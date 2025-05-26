Johnson, Donnohue and Chaney Claim Victories During Opening Night of Memorial Day Challenge Doubleheader at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 25, 2025) – Kaleb Johnson, Brady Donnohue and Mike Chaney were triumphant on Sunday evening at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted Night 1 of the Memorial Day Challenge

A season-high 106 entrants – the most at the track since May 26, 2024 – encompassed the three divisions. The Memorial Day Challenge wraps up on Monday with another complete show. The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. There is a Fan Fest from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. when fans are allowed into the pits for free.

Sunday marked the third straight weekend Johnson scored a Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars triumph. He’s the first driver since Jody Rosenboom in 2008 to garner three straight wins to start a season in any division at Huset’s Speedway, according to results on the track website.

“I thought two was hard enough there’s no way I’m going to get a third one,” Johnson said. “It’s a dream to drive. This thing is so friggin’ fast I just get to sit back in the seat and enjoy every second of it. At the end I didn’t want those cautions, but it kind of saved me. It gave me clean air. I’m just having a blast and hopefully we can keep it up.”

Kerry Madsen led for the first 11 laps before Johnson pulled even on the bottom lane in turns one and two. The duo drag raced down the backstretch with Johnson executing a slide job into turns three and four to capture the top spot.

Three cautions occurred in the final nine laps, including one on the last lap to set up a green-white-checkered restart. That didn’t faze Johnson, who powered away on the restart to win by 1.573 seconds.

Madsen’s runner-up result was his season-best outing at the dirt oval.

“I wasn’t concerned when we got passed,” he said. “I made a mistake with the lapper. I was looking forward to battling back. Then the race got put into short runs after that.”

Landon Crawley advanced from eighth to third place.

“We were pretty good,” he said. “You had to make the most out of all your restarts. I would have liked to start the race further up to see how we could have done, but it is what it is. We’ll come back tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Mark Dobmeier placed fourth and Jy Corbett rounded out the top five.

Madsen, Corbett, Johnson and Chris Martin were each quickest in their qualifying groups with Madsen the quickest overall. Koby Werkmeister, Dobmeier, Christopher Thram and Tim Kaeding recorded heat race wins. Jack Dover was the B Main winner.

Donnohue made a late-race pass in traffic to win the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event, which showcased four different leaders.

Andrew Sullivan led the first two laps with Dylan Waxdahl taking over the top spot on Lap 3. Lee Goos Jr. used the top groove to move forward, powering into the lead on Lap 8. Donnohue advanced into second place and closed on Goos Jr. once he hit traffic near the midpoint of the race.

Donnohue pulled even for the lead twice before he completed the winning move on Lap 18 en route to winning by 0.609 seconds.

“That was really my kind of track,” he said. “We raced every other pretty clear there for the most part. This one is awesome.”

Goos Jr. finished second with Sullivan, Waxdahl and Tye Wilke rounding out the top five, respectively.

Ryan Bickett, Logan Moore, Sullivan, Wilke, Waxdahl and Goos Jr. won heat races with Laney Moore and Owen Carlson capturing B Main triumphs.

Chaney led all but one lap of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event.

Chaney was consistent on the bottom groove, but a late caution set up a green-white-checkered restart. Chaney pushed up the track in turn three coming to the white flag. That allowed Garet DeBoer, who had charged from ninth to second place, to take the lead. A caution came out as DeBoer was driving down the backstretch, setting up another green-white-checkered restart.

This time it was DeBoer who pushed up the track, moving off the preferred bottom lane in turn two. Chaney pounced and then held off a last-ditch attempt on the final lap to win by 0.526 seconds.

Chris Ellingson passed DeBoer for the runner-up position on the final lap. Brett Martin was fourth and Aaron Foote hustled from 17 th to fifth.

The heat races were won by Martin, Chaney and Ellingson.

MEMORIAL DAY CHALLENGE NIGHT ONE RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 25, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (2); 3. 45X-Landon Crawley (8); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 5. 25-Jy Corbett (9); 6. 44-Chris Martin (7); 7. 64-Andy Pake (10); 8. 53-Jack Dover (21); 9. 8H-Jade Hastings (11); 10. 1M-Don Droud Jr (15); 11. 16-Riley Goodno (24); 12. 95-Tyler Drueke (23); 13. 83JR-Sam Henderson (13); 14. 17-Lee Goos Jr (17); 15. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 16. 96-Blaine Stegenga (22); 17. 09-Matt Juhl (26); 18. 74N-Luke Nellis (19); 19. 80P-Jacob Peterson (18); 20. (DNF) 3-Tim Kaeding (6); 21. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (14); 22. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 23. (DNF) 27-Weston Olson (20); 24. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (25); 25. (DNF) 10-Ryan Timms (12); 26. (DNF) 33B-Scott Broty (16).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (2); 2. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 3. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (4); 5. 4-Cruz Dickerson (7); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 8. 2-Alex Pettas (5); 9. 4C-Cameron Martin (13); 10. 81-Brant O’Banion (15); 11. 10X-Trevor Serbus (12); 12. 09-Matt Juhl (14); 13. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6); 14. 8-Micah Slendy (10); 15. (DNF) 8X-Mason Slendy (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (2); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 4. 1M-Don Droud Jr (1); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 6. 2-Alex Pettas (8); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (7); 8. 8X-Mason Slendy (9); 9. (DNF) 4C-Cameron Martin (3).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (5); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 4. 25-Jy Corbett (4); 5. 16-Riley Goodno (9); 6. 53-Jack Dover (6); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (3); 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen (7); 9. 10X-Trevor Serbus (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 45X-Landon Crawley (3); 4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (2); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 6. 95-Tyler Drueke (6); 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 8. 8-Micah Slendy (9); 9. (DNF) 09-Matt Juhl (5).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding (3); 2. 64-Andy Pake (1); 3. 44-Chris Martin (4); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 5. 33B-Scott Broty (2); 6. 27-Weston Olson (5); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson (7); 8. (DNF) 81-Brant O’Banion (8).

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.952 (8); 2. 4C-Cameron Martin, 00:10.988 (7); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.008 (3); 4. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 00:11.034 (4); 5. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.139 (9); 6. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.345 (5); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.423 (2); 8. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.562 (6); 9. 8X-Mason Slendy, 00:12.090 (1).

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbett, 00:11.068 (4); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.092 (7); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.095 (2); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.130 (5); 5. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.160 (9); 6. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.177 (1); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.240 (3); 8. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.287 (8); 9. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.292 (6).

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.038 (1); 2. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.139 (2); 3. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.183 (5); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.250 (7); 5. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.454 (4); 6. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.485 (3); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.550 (6); 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.717 (9); 9. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.742 (8).

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.326 (2); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.351 (1); 3. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:11.525 (4); 4. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.526 (7); 5. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.534 (5); 6. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.706 (3); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:11.774 (8); 8. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.833 (6).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (6); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (1); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (3); 5. 72-Tye Wilke (7); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10); 7. 56-Bill Johnson (2); 8. 18-Corbin Erickson (9); 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 10. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (15); 11. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (18); 12. 30-Matt Johnson (16); 13. 11D-Dominic White (12); 14. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (11); 15. O7-Owen Carlson (20); 16. 98-Nate Barger (22); 17. 33-Trevor Smith (21); 18. 6-Logan Moore (8); 19. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (13); 20. 9-Laney Moore (19); 21. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (14); 22. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (17).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Laney Moore (2); 2. 33-Trevor Smith (3); 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson (5); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (12); 5. 13X-Eli Hargreaves (9); 6. 4D-Logan Domagala (7); 7. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (10); 8. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 9. 20T-Travis Christensen (13); 10. 5T-Tanner Anderson (11); 11. (DNF) 55R-Ryan Serrao (1); 12. (DNF) 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (6); 13. (DNF) 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (8); 14. (DNF) 48-Cole Olson (14); 15. (DNS) 12L-John Lambertz.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. O7-Owen Carlson (1); 2. 98-Nate Barger (4); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (3); 4. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (2); 5. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (7); 6. 41-Jeff Wilke (9); 7. 6K-Logan Kafka (6); 8. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (13); 9. 100-Jason Berg (10); 10. 3D-Dan Griep (14); 11. 62J-Jay Masur (12); 12. (DNS) 37-Mel Halverson; 13. (DNS) 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock; 14. (DNS) 88-Nate Thelen; 15. (DNS) 18D-Dalton Domagala.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 4. 55R-Ryan Serrao (2); 5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 6. 4D-Logan Domagala (7); 7. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (6); 8. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (8).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 6-Logan Moore (1); 2. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (2); 3. 81-Jared Jansen (4); 4. 9-Laney Moore (3); 5. 9A-Hunter Hanson (8); 6. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (7); 7. 5T-Tanner Anderson (6); 8. (DNS) 20T-Travis Christensen.

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 – Vahlco Wheels (8 Laps): 1. 91-Andrew Sullivan (1); 2. 11D-Dominic White (3); 3. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (4); 4. 33-Trevor Smith (5); 5. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (2); 6. 13X-Eli Hargreaves (7); 7. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 8. 48-Cole Olson (6).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Tye Wilke (1); 2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (3); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (4); 4. O7-Owen Carlson (2); 5. 98-Nate Barger (7); 6. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (6); 7. 100-Jason Berg (8); 8. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (5).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. X-Dylan Waxdahl (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 3. 14-Nick Barger (5); 4. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (6); 5. (DNF) 37-Mel Halverson (7); 6. (DNF) 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (3); 7. (DNF) 88-Nate Thelen (4); 8. (DNF) 3D-Dan Griep (8).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (8); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (7); 5. 6K-Logan Kafka (1); 6. 41-Jeff Wilke (2); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (5); 8. (DNS) 18D-Dalton Domagala.

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 2. 2-Chris Ellingson (5); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (9); 4. 3M-Brett Martin (1); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (17); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (15); 7. 15-Brandon Ferguson (19); 8. 29Z-JJ Zebell (10); 9. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (14); 10. 40-Tim Dann (6); 11. 27-Lee Kuchta (22); 12. 83-Nick Janssen (20); 13. 71X-Zach Olivier (13); 14. 21-Ron Howe (4); 15. 81-Lance Nordstrom (21); 16. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 17. (DNF) 71-Shaun Taylor (7); 18. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (18); 19. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (12); 20. (DNF) 3-Matt Steuerwald (11); 21. (DNF) 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (8); 22. (DNS) 21T-Trevor Tesch; 23. (DNS) 9-Kyle DeBoer.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Brett Martin (1); 2. 40-Tim Dann (5); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (8); 4. 27-Lee Kuchta (2); 5. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 6. (DNF) 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (4); 7. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (3); 8. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 2. 21-Ron Howe (4); 3. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 4. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 5. 71X-Zach Olivier (8); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (5); 7. 1X-Aaron Foote (7); 8. 83-Nick Janssen (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Chris Ellingson (3); 2. 71-Shaun Taylor (4); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (5); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6); 5. 81-Lance Nordstrom (7); 6. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 7. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (2).

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 3(May 11, May 18 and May 25)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brady Donnohue – 1(May 25);John Lambertz- 1(May 11) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 1(May 25);Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18) andMatt Steuerwald- 1(May 11)

UP NEXT –

Monday for the Memorial Day Challenge featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .