3D-Dan Griep (9).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (2); 2. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 4. 56-Bill Johnson (4); 5. 14-Nick Barger (7); 6. 55R-Ryan Serrao (5); 7. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (11); 8. 48-Cole Olson (10); 9. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (9); 10. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (14); 11. 67-Evan Hendrickson (6); 12. 4D-Logan Domagala (8); 13. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (13); 14. 88-Nate Thelen (12); 15. 100-Jason Berg (15); 16. (DNS) 23-Brandon Bosma.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 2. 72-Ty Wilke (1); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (3); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (5); 5. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (6); 6. 55R-Ryan Serrao (7); 7. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (4); 8. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (8).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 62J-Jay Masur (1); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 4. 18-Corbin Erickson (4); 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (5); 6. 67-Evan Hendrickson (7); 7. 48-Cole Olson (3); 8. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (8).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 – Vahlco Wheels (8 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 3. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (1); 4. 33-Trevor Smith (5); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 6. 14-Nick Barger (4); 7. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (3); 8. 100-Jason Berg (7).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (1); 2. 3D-Dan Griep (4); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 4. 11D-Dominic White (7); 5. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 6. 4D-Logan Domagala (8); 7. 88-Nate Thelen (6); 8. (DNS) 23-Brandon Bosma.

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 99-Ryan DeBoer (2); 2. 71-Shaun Taylor (4); 3. 21-Ron Howe (1); 4. 33-Garet Deboer (5); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (9); 6. 15-Brandon Ferguson (6); 7. 3-Matt Steuerwald (12); 8. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (8); 9. 1X-Aaron Foote (14); 10. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 11. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (16); 12. 64-Cory Yeigh (11); 13. 40-Tim Dann (15); 14. 9-Kyle DeBoer (20); 15. 45-Craig Hanisch (7); 16. 2-Chris Ellingson (10); 17. 21T-Trevor Tesch (13); 18. 27-Lee Kuchta (21); 19. (DNF) 53-Paul Lebahn (17); 20. (DNF) 81-Lance Nordstrom (18); 21. (DNS) 12-Mike Chaney; 22. (DNS) 83-Nick Janssen; 23. (DNS) 3M-Brett Martin.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (1); 2. 71-Shaun Taylor (3); 3. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (5); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 5. 21T-Trevor Tesch (4); 6. 40-Tim Dann (6); 7. 53-Paul Lebahn (8); 8. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Ryan DeBoer (2); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 3. 2-Chris Ellingson (6); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 5. 83-Nick Janssen (3); 6. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (7); 7. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (1); 8. (DNF) 27-Lee Kuchta (8).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (4); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 4. 33-Garet Deboer (3); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (5); 6. 3M-Brett Martin (7); 7. 81-Lance Nordstrom (1).

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 2(May 11 and May 18)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

John Lambertz- 1(May 11) and Ty Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18) andMatt Steuerwald- 1(May 11)

UP NEXT –

Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day Challenge featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

