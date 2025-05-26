PARROW SCORES WIN IN CRSA’S 300TH EVENT

By Marty Czekala

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Under a packed house and packed pits, the 300th CRSA event in history did not disappoint at Weedsport Speedway with a series record 48 cars checking in.

It had been nearly four years since Bobby Parrow last found his way to Victory Hill.

Parrow held off Dillon Paddock in the final laps to end a 17-race winless streak and score his third career CRSA victory in the first round of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

“It feels good to win a CRSA race,” said Parrow in his DIRTVision interview. “We don’t race with them a lot, but we’ll hit about 10-12 shows this year.”

Parrow started outside pole next to Bob Hamm Jr. for the 25-lap feature. Parrow grabbed the early lead off turn two from Hamm Jr.

Johnny Smith and Zach Sobotka would battle for second in the opening laps while closing in on Parrow’s No. 80. On lap nine, Smith peeked downstairs on Parrow off turn two to take the lead. “The Firecracker Kid” led three laps until the first yellow for debris.

On the lap 12 restart, Parrow timed Smith’s restart and used his fresher motor to his advantage to return to the point. Still, this time, a fast charging Dillon Paddock was closing in, looking to become the first CRSA driver to win back-to-back races in nearly two years.

Paddock had a car set for the high side and as the two closed in lapped traffic, “The Show Stopper” challenged for the lead and tagged the wall in turn two, damaging the jacobs ladder of his car. Paddock would reel him back in and get numerous chances until the second yellow with three to go for Darryl Ruggles tagging the wall in turn one.

The race’s final restart went single-file, and Parrow turned on the afterburners, winning his first race since May 30, 2021, by two seconds on Paddock.

“I heard Paddock and had to try to keep it as smooth as I could, but I kept screwing up,” said Parrow. “I kept hitting the inside wall, probably more than I should have.”

Parrow enjoyed the back-and-forth racing, including his battle with Johnny Smith for the lead.

“When you’re out front, you never know where to go,” said Parrow. “When Johnny came in on me and got me on the bottom, I figured I better start hammering the bottom again.”

It’s the second runner-up finish for Paddock, who scored P2 in 2023, a career-high at the time. With a lot of speed before hitting the damage, it’s one he wants back.

“I needed to calm down a little bit in that long green flag run we’re chasing down,” Paddock said. “It was protect and follow and try to keep pace with him after breaking the jacobs ladder and couldn’t run the top like I wanted.”

Jeff Trombley scored his second podium of the season in third after winning at Outlaw Apr. 18. He adjusted his setup to try to compete on the bottom, but he said his car was too tight in the end.

“I had an idea that they were all going to jump to the top, so I gave it a shot on the bottom and let it go,” said Trombley. “We would have been a little better if I loosened it up.”

The Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash went to Blake Warner, picking up a $100 cash bonus.

Timmy Lotz scored the win in B-Main No. 1, but after he took the checkers, Rachel Zacharias spun in front of him, leaving the No. 18 with nowhere to go. For that, Lotz received the Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck Award.

For the second time in three races, the Powdertech Powdercoating hard charger award went to Alysha Bay, gaining 15 spots to finish 10th after starting 25th through a provisional.

CRSA now heads to Fonda Speedway to close out the month of May for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Can’t make it? Action can be seen live on FloRacing.

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 80-Bobby Parrow[2]; 2. 8-Dillon Paddock[7]; 3. 3A-Jeff Trombley[8]; 4. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[5]; 5. 38-Zach Sobotka[6]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[18]; 7. 4S-Johnny Smith[4]; 8. 25G-Tyler Graves[12]; 9. 29-Dalton Herrick[3]; 10. 48A-Alysha Bay[25]; 11. 4ST-Mikey Smith[11]; 12. 99-Adam Depuy[17]; 13. 22-Tomy Moreau[16]; 14. Z28-Tucker Donath[10]; 15. 15B-Spencer Burley[26]; 16. 77H-Bob Hamm[1]; 17. 14X-Lance Dusett[23]; 18. 3-Bailey Boyd[21]; 19. 21B-Blake Warner[9]; 20. 33-Scott Landers[24]; 21. 25NG-Nolan Groves[19]; 22. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[20]; 23. (DNF) 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[22]; 24. (DNF) 93-Guy Gosselin[14]; 25. (DNF) 81K-Dalton Martin[13]; 26. (DNS) 18-Timmy Lotz

B-Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Timmy Lotz[1]; 2. 14X-Lance Dusett[2]; 3. 28-Ron Greek[6]; 4. 15B-Spencer Burley[4]; 5. 48A-Alysha Bay[3]; 6. 30K-Ken Klinkowsky[5]; 7. X-Dan Bennett[7]; 8. 18C-Dan Craun[11]; 9. 77-Matt Rotz[8]; 10. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[12]; 11. D9-Dustin Sehn[9]; 12. 25-Cameron Moss[13]; 13. 10-Nathan Pierce[10]; 14. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[14]

B-Main 2 (10 Laps): 1. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[1]; 2. 33-Scott Landers[2]; 3. 53-Shawn Donath[5]; 4. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]; 5. 19EM-Emily VanInwegen[7]; 6. 17E-Ethan Gray[6]; 7. 33C-Cody Higbie[9]; 8. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[10]; 9. 9-Jordan Freas[11]; 10. 20K-Ed Kelley[13]; 11. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[12]; 12. M52-Marc Surprenant[14]; 13. 21VT-Mia Koponen[8]; 14. 121-Steve Glover[4]

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 21B-Blake Warner[1]; 2. Z28-Tucker Donath[2]; 3. 4ST-Mikey Smith[3]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[5]; 5. 81K-Dalton Martin[6]; 6. 93-Guy Gosselin[4]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77H-Bob Hamm[1]; 2. 81K-Dalton Martin[2]; 3. 4ST-Mikey Smith[5]; 4. 3-Bailey Boyd[3]; 5. 48A-Alysha Bay[4]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[6]; 7. 17E-Ethan Gray[8]; 8. 33C-Cody Higbie[7]; 9. 18C-Dan Craun[9]; 10. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[5]; 2. 21B-Blake Warner[3]; 3. 25NG-Nolan Groves[1]; 4. 93-Guy Gosselin[7]; 5. 18-Timmy Lotz[9]; 6. X-Dan Bennett[4]; 7. 19EM-Emily VanInwegen[6]; 8. 77-Matt Rotz[8]; 9. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[2]; 10. 25-Cameron Moss[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Zach Sobotka[4]; 2. Z28-Tucker Donath[3]; 3. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[1]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[7]; 5. 33-Scott Landers[5]; 6. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[8]; 7. 14X-Lance Dusett[10]; 8. 10-Nathan Pierce[6]; 9. M52-Marc Surprenant[2]; 10. 20K-Ed Kelley[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3A-Jeff Trombley[1]; 2. 29-Dalton Herrick[4]; 3. 99-Adam Depuy[2]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton[5]; 5. 15B-Spencer Burley[3]; 6. 87-Andrew Hennessy[7]; 7. 30K-Ken Klinkowsky[9]; 8. 21VT-Mia Koponen[8]; 9. 71R-Rachel Zacharias[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Johnny Smith[4]; 2. 22-Tomy Moreau[1]; 3. 80-Bobby Parrow[7]; 4. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[9]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 6. 28-Ron Greek[6]; 7. D9-Dustin Sehn[2]; 8. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[5]; 9. 9-Jordan Freas[8]

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.