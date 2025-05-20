Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Sweep World of Outlaws Return to Canada

Inside Line Promotions

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Canada (May 19, 2025) – David Gravel swept a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Ohsweken Speedway last week.

The Big Game Motorsports driver was victorious last Tuesday and Wednesday during the Federated Auto Parts Showdown at Ohsweken – giving him a series-leading eight triumphs this season. It marked his first two wins at the track during his first time competing there since 2017.

“I had a lot of confidence going there knowing it’s a slick track and how good we’ve been on slick tracks,” he said. “I feel I’m a better driver today than I was in 2017. It was one of those things we were good every time we hit the track. You had to be real patient in those features. A lot changes throughout a 30- or 35-lap race. It was fun.”

Gravel was quickest in his qualifying group last Tuesday. He won a heat race and advanced from fourth to second place during the dash to line up on the outside of the front row in the main event.

“I was trying to scan and figure out what line is the best for me early in the feature to see where it’s most comfortable and I have the most grip,” Gravel said. “I couldn’t keep up with (the leader). Once he hit traffic he really slowed down a lot and came to me. It all came right to us.”

Gravel ran second for the first 11 laps before he took the top spot. He maintained the position until falling to second on a restart on Lap 19. Gravel and Carson Macedo traded the lead for multiple laps before Gravel took it away for good on Lap 23.

Wednesday’s event began with Gravel going third quickest in qualifying. A heat race win was followed by a fifth-place finish in the dash. Gravel fell to sixth early in the A Main, but he used a mid-race restart to rocket into third place. He soon claimed second and passed the leader on Lap 27 en route to the triumph.

“I felt like the first 15ish laps didn’t feel very good,” he said. “The track wasn’t as wide as it was the first night in the sense that it was just as slick, but the groove wasn’t as wide. As the race went on guys were losing more grip and it slowed the pace down. When I found the grip around the inside wall it changed our race. Either some guys cars couldn’t get down there or didn’t try. It’s like going from an ice skating rink to full grip, but the grip was only about two feet wide.”

Gravel increased his lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 178 points.

Last Sunday’s show at Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, rained out.

The next three World of Outlaws races for the team are this Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, during the Attica Sprint Car Showdown; Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, during the Sharon Sprint Car Showdown; and Monday at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, during the Chillicothe Classic.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 14 – Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

May 15 – Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (6); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

23 races, 8 wins, 21 top fives, 23 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 23 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, for the Attica Sprint Car Showdown; Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, for the Sharon Sprint Car Showdown; and Monday at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, for the Chillicothe Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

