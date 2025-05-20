Mallett Produces First Win of the Season During Weekend in Florida

Inside Line Promotions

MILTON, Fla. (May 20, 2025) – Jordon Mallett notched his first victory of the season last Friday during the opening night of a USCS Series doubleheader at Southern Raceway.

The win was his 39 th career sprint car triumph and marked the 12 th season in the last 14 years that Mallett has reached Victory Lane.

“I was super pleased with Friday night,” he said. “I had high expectations down there. It’s a place we’ve ran at before. I had some stuff I wanted to try with the car and engine. It made for a good test weekend. We had really good speed on Friday, but for as fast as we were we had some things to improve on.”

Mallett drove from fourth to win a heat race. He also won the dash before leading the distance of the main event for the victory and sweep of the night.

“I had a really good race car and tried to capitalize on opportunities,” he said. “We had a good heat race and got ourselves in a good spot in the dash. I was able to win it. Then I had a good feature. I paced ourselves pretty moderately. I moved around on the track and was able to make it work. That was super positive.

“The first couple of nights this season have been out of the ordinary whether we didn’t qualify well or not make qualifying because of a mechanical problem. It felt really good to have a night go how I feel they should, to put ourselves in contention and be able to capitalize.”

Saturday showcased another strong performance of charging to the front as Mallett hustled from eighth to second place in a heat race. He placed fourth in the dash before closing the night with a runner-up result in the A Main.

“The heat race went well,” he said. “We started deep and got ourselves to second. That put us as the high-points driver again. The dash was a mess. They went out and watered the track. They should have rolled it in. There was just water sitting on top of the track. It was disappointing because I felt like it wasn’t a contestable dash because the track wasn’t there. I still felt good with where we started the feature.

“I got to third and had a really good car. I paced around the first eight or nine laps riding in third. I was watching what the leader and second were doing. I had such a good race car I was content just analyzing. The leader got into the wall and knocked himself out of contention. That put me in second. I had several opportunities to pass the leader, but it wasn’t the right opportunity. I was playing the long game where I could pass them and pull away and not give an opportunity for a slider the next corner. It seemed like the caution came out as I was going for the pass to take the lead multiple times.

“With about six laps to go I was where I wanted to be and going into attack mode when two cars got together off turn two and crashed off the track. The leader of the race spun out into the middle of the crash. We had an open red. They came on the RACEiver and said the leader stopped on the track so now I inherited the lead. About three minutes later they came back on and said he said he spun to avoid the crash and they put him back to the lead. I wouldn’t have wanted to win like that, but I look at it like rules are rules. The thing is the crash was off the track so it didn’t make sense. It took my car four or five laps to get going so I knew we were in trouble trying to find an opportunity to pass for the lead once the race restarted.

“In the end the series owner did attempt to try to make it right in the payout line by bumping us up a position so we appreciate that, but it cost us a win. I’ve had it happen to me where I’ve lost when the rules were enforced. I don’t want to sound like a driver complaining because he didn’t win. Simply put, for the series to talk in the drivers meeting about no matter what if you stop on the track we won’t make judgement calls and you’ll be sent to the back, then for them to change their mind when their points leader spins, it was very disappointing.”

Mallett plans to take this weekend off before ASCS National Tour races on May 30 at Salt City Speedway in Hutchinson, Kan., and May 31 at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan., for the Steve King Memorial.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 16 – Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla. – Heat race: 1 (4); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

May 17 – Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla. – Heat race: 2 (8); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 2 (4).

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

May 30 at Salt City Speedway in Hutchinson, Kan., and May 31 at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan., for the Steve King Memorial with the ASCS National Tour

