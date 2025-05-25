Ryan Timms Jets to Another Knoxville Win!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 24, 2025) – Ryan Timms survived an early duel with Austin McCarl and went on to win the 410 feature Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway on Dennison Tees/Jersey Freeze Night. The victory was the second of the year at Knoxville for the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma driver and earned him $6,000. Oskaloosa, Iowa’s Tyler Groenendyk earned his first ever win in the Randall Roofing 360 class, and Devin Kline topped the Pro Sprints class for the sixteenth time in his career.

Kevin Thomas Jr.’s feature ended before it began, when he had issues and went pitside before the green could fall.

Timms started on the pole of the 20-lap 410 main event and led early over Austin McCarl, Brian Brown, Kerry Madsen and Carson McCarl. While Timms ran low, the defending track champion, McCarl, rode high and took the lead on lap two. Timms responded in turns one and two, reclaiming the point for good.

The leaders were lapping cars by the sixth circuit, and on lap seven, thirteenth running Jason Martin and fourteenth runner Ben Brown were involved in a nasty accident in turn three. Both were o.k., but done. Cole Mincer was also involved and sustained enough damage to retire. RJ Johnson flipped on the restart going down the backstretch. He also walked away.

Timms led Austin McCarl, Brian Brown, Madsen and Carson McCarl back to green. Madsen pressured Brown and took over third on lap nine, while Lynton Jeffrey passed Carson McCarl to get into the top five. McCarl returned the favor three laps later in a good battle.

Up front, Timms was going through traffic with six to go. Though he narrowed the gap a bit, Austin McCarl would settle for second at the line, ahead of Madsen, Brian Brown and Carson McCarl. Rookie Jack Anderson put on a show as the hard-charger, advancing from seventeenth to sixth, and Jeffrey, Riley Goodno, Kaleb Johnson and Tasker Phillips rounded out the top ten. Brian Brown set quick time over the field, while Ben Brown, Jason Martin and Tasker Phillips won the heats.

“My car was so good,” said Timms in Victory Lane. “It wasn’t easy. My hat’s off to my team (Liebig Racing #10). They put a ton of work in and they always give me a fast racecar. I’m really happy to be standing here right now. This one is for (the late) Sam Liebig and the whole Liebig family, and my thoughts go out to Bill Wagner and his family while he’s getting healed up. We got some redraw luck. Sometimes, you may want to be more lucky than good.”

Tyler Groenendyk shot out to an early advantage in the 18-lap Randall Roofing 360 feature, ahead of Ryan Giles, Tasker Phillips, Sawyer Phillips and Tony Rost.

Groenendyk built his lead on the fast half-mile, entering lapped traffic on the seventh circuit. With seven to go, Cole Garner brought out the only caution.

Groenendyk didn’t flinch, and the former Pro Sprint champ beat Giles, Tasker Phillips, Sawyer Phillips and Clint Garner to the line. Kade Higday, Rost, Cam Martin, Dustin Selvage and Riley Goodno completed the top ten. Giles set quick time over the 30-car field, while Jamie Ball, Chase Porter and Selvage won the heats. Ryan Bickett claimed the B main. Tyler Graves tipped over in his heat race, but returned for the B.

“We’ve been trying to do this for so long,” said Groenendyk of his breakthrough win worth $2,000 in his #17. “We got going good in the Pro Sprint deal, and we hadn’t got it going yet in the 360’s. We’ve ran second multiple times and just never pulled it off. I think we’ve worked harder this year than ever.”

Evan Jones started the Pro Sprints 15-lap main event with a thud into the turn one wall. He walked away. The second try saw veteran Kevin Hetrick have issues on the backstretch.

Once green, Devin Kline took the lead from the pole ahead of Luke Lane, Chase Young, Matthew Stelzer and Tyler Thompson. Lane’s nose wing would fly off a lap in, bringing a caution for debris.

The restart saw Matt Allen use the low side to pass Thompson for fifth on lap three and then use the same move on Stelzer for fourth on lap four. Thompson re-entered the top five in a good battle with Stelzer.

Meanwhile, up front, Kline was in a class of his own, entering lapped traffic on lap seven, before a spin by Toby Mosher brough the final yellow flag out with six to go. Kline led the field back to green, while Lane incredibly held second without his nose wing, ahead of Young, Allen and Thompson.

The second-winningest driver in the Pro Sprints sailed to his first win since grabbing a pair back in 2021. Young passed Lane for second coming for the white flag. Thompson finished fourth ahead of Allen. Stelzer, J Kinder, Brody Johnson, Devin Wignall and Jeff Wilke rounded out the top ten. Stelzer set fast time over the field, while Kinder and Young won the heats.

“I was thankful we got a restart after that first start,” said Kline. “I got a second chance at it, and didn’t look back. I still love sprint car racing and Knoxville, but sometimes life happens and I like to do other things too. It’s nice to be here and itch the itch.”

